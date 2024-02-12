What happened to Bellamy in One Piece? Character's activities following Dressrosa arc, explored

One Piece is renowned for its extensive narrative and the characters that weave in and out of the story, which is a practice that author Eiichiro Oda has mostly used to his benefit to keep the world-building side of things fresh and entertaining. In that regard, the reintroduction of Bellamy in the Dressrosa arc serves as a prime example of that approach and is mostly well-received by the fandom.

Bellamy started as one of the most disliked characters in One Piece from the moment he was introduced, being an absolute jerk to the likes of Luffy and Zoro in the Jaya arc. Many people have even gone as far as to say that the beating Luffy gave him in that arc was one of the most satisfying moments in the entire franchise. So it's significant that the character managed to grow so much in Dressrosa, although several readers and viewers don't know what happened to him after that.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the One Piece series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Explaining what happened to Bellamy after the events of the Dressrosa arc in One Piece

Bellamy, a pirate introduced in the Jaya arc of One Piece before the timeskip, initially held no belief in dreams and solely sought to gratify his ego and vanity as an outlaw. Encountering Nami, Zoro, and Luffy in a bar, he proceeded to berate and punch the latter two. This confrontation culminated in the Straw Hat captain defeating him with a single punch a couple of chapters later in the story.

He remained unseen until the events of Dressrosa, where Bellamy met Luffy in the Corrida Coliseum. He expressed to Luffy that he no longer harbored any resentment, having also visited Skypiea and learned the value of dreams. Bellamy's aspiration had shifted, now aiming to join Doflamingo's ranks. Despite facing Luffy again to prove his worth to Doflamingo, he suffered another defeat by a single punch.

Up to this point, most One Piece fans are familiar with the storyline. However, there was a special short story that Eiichiro Oda wrote in the manga, titled The Stories of the Self-Proclaimed Straw Hat Grand Fleet, which revealed what happened to Bellamy. Since he didn't want to join Luffy's grand fleet, he retired from being a pirate and started to study to become an apprentice dyer, most likely to never be seen again in the series.

The character of Bellamy in the series

Bellamy in combat during the Dressrosa arc (Image via Toei Animation)

There is no denying that Bellamy is a relatively minor character in the One Piece universe, but he also serves as an example of how even some of the dislikable individuals in the series can grow and learn. Furthermore, while Bellamy was fairly unpleasant during the events of the Jaya arc, he proved that he had room to accept his mistakes, which was on full display in Dressrosa when he met Luffy again.

Eventually, Bellamy's desire for Doflamingo's acceptance plays against him, leading to him being utterly defeated by Luffy once again and being used for the man he looked up to. In many ways, considering that he eventually retired from piracy all the more, there is a degree of tragedy to his character since he was left without a purpose.

Final thoughts

Bellamy's path after the Dressrosa arc was revealed in a short story from the One Piece manga, revealing that he retired from piracy and decided to become an apprentice dyer. Currently, there are no indications suggesting that he will make a return to the series.