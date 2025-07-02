One Piece: Every information revealed in the volume 112 SBS

One Piece volume 112, the second installment of the gripping Elbaph Arc, will be available for purchase in Japan on July 4, 2025. With the incoming volume release, fans can look forward to another drop of SBS. This special question-and-answer corner, featured in each volume of the One Piece manga, delivers a blend of light-hearted trivia and significant insight into the series.

The SBS segment bridges the gap between author Eiichiro Oda and his passionate fan base. The mangaka often answers evasively, teasing fans with cryptic hints or poking fun at them with playful jokes. However, it’s not uncommon for him to use this section to clarify important misconceptions or make unexpected revelations.

The One Piece world never ceases to amaze with its intricate complexity, and Oda is happy to share never-before-seen aspects of his story in a special space where he can freely interact with his most devoted fans. From minor curiosities to intriguing mysteries, read on to discover all the secrets that Oda unveiled in the latest SBS.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1154.

Gill Bastar’s enigma, the Dosundada Tribe, and more information from the latest One Piece SBS

The official roles in the Roger Pirates

The Roger Pirates as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

As a reader asked Oda about Scopper Gaban’s role in the Roger Pirates, the mangaka gave a surprisingly detailed answer, explaining the roles of almost all crew members, the only known group to conquer the Grand Line and find the legendary One Piece treasure.

In particular, Oda categorized the Roger Pirates as follows:

Gol D. Roger - Captain

Silvers Rayleigh - First Mate

Scopper Gaban - Navigator

Moon Isaac Jr. - Tactical Officer

Crocus - Doctor

Donquino - Helmsman

Millet Pine - Torturer

Rowing - Scholar

Erio - Informant

Spencer - Intelligence Officer

Petmermoo - Gunner

Jacksonbanner - Musician

Blumarine - Shipwright

It is unknown why Oda failed to include Sunbell, Seagull Guns Nozdon, and Taro in his explanation of the crew’s roles. The author also didn’t include Kozuki Oden – likely because he was seen as a loanee in the Roger Pirates, being more commonly associated with the Whitebeard Pirates – as well as Buggy, Shanks, Inuarashi, and Nekomamushi. In their case, it was probably because they were apprentices working as cabin boys.

Gill Bastar, from Wanted! to One Piece

Gill Bastar as a Rocks Pirates member and as a zombie (Image via Shueisha)

The brief flashback of the God Valley Incident, as seen through the eyes of a young Bartholomew Kuma, unveiled the formidable lineup of the Rocks Pirates. Among them was a mysterious man with sunglasses. A fan asked Oda if this individual was Gill Bastar, to which the author replied affirmatively, even praising the fan for their knowledge.

Gill Bastar is a character from Wanted!, a one-shot manga that Eiichiro Oda crafted several years before working on One Piece. In Wanted!, Gill was the protagonist, depicted as a fearsome gunslinger with an extremely high bounty on his head for killing many people.

Some of the General Zombies in Gecko Moria's army (Image via Toei Animation)

As Oda explained, Gill was seen in Wanted! joining Rocks D. Xebec, becoming a member of his infamous crew. When Gill died, his corpse was retrieved by Gecko Moria. The Warlord used his Shadow-Shadow Fruit to reanimate Gill, turning him into a zombie. In fact, the revived Gill appeared in One Piece chapter 450 as one of Moria’s General Zombies in Thriller Bark.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Oda weaved a character from his pre-One Piece works into his iconic pirate-themed series. The mangaka did the same with Ryuma, the main character in Monsters, another one-shot manga from before One Piece.

As Eiichiro Oda himself revealed, the all-powerful Ryuma from Monsters is the same character as One Piece’s “Sword God” Shimotsuki Ryuma. He is the unparalleled fighter who single-handedly defended Wano and was recently revealed to be Roronoa Zoro’s ancestor.

