Loki's Greek mythology connections reveal his true purpose in One Piece

The Elbaph arc of One Piece presents Loki as a mythological hybrid, combining the Greek forge master Hephaestus with the Norse trickster god Loki. As a giant in chains who is destined to "destroy the world," Loki's persona embodies both chaos and creation, craft and deceit. This contrast clarifies his enigmatic captivity and suggests a crucial part in determining Luffy's fate as Nika.

Oda strengthens the symbolic layers of the story by referencing other mythology, presenting Loki not only as an opponent but also as a transformative figure connected to fate, power, and liberation— all of which are important themes in Luffy's developing quest to become the real liberator of the world.

The Norse connection in One Piece: Ragnarok and the Fire Giant's power

Loki's name, his horned appearance, and his ominous threat to wipe off the world are the pointers about Norse that are mostly omitted. In Norse mythology, Ragnarok, which is the term for the apocalypse, is brought in by Loki's killing of the kind god Baldr.

Just as King Harald is portrayed as emphasizing peace and diplomacy in the earlier chapters, he is set as Elbaph's Baldr analog, and the possibility of Loki's patricide brings about the destruction of the island. The parallels extend beyond character dynamics to environmental prophecy.

Ragnarok describes a world consumed by fire before being submerged in water— a description that eerily matches Elbaph's current state, burning from the Holy Knights' assault, and Vegapunk's prediction of global flooding. Another level of Norse authenticity is added by the hypothesis that Loki is in possession of the Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Surtr.

Ragnarok's main destroyer is the horned fire giant Surtr, whose flames are as dazzling as the sun. This would account for Loki's audacious assertion that he is the "Sun God," and his function as the end of the world. In addition to giving him the ability to carry out these doomsday predictions, the legendary zoan would position him as a sinister reflection of Luffy's celestial metamorphosis.

Hephaestus and the Sea Nymph's protection

However, the Greek mythological influences prove equally significant. Loki also shares a parallel with Hephaestus. Just like Loki, Hephaestus was driven out of Mount Olympus by his mother, Hera, due to his deformity. A sea nymph named Thetis found refuge with Hephaestus and became his teacher and protector. In light of this parallel, I find it entirely plausible that Shirahoshi is Mosa, Loki.

With her strong ties to Roger (he once referred to her as "hairy") and her role as an ancient weapon, the mermaid princess is well-placed to be Loki's Thetis, a sea goddess who provides protection. The similarity between Hephaestus's and Loki's crafting skills is evident. His hammer is evocative of Thor's Mjolnir, but it also evokes the Greek craftsman god's forge hammer.

The shield and spear of Athena are among the fabled weapons that Hephaestus created for the gods. When taking into account Nika's typical portrayal of sword and shield— weapons that Luffy does not already possess— this relationship becomes vital. The theory suggests that Loki, following his mythological predecessor, will forge these divine weapons for the true Sun God.

Loki's redemptive arc

With this weapon-making function, Loki would change from being a straightforward enemy to a vital ally, resulting in a redemption story that is reminiscent of both of his mythical forebears. One Piece's Loki might finally fulfill Luffy's larger goal, much like the Norse Loki, who helps the gods despite his chaotic nature, and Hephaestus, who makes equipment for heavenly heroes.

Oda's skillful narrative, in which foes turn into allies and chaos gives birth to order, is exemplified by the character's combination of Greek creation and Norse destruction. According to this hypothesis, as Elbaph's narrative develops, Loki is not the series' demise but rather its forger, creating the precise weapons that will determine Luffy's eventual triumph as the fabled Nika.

