One Piece chapter 1154 spoilers: Xebec's full face and parental ties with Blackbeard are revealed

The initial spoilers for One Piece chapter 1154 are already out, giving fans an early glimpse of the installment’s content ahead of its official release. It is set to be released on July 14, 2025, on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus website and app. After a one-week hiatus, One Piece returns with a bang as the new chapter reveals some jaw-dropping information.

One Piece chapter 1154 delves into the past to unveil Loki’s miserable childhood as well as King Harald’s effort to build ties with the World Government. The flashback continues with the unexpected appearance of the Rocks Pirates. For the first time, Rocks D. Xebec’s face is finally revealed.

It’s also disclosed that Xebec is the father of the present-day Marshall D. Teach, “Blackbeard," and that he became a wanted man for killing a Marine Admiral.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1154.

One Piece chapter 1154 spoilers confirm that Blackbeard is the son of Rocks D. Xebec

One Piece chapter 1154 will be titled Unable to die. According to the spoilers, the cover story focusing on Yamato continues as O-Cho, the yakuza boss of the Ringo region, takes her to visit the grave of a certain hero from West Blue.

In the main story, Elbaph’s flashback continues, revealing that after the Big Mom incident. It's about young Charlotte Linlin, who devastated a village and fatally injured the elder warrior Jorul. Elbaph was hit by disasters such as fires, storms, and famines.

Desperate, some Giants attacked Ida – who had opened a bar in Elbaph’s Underworld region – and Hajrudin. Fortunately, King Harald returned just in time to protect them. Harald brought foreign aid to help Elbaph recover. However, Estrida died from illness before Harald’s return.

The spoilers for One Piece chapter 1154 then reveal that 56 years before the present narration, King Harald went to the Levely in Mary Geoise, but the World Government ignored him. When Harald returned to Elbaph, Jarul told him about the “Galley-La.”

It's a group of shipbuilders, composed of both Ancient Giants and standard Giants, who had disappeared, possibly due to being captured by the World Government.

The first mention of Xebec in the One Piece manga (Image via Shueisha)

While Harald was focused on rebuilding Elbaph, Estrida’s sister abused Loki instead of raising him properly. The narration then shifts to 48 years before the present time, when Loki unleashed several massive beasts on the villagers, only to realize how alone and disgraced he was when all the children went to help Hajrudin.

All of a sudden, the Rocks Pirates appeared in Elbaph’s Underworld region. They met Loki and asked him if they were really in Elbaph and, in that case, if Harald was around. Following this unexpected appearance, even more shocking twists are to come. It’s disclosed that Rocks D. Xebec, the captain of the Rocks Pirates, met King Harald at the Levely eight years before, but that he later killed a Marine Admiral and became a wanted man.

One Piece chapter 1154 ends with another breathtaking twist, as the face of Xebec is shown for the first time in the series. According to the leaks, Xebec has two-tone hair and resembles Marshall D. Teach “Blackbeard”.

Allegedly, the chapter also reveals that Xebec was Blackbeard’s father. These are just the initial spoilers for One Piece chapter 1154, meaning that more detailed information about the installment's content will be released in the coming hours.

A brief analysis of One Piece chapter 1154 spoilers

Xebec's silhouette in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1154 has a lot of interesting information, but the most intriguing part is definitely the reveal of Rocks D. Xebec’s appearance. The legendary pirate had only been shown as a darkened silhouette, and the confirmation that Blackbeard is Xebec’s son proves right the many fan theories that had been speculating on this for years.

In light of this disclosure, Blackbeard likely adopted his “Marshall” surname from his mother, just like Portgas D. Ace took his mother’s “Portgas” surname instead of his father’s “Gol."

One Piece author Eiichiro Oda foreshadowed Blackbeard and Xebec’s connection with several subtle clues, such as Blackbeard using the island of Hachinosu as his base – just like Xebec did – or naming his ship “Saber of Xebec." It should be noted that the World Government erased every piece of information about Xebec from history, meaning that his full name isn’t common knowledge in the One Piece world, except among those directly related to him.

Marshall D. Teach "Blackbeard" (Image via Toei Animation)

Most people only know Rocks D. Xebec as Rocks, the captain of the formidable Rocks Pirates. Xebec died at the hands of Gol D. Roger and Monkey D. Garp during the God Valley Incident. This event took place 38 years before the present narration when Blackbeard was just a 2-year-old child. So, he couldn’t have possibly been a part of Xebec’s crew or met him under other circumstances.

His knowledge likely stems from the fact that he is Xebec’s direct descendant. The confirmation that Blackbeard is the metaphorical second coming of Xebec implies that he has inherited his father’s ambition to “become the king of the world."

Based on his actions in the story, Blackbeard will go to any lengths to fulfill this legacy. Therefore, his threat level may even surpass that of Xebec, a man dangerous enough to force Roger and Garp to team up.

Blackbeard's ship, the "Saber of Xebec" (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1154 also highlights Xebec’s incredible power by revealing that he killed a Marine Admiral. Based on the initial spoilers, the installment doesn’t seem to reveal the name and abilities of the Admiral, or the circumstances in which Xebec killed him.

Still, Xebec’s characterization as a reckless man who feared nothing suggests that he killed the Admiral after defeating him in combat. It is an incredible feat that very few characters would be able to replicate.

It’s also interesting to note that the Galley-La group of Giants skilled in shipbuilding mentioned in One Piece chapter 1154 has the same name as the Galley-La company from Water Seven. It’s possible that these Giants passed their shipbuilding expertise on to the founders of the company now chaired by Iceburg.

About the author Marimo John Frajs Marimo John Frajs, a.k.a. "Mario," has been an anime writer at Sportskeeda for about 2 years. He is passionate about writing and has been fascinated by the animanga world since a very long time, and pursued this role as it seamlessly combines both of his interest areas. He is currently pursuing a degree in Law Studies and also has previous copywriting experience.



When reporting on any series, he strives to stick to facts and maintains objectivity, and believes in drawing conclusions only based on hardcore facts. He also only writes about topics he is knowledgeable about to ensure he produces insightful content.



Mario admires Cristiano Ronaldo and appreciates his commitment and dedication to his career. When not immersed in the animanga world, he loves staying active outdoors and working out in his free time. Know More