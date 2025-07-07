One Piece episode 1136: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

As the Egghead Arc intensifies approaches its conclusion, One Piece episode 1136 carries on the poignant trip through Kuma's sad past. The upcoming episode, Kuma's Life, is expected to present the resolution of the pacifist's tragic story, after episode 1135's compelling portrayal of Bonney's escape and her transition as a pirate.

Ad

Viewers should anticipate a more thorough examination of Kuma's sacrifice and the disastrous effects of his agreement with the World Government now that Bonney is not under government monitoring and is actively looking for her father. Another significant step toward the arc's predicted conclusion is represented by this episode.

One Piece episode 1136 release date and time

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Japanese networks will broadcast One Piece episode 1136 on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at 11:15 PM JST. Fans from various nations might notice that the episode will be released at different times due to regional time zones. For the international viewers, One Piece episode 1136 will stream in the following time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 7:15 am, Sunday, July 13, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 10:15 am, Sunday, July 13, 2025 British Summer Time 3:15 pm, Sunday, July 13, 2025 Central European Summer Time 4:15 pm, Sunday, July 13, 2025 Indian Standard Time 7:45 pm, Sunday, July 13, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 10:15 pm, Sunday, July 13, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 11:15 pm, Sunday, July 13, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 11:45 pm, Sunday, July 13, 2025

Ad

Ad

Where to watch One Piece episode 1136

Expand Tweet

Ad

After the Japanese premiere of the episode, fans worldwide can watch it through Crunchyroll or Netflix. Fans can watch the newest episode either through Netflix which streams the Egghead Arc as it releases in Japan or on Crunchyroll.

However, it's unclear if Netflix will continue streaming the series' latest and greatest entries past the conclusion of the Egghead Arc at the time of this article's writing.

One Piece episode 1135 recap

Expand Tweet

Ad

Episode 1135, titled, To the Sea Where My Father is! The Future Bonney Chooses, revealed Kuma's final days of free will as he desperately wrote letters to Bonney while government agent Alpha intercepted them. When Bonney turned nine and remained confined despite being cured of Sapphire Scale Disease, Queen Dowager Conney exposed Alpha's deception and helped Bonney escape.

During her daring getaway, Bonney awakened her Devil Fruit powers, transforming her arm like Luffy's Gear Third to defeat Alpha. The episode concluded with Bonney successfully escaping on a fishing vessel that would later become her infamous pirate ship.

Ad

What to expect in One Piece episode 1136 (speculative)

Kuma as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The final steps of Kuma's transition into a mindless cyborg will probably be the main emphasis of One Piece episode 1136, Kuma's Life, according to the trailer. The tragic conclusion of his sacrifice, showing how he completely abandoned his humanity for Bonney's freedom, might be covered in the episode.

Ad

We might witness the tragic irony of Kuma's situation—saving his daughter while becoming unable to recognize her. This episode represents another crucial step toward the Egghead Island climax, potentially bridