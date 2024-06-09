8 One Piece characters who likely won't appear in the Final Saga

As One Piece approaches its conclusion, fans are looking for answers to several plot threads and thinking about their beloved One Piece characters who may not show up in the Final Saga.

From One Piece characters like Bellamy, formerly a strong member of the Donquixote Pirates, to Big Mom, the fearsome Charlotte Linlin of the Four Emperors, each character has left a lasting impression. Their encounters with formidable foes like Kaido or Perospero have added depth and complexity to the epic tale.

Here is a list of eight One Piece characters who likely won't appear in the Final Saga.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinions and includes spoilers.

Trending

Bellany, Kiado, and other One Piece characters who likely won't appear in the Final Saga

1) The Vinsmoke Family

The Vinsmoke Family as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The Vinsmoke Family, the ruler of Germa 66, played a key role in the Whole Cake Island arc. They have a complex history intertwined with Sanji's past. Despite their advanced technology and military might, their ambitions were foiled by the Straw Hats and their allies.

With their defeat and retreat, it appears that the storyline of the Germa siblings' has reached its conclusion. As the narrative progresses toward its final stages, the focus is expected to shift from past adversaries to more pressing threats. Thus, it is unlikely the Germa family will have a significant role in the Final Saga, allowing the story to focus on ultimate conflicts and resolutions.

2) Bon Clay

Bon Clay as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Bon Clay, also known as Bentham, is a beloved character famous for his personality and loyalty. His selfless actions in Impel Down and emotional farewell to Luffy have earned him a special place in the hearts of fans.

Now the queen of Newkama Land in Impel Down, Bon Clay, appears to have found peace and purpose. With his story arc seemingly complete and his redemption achieved, it is unlikely he will re-enter the main narrative. His legacy of friendship and sacrifice remains a touching and memorable chapter in the One Piece saga.

3) Enel

Enel as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Enel, the self-proclaimed God of Skypiea, was a major antagonist during the Skypiea arc. His defeat by Luffy and subsequent journey to the moon marked a unique turn in his story. Enel's quest for dominance and his discovery of ancient civilizations on the moon added depth to the lore of One Piece.

However, his storyline seems to diverge from the main plot, and his isolation on the moon suggests that he will not return to play a role in the Final Saga. While Enel's character is intriguing, it appears that he has fulfilled his earthly ambitions, making his reappearance in the climactic events unlikely.

4) Smoker

Smoker as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Smoker, the Marine Vice Admiral, has been a recurring figure since the early days of One Piece. Renowned for his sense of justice and relentless pursuit of Luffy, Smoker's role has evolved over time. Despite his frequent clashes with pirates, his presence has diminished in recent arcs.

As the story progresses, the focus shifts to the ultimate battles involving the Straw Hat Pirates, the World Government, and the remaining Emperors. While Smoker's character remains important, it is likely his direct involvement in the Final Saga will be limited, allowing the primary characters to take center stage.

5) Perospero

Perospero as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Perospero, Big Mom's eldest son and a prominent member of the Big Mom Pirates, has played a crucial role in several arcs, notably with his cunning strategies against the Straw Hat Pirates. His character reached a pivotal point during the Wano arc, where Big Mom's defeat and the crew's disbandment reduced his influence.

With his story arc intertwined with his family's downfall, Perospero's role in the central narrative appears concluded. As the series shifts focus to new conflicts and emerging characters, it is unlikely that Perospero will reappear in the Final Saga.

6) Big Mom

Big Mom as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Charlotte Linlin, or Big Mom, is one of the Four Emperors and a major threat in One Piece. Her power and terrifying crew have been significant obstacles for Luffy and his allies. The Whole Cake Island and Wano arcs explored her complex character and insatiable hunger.

However, her defeat in Wano, alongside Kaido, marked the end of her dominance. With her power diminished and the story progressing towards its climax, Big Mom is unlikely to reappear in the Final Saga.

7) Kaido

Kaido as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Kaido, known as the "Strongest Creature in the World" and one of the Four Emperors, was a central antagonist in the Wano arc. His strength and control over Wano posed significant challenges for Luffy and his allies. Kaido's desire for a dramatic death and his tyrannical rule were key aspects of his character.

However, his defeat by Luffy and the Alliance marked a turning point in the story. With his ambitions crushed and his influence shattered, Kaido's story appears to have concluded. As the narrative moves towards its final saga, it is unlikely that Kaido will reappear along with other One Piece characters.

8) Bellamy

Bellamy as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Once a tough pirate and member of the Donquixote Pirates, Bellamy's journey in One Piece took a turn after his defeat by Luffy in Jaya. Throughout his character arc, Bellamy evolved from a ruthless pirate to a seeker of redemption.

His departure from the pirate life and pursuit of a different path showcased his growth. With his storyline seemingly resolved and no apparent ties to the main plot, it is unlikely that Bellamy will make a reappearance in the Final Saga among other One Piece characters.

In conclusion

Fans are quite thrilled as the final saga of One Piece is coming nearer. With many plot arcs and the destinies of favorite One Piece characters hanging in balance, the journey has been truly engaging. From Bellamy’s trials to the presence of Big Mom, certain moments continue to create a lasting impression.

As the fans prepare for the climactic chapters, one thing is clear: One Piece will have a lasting impact long after the last chapter. Whether it be in the form of a message to take with them or the impact that it has left in the fans’ hearts, the legacy of the series will last long for years to come.

Related Links:

10 most loyal One Piece characters of all time, ranked

4 One Piece characters who could still die in the Egghead arc

10 One Piece characters who wouldn't last a minute in the Naruto universe

5 alive One Piece characters who know the Void Century's secrets

10 One Piece characters who didn't make the final cut in the Netflix Live Action