Elbaph’s Viking inspiration confirmed

Elbaph is clearly based on the Viking Age Scandinavia (Image via Toei Animation)

Elbaph, the homeland of the Giant Race and the setting of the current manga arc, has long been an anticipated destination for the Straw Hat crew. Most fans speculated that Oda drew inspiration from Viking Age Scandinavia when creating Elbaph, a theory that the mangaka confirmed to be true.

Oda explained that he had decided to model Elbaph after medieval Scandinavia even before introducing the land in Big Mom’s flashback. Blending Norse mythology with a romanticized image of the historical Viking warriors and his own creative flair, the author crafted a majestic environment. Everything, including clothes, weapons, ships, and structures, evokes the typical Viking archetype, but with an unmistakable One Piece twist.

Dosundada and Zushindodo

The first mention of the Dosundada in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

In the One Piece manga, the Dosundada Tribe was briefly mentioned by Scopper Gaban. The old pirate went on to say that many people are born of mixed races, and among them are the Dosundada. However, he did not provide any additional information on the topic, leaving it to speculation.

Oda used the latest SBS to clarify the subject, revealing that the Dosundada are a hybrid race created from the union of Dwarves and Humans. The mangaka also revealed that the hybrids born from Giants and Dwarves are called Zushindodo.

The animals from Elbaph and Strong World

Some of the animals seen in the movie Strong World (Image via Toei Animation)

A fan pointed out that the animals seen in the anime movie One Piece Film: Strong World and the beasts living on Elbaph are strikingly similar, prompting Oda to explain that he reutilized the designs he created for the movie in the manga.

He explained his decision by saying that he designed those creatures to show what animals would look like if they evolved in a world dominated by strength only, and that this theme was fitting for a warlike country like Elbaph.

Other minor information from the SBS of volume 112

The New Giant Warrior Pirates in their current appearance (Image via Toei Animation)

As usual, One Piece author Eiichiro Oda couldn’t help but use the SBS corner to joke around with fans, answering certain non-serious questions with equally comedic replies. He completed the SBS column with some minor but still interesting trivia from the series.

For instance, Oda explained that he created the character of Scopper Gaban, the former number three of the Roger Pirates, inspired by Jean Gabin, a famous French actor and singer who starred in several classic films in the 20th century. Oda also revealed the ages and favourite foods of the New Giant Warrior Pirates – namely, Hajrudin, Stansen, Goldberg, Gerd, and Road – and showed what these characters looked like as children.

Dr Vegapunk (Image via Toei Animation)

As for the comedic relief, Oda disclosed that Dr Vegapunk has a cousin named Vegapants. The son of Vegapunk’s father's younger brother, who lives on Pants Hazard, a bizarre island where the residents wear women’s underwear over their heads.

After explaining that the apparel worn by Holy Knight member Gunko can be likened to the outfits that Nami, Nico Robin, and Jewelry Bonney donned on Egghead. Furthermore, Oda joked that One Piece is prolonging because the manga’s serialization stretches on just like Luffy does with his signature Devil Fruit ability.

Finally, Oda received a question from a boy about to enter middle school. The boy declared himself a devoted fan of the series, and a particularly enthusiastic fan of Admiral Kizaru. He added that he had only read the manga up to volume 82 as his father only owns the manga up to that point, and asked Oda how he could persuade his father to buy the next volumes.

Admiral Borsalino "Kizaru" (Image via Toei Animation)

Oda expressed his appreciation and fondness for the boy, saying that he would buy the volumes for him to praise his dedication to reading the story. He further continued saying that he would happily do the same for all the young boys in a similar situation.

However, given the implausibility of such a scenario, he suggested that the boy massage his father’s shoulders to soften his heart. Then, since volume 82 is the installment in which Momonosuke vowed to defeat Kaido to avenge his father, Kozuki Oden, Oda suggested that the boy yell his desire to defeat Kaido. In Oda’s opinion, this would be enough to convince his father to buy the other volumes.

