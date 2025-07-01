New One Piece SBS confirms Scopper Gaban's role in Roger's crew

Scopper Gaban is a notorious pirate in the One Piece world. Several years before the present narration, he was a member of the Roger Pirates, perhaps the most famous crew to ever navigate the seas. Now an old man, Gaban tested Monkey D. Luffy and Roronoa Zoro when the two ignored his warning about freeing Loki, Elbaph’s “Accursed Prince.”

Later, Gaban brutally defeated Saint Sommers, one of the Holy Knights who were terrorizing the people of Elbaph. However, Gaban was unable to stop another Holy Knight, Gunko, from capturing his own son, Colon. As Gaban surrendered so as not to endanger Colon, Gunko struck the old pirate with a tremendous attack. Fortunately, Chopper arrived just in time to save Gaban’s life as he was plummeting into the void, critically injured.

As it’s well known, Gaban was the third strongest member of the Roger Pirates after Gol D. Roger – the man who would become the Pirate King – and Silvers Rayleigh – the fearsome “Dark King.” Furthermore, One Piece has now confirmed Gaban’s exact role in the crew with a dedicated focus in the latest question-and-answer corner, the SBS for volume 112.

One Piece volume 112 SBS reveals that Scopper Gaban was the navigator of the Roger Pirates

With the release of One Piece volume 112 scheduled for July 4, 2025, a new drop of SBS is now available to fans. The SBS corner is a special question-and-answer section featured in each volume of the One Piece manga. It allows fans to interact with author Eiichiro Oda and ask him about various One Piece-related topics.

Amongst the information that Oda revealed in the latest SBS is the official role of Scopper Gaban within the Roger Pirates. As a reader explicitly asked him what position Gaban held in the group, the author explained that Gaban was the crew’s navigator.

Evidently stimulated by the question, Oda enriched his answer by revealing the roles of the other main members of the Roger Pirates as well, including tactical officer Moon Isaac Jr., helmsman Donquino, and intelligence officer Spencer. The mangaka also reconfirmed well-known information, such as Gol D. Roger and Silvers Rayleigh’s positions as captain and second-in-command, respectively.

The hierarchy of the Roger Pirates

Gol D. Roger, Silvers Rayleigh, and Scopper Gaban (Image via Toei Animation)

Much like their destined heirs, the Straw Hat Pirates, the Roger Pirates were built around a core trio consisting of the crew’s three strongest fighters. In the case of the Roger Pirates, this trio was formed by three mighty pirates whose names were associated with different metals, a subtle hint at their internal power hierarchy.

Gol D. Roger, Silvers Rayleigh, and Scopper Gaban’s complete names were based on metals – gold, silver, and copper. Since copper essentially equates to bronze, as bronze is an alloy mostly made of copper, these names seem to be Eiichiro Oda’s evident foreshadowing of how these characters compare to each other.

Gold, silver, and bronze are famously known as the three classes of medals awarded to first-place, second-place, and third-place finishers in the world-renowned Olympic Games. Oda likely used this symbolism to hint at the pecking order of Roger, Rayleigh, and Gaban in the story.

Roger's crew during the final journey (Image via Toei Animation)

Roger was the captain of the crew, and Silvers Rayleigh was second-in-command, fulfilling a pivotal role as the former's right-hand man and the crew’s first mate. Meanwhile, Gaban was Roger’s left-hand man, making him the number three in the crew.

Kozuki Oden, a powerful swordsman native of Wano, joined the Roger Pirates during their final journey across the Grand Line. Although Oden was a formidable individual, his status in the Roger Pirates was never made clear. That said, he joined the group as a loaner from the Whitebeard Pirates, so this may explain why he is primarily identified as a member of Whitebeard’s crew.

The Roger Pirates also stood out for their blend of seasoned pirates and promising new talents. Crocus was the doctor of the crew, while Spencer was the intelligence officer, Donquino the helmsman, and Blumarine the shipwright. On the other hand, Inuarashi and Nekomamushi, as well as Buggy and “Red-Haired” Shanks – two future members of the Four Emperors – sailed with the crew as apprentices.

