This Blackbeard Pirate member in One Piece could be the catalyst in the Elbaph Incident, and his appetite for chaos speaks for itself

One Piece features many characters whose real intentions remain hidden behind layers of lies, but among the Blackbeard Pirates, Laffite stands alone as a puppet master. Preferred by Blackbeard himself, Laffite is always backstage, pulling strings and remaining invisible.

With world-class infiltration skills, hypnotic abilities, and his frightful, owl-like laugh, it suggests that he was behind the Elbaph Incident by persuading the guards to turn against Harald. Laffite has white wings and may have some unexaggerated connection to mythological beasts like the demonic owl Stolas. He could simply be the elusive player in the background, feeding on creating random chaos.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion. It also includes spoilers from the One Piece anime/manga.

How Laffite might have caused the Elbaph Incident in One Piece, explored

Laffite could be behind the assassination of King Harald in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

In One Piece, Laffite is a character who deserves far more suspicion than most give him. Most view him as simply another of Blackbeard's deadly lieutenants, but the reality is that Laffite might easily be the quiet hand guiding ruinous events into place, such as what may happen in Elbaph.

If there is one figure in Blackbeard’s crew who can act as a catalyst behind the scenes, it is certainly Laffite. This theory rests not only on what little Oda has shown but also on what he deliberately hides.

To start, Laffite was able to enter Mary Geoise, the Holy Land itself, without any of the world’s strongest figures realizing his presence. He did not merely creep in; he infiltrated a top-secret meeting of the Five Elders and Warlords, showing a level of stealth and deception mastery.

Laffite shows up at Mary Geoise without anyone noticing in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

This alone indicates he has skills and associations that make him much more than just a pirate navigator. If anyone could walk into the territories of the proud Giant warriors of Elbaph and initiate a deadly chain of events, it is him.

What makes Laffite all the more dangerous is his hypnotic ability. At Marineford, we saw the kind of mind control he can exert with hypnosis. Now imagine him employing that skill on Harald's guards.

Imagine him planting an order so subtle but clear that they would kill their commander, Harald, at the very instant when Prince Loki opens the gates, leaving them confused and with a power vacuum. Laffite's ability to play on people's minds might break Elbaph's leadership overnight without him ever raising a sword himself.

Blackbeard steals the Yami Yami no Mi from Thatch in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Another piece of this puzzle is the missing Devil Fruit. Elbaph previously had a fruit that disappeared under some unknown circumstances. It is highly hinted that the missing fruit was the one that later turned into the Yami Yami no Mi, the Darkness Fruit, which Thatch discovered and Blackbeard subsequently stole after murdering him. But what if Laffite arranged the whole trail of the fruit?

If Laffite took it initially from Elbaph and set up Thatch to discover it, then that would be the ultimate test of Blackbeard's resolve, compelling him to betray his men. And in so doing, Laffite would be testing Teach himself to see if he was worthy enough to hold the fruit. The Elbaph Incident, therefore, was more than merely a theft; it was a cunningly devised test to determine if Blackbeard would measure up to Laffite's secret standard.

The historical background behind Laffite adds depth to the mystery. His name is a direct reference to Jean Laffite, an actual pirate and spy of deceit and ready to switch allegiances when advantageous. In One Piece, Laffite might be much older than he looks, with connections going up into the highest ranks of power—perhaps even linked to Imu, the Gorosei, or the Holy Knights.

His talent for infiltration suggests familiarity with the world's biggest secrets, and his loyalties may not entirely lie with Blackbeard alone. He might be working for his purposes or an even older master.

Laffite’s owl-like appearance hints at a demonic connection and ancient secrets

Laffite has wings that help him to fly (Image via Toei Animation)

Visually, Laffite's white wings distinguish him from the Blackbeard Pirates. Oda doesn't usually bestow a character with such a specific trait without significance. On Egghead's mural, there is a white-winged form concealed in plain view, hinting at an association with ancient or heavenly beings.

Also, his haunting owl-like laughter—"Hoot Hoot"—associates him with an older demonology symbol: Stolas, the demon prince owl. Stolas was described to look like a tall owl, crowned and wise, who imparted forbidden knowledge. Traditions also describe him as having two guises: one a raven-black bird and the other a white-winged man with dark hair.

Nico Robin's devil transformation in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Does that not fit Laffite perfectly? His nickname as the "Demon Sheriff" could be even more literal than fans might think. In One Piece, individuals who have demon-named epithets tend to possess real characteristics: Zoro, Robin, and Doflamingo, for instance, all possess that monstrous aspect in spirit or skill.

If Laffite is an "owl demon" trope, he might have concealed forms or abilities that reflect the heavenly entities the Gorosei and Imu depict. His mind-controlling and infiltration abilities might be but one aspect of his demonic arsenal.

Final thoughts

Laffite as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

In One Piece, Elbaph stands on the edge of chaos as hidden secrets come to light. Laffite, offstage and unheard, may well be the catalyst responsible for orchestrating the murder of Harald, pilfering the Devil Fruit, and inducing Blackbeard on his sinister trajectory—all while planning for the chaos that is to ensue among the Giants.

When Elbaph's secrets are revealed, don't be surprised if behind the curtain stands the Demon Sheriff, whose owl eyes have witnessed this storm brew for centuries.

