Did Charlotte Pudding love Sanji in One Piece? Explained

One Piece fans often ask the question "Did Charlotte Pudding love Sanji?", mainly because they haven't reached that point of the story or simply because they are not 100% sure of what transpired in the Whole Cake Island arc. Moreover, Pudding's feelings for the chef of the Straw Hat crew are a major aspect of this storyline, to the point that it is the deciding factor for its conclusion to some degree.

Ad

Initially, Charlotte Pudding doesn't care for Sanji in One Piece and uses their arranged marriage to destroy the Vinsmoke family, but once the chef shows appreciation for her and even praises the beauty of her eye, she begins to fall in love with him. This is something that plays for the remainder of the arc, and it is fair to say that Pudding still cares for Sanji, although she erased the latter's memories so he could be happy with his crew.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga/anime and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Pudding's initial intentions with Sanji in One Piece

Charlotte Pudding initially didn't have the best of intentions (Image via Toei Animation).

When she is first introduced in the Whole Cake Island arc, Charlotte Pudding has an arranged marriage with Sanji through their families, which was all a machination by her mother, Big Mom. The plan was to get the Vinsmoke family killed, and they kidnapped Sanji's crew and Zeff so he could move forward with this plan.

Ad

During this stage of the arc, Pudding plays along with the plan and manipulates Sanji, especially regarding his feelings. There is even a point where she openly mocks him because of his insecurities, which ends up becoming one of the chef's lowest moments as a character.

How Pudding fell in love with Sanji, explained

Sanji as seen during the Whole Cake Island arc (Image via Toei Animation).

A big reason why a lot of One Piece fans ask the question "Did Charlotte Pudding love Sanji?" is because of her initial portrayal, although it needs a degree of context. She is not only a part of a bizarre and disturbing family structure because of Big Mom, but also the constant abuse she received for her third eye, to the point she became very self-conscious and insecure, leading to her hiding it with her hair.

Ad

It was initially established that Pudding was going to kill Sanji during the wedding day, but the latter's sweet nature and praise for her third eye, the first person to not mock her or ridicule her because of it, was a pivotal moment in her life. This results in her having clashing feelings regarding the character, and she comes to terms with that.

Eventually, Pudding's feelings for him reach a point in the Whole Cake Island arc where she helps Luffy and the rest of the Straw Hat crew. She also erases Sanji's memories of their time together so he can get away from the danger regarding their memories and live a peaceful life with her crew as well.

Ad

Final thoughts

All in all, the answer to the question "Did Charlotte Pudding love Sanji?" is that yes, she did love Sanji by the end of the Whole Cake Island arc in One Piece. Her feelings slowly bloomed throughout the arc thanks to the man's kindness and not judging her because of her appearance, eventually drawing them closer together.

Read articles

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin Tanza Kevin is an expert anime writer at Sportskeeda who endeavors to keep readers apprised with the latest news and trends in the genre via his content. The groundbreaking Dragon Ball series captured a young Kevin's imagination, introducing him to the entrancing world of Japanese animation. Since then, he has been a staunch follower of the works of many artists, including Berserk's creator, Kentaro Miura, who he admires greatly for his unparalleled work quality.



With a BA in Public Accounting, Kevin’s dip into the world of content began 7 years ago when he took up writing. Since then, he has written for numerous websites, including Nerdgenic, Stretty News, MusikHolics, and BookNerdection.



He maintains very high ethical standards in his content by placing a strong emphasis on transparency, and obtaining comprehensive information off the web to fully capture nuances.



Kevin has has had the privilege of interviewing several musicians, including metal band Stryper’s Michael Sweet, Bobby Blitz of Overkill, and Saxon’s Biff Byford.



When not immersed in the anime world, Kevin writes comic book scripts and books for his own projects. He also enjoys reading and watching football. Know More