One Piece episode 1136: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

As the Egghead Arc intensifies approaches its conclusion, One Piece episode 1136 carries on the poignant trip through Kuma's sad past. The upcoming episode, Kuma's Life, is expected to present the resolution of the pacifist's tragic story, after episode 1135's compelling portrayal of Bonney's escape and her transition as a pirate.
Viewers should anticipate a more thorough examination of Kuma's sacrifice and the disastrous effects of his agreement with the World Government now that Bonney is not under government monitoring and is actively looking for her father. Another significant step toward the arc's predicted conclusion is represented by this episode.
One Piece episode 1136 release date and time
The Japanese networks will broadcast One Piece episode 1136 on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at 11:15 PM JST. Fans from various nations might notice that the episode will be released at different times due to regional time zones. For the international viewers, One Piece episode 1136 will stream in the following time zones:
Where to watch One Piece episode 1136
After the Japanese premiere of the episode, fans worldwide can watch it through Crunchyroll or Netflix. Fans can watch the newest episode either through Netflix which streams the Egghead Arc as it releases in Japan or on Crunchyroll.
However, it's unclear if Netflix will continue streaming the series' latest and greatest entries past the conclusion of the Egghead Arc at the time of this article's writing.
One Piece episode 1135 recap
Episode 1135, titled, To the Sea Where My Father is! The Future Bonney Chooses, revealed Kuma's final days of free will as he desperately wrote letters to Bonney while government agent Alpha intercepted them. When Bonney turned nine and remained confined despite being cured of Sapphire Scale Disease, Queen Dowager Conney exposed Alpha's deception and helped Bonney escape.
During her daring getaway, Bonney awakened her Devil Fruit powers, transforming her arm like Luffy's Gear Third to defeat Alpha. The episode concluded with Bonney successfully escaping on a fishing vessel that would later become her infamous pirate ship.
What to expect in One Piece episode 1136 (speculative)
The final steps of Kuma's transition into a mindless cyborg will probably be the main emphasis of One Piece episode 1136, Kuma's Life, according to the trailer. The tragic conclusion of his sacrifice, showing how he completely abandoned his humanity for Bonney's freedom, might be covered in the episode.
We might witness the tragic irony of Kuma's situation—saving his daughter while becoming unable to recognize her. This episode represents another crucial step toward the Egghead Island climax, potentially bridging the gap between past and present as the arc builds toward its highly anticipated finale with upcoming intense battles.
