Luffy will need this Straw Hat in One Piece to truly become the Pirate King (and it's not Zoro or Sanji)

One Piece has always suggested that the quest for Pirate King is about more than just brute strength and material possessions; it is about legacy, freedom, and guiding the world into a new era. While Zoro and Sanji are Luffy's two most reliable sources of combat strength, the one Straw Hat Luffy truly needs to achieve his dream is Nami.

The straw hat Shanks left Luffy was not only a sign of trust, but of a mission to bring dawn upon the world. And dawn, figuratively and literally, breaks with the sea. Nami, whose very name means "wave," is the key to navigating and uniting the seas.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion. It also includes spoilers from the One Piece anime/manga.

How Nami is the most important Straw Hat that Luffy needs to be the Pirate King in One Piece, explained

Luffy's straw hat in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

In One Piece, the straw hat is more than a gift from Shanks to Luffy, it’s a symbol of inherited will. Shanks gave it to Luffy, not only as a present, but also as a legacy burden. It once rested on Gol D. Roger's head, worn by the man who made it to Laugh Tale but was powerless to alter the world. Shanks believed in Luffy to do what Roger failed to do, and the hat was the sign.

However, there is another meaning to the symbolism, one that doesn't connect to will or strength, but the sun itself. The straw hat looks like the sun if someone looks at it from the top. This is a major point since even Luffy was born on Dawn Island, and he is the light coming after the dark night. He is not only fated to bring a new era—he is the era.

Shanks passed down the straw hat to Luffy (Image via Toei Animation)

Still, Luffy is not a god. He is, as Jinbe put it, an enemy of the sea. His Devil Fruit denies him the use of his swimming abilities. He is destined to sail, but at risk of the same element he has to dominate. The oceans are vast and unruly, and even the Pirate King has to reign over them. That's where his straw hat most comes in—not the one from Shanks, but the one who navigates his vessel: Nami.

Her name literally translates to "wave" in Japanese, and unlike Luffy, she is fondly loved by the sea. Right from her first appearance, Nami was presented as a genius—a cartography and navigation prodigy. She was already mapping the world as a child with the hand of one who could sense the rhythm of the sea in her very breath.

Nami can guide Luffy through the sea that rejects him in One Piece

Nami dreams of mapping the whole One Piece world (Image via Toei Animation)

If we consider Luffy to be the sun in One Piece, then Nami could be the ocean that provides the direction to the light coming from the sun. In the earlier arc, Arlong recognized the true value of Nami—he enslaved her not because he wanted her to suffer, but because she is the only person who can help her dream of ruling the world become a reality. This same ability is what makes Nami the most important piece in Luffy's dream. She doesn't merely navigate the Sunny through storms—she plots the course ahead.

And just as the hat Shanks presented to Luffy was a statement of responsibility and faith, Luffy's invitation of Nami to join his crew was an assurance that he would safeguard her freedom, her joy, and her smile. That smile that Genzo implored him to defend became synonymous with Luffy's mission: a world free from tyranny, steered by laughter, joy, and friendship.

The bond runs deeper when you consider how each wearer of the straw hat has changed the world. Roger ignited the flame, Shanks kept it burning, and Luffy now keeps it burning. But he can't illuminate the path by himself. The world of One Piece is separated by the sea, broken into secluded islands and countries. A true pirate king cannot be without a realm to navigate.

Red Line divides the sea into four parts in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Luffy does not control land. He does not conquer territories. But his kingdom is the sea. And to control it, not by ruling it, but by freedom, he has to unite it. That's a job only Nami can do. She will be the one who will map the fragmented world and reunite it. Without her, Luffy would keep sailing forever, controlled by instinct, but never consciously knowing where he is on this vast sea.

Skypiea taught fans the appearance of a false god. Enel dominated the sky and lusted for the endless land. In contrast, Luffy dreams of the boundless sea. But lusting is not enough. Like any king, he requires boundaries—not to confine, but to set what he's liberating. Nami puts form into Luffy's quest. She maps not only the world, but his advancement.

Nami and Luffy as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

With every island that they discover, with every current they sail, she imposes order on the disorder of the sea, and that's what makes Luffy's quest meaningful. When Roger came to Laugh Tale, he laughed, knowing he was too early. He did not leave behind a weapon or a kingdom, but a road. A road that must be mapped. And now, Luffy treads that path—not in solitude, but with a guide who can map the impossible.

If the world is actually going to flood, as Joy Boy once prophesied, then somebody has to ready the ark. That ark is the Noah, and maybe Luffy is the man destined to helm it. But it's Nami who keeps it from drifting off-course. When the oceans are healed and the world is reborn, it will be her maps that define the new era.

Final thoughts

Luffy and Nami as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Luffy has a dream of being the Pirate King in One Piece that is more than about strength and aligning fate with good. He has to navigate a world broken by oceans. While Zoro and Sanji provide combat power, it is Nami, the Straw Hat navigator, who is truly essential.

The straw hat that passed from Roger to Shanks to Luffy represented a dawn, and Nami, meaning wave in Japanese, is ideally the one guiding that light across the seas.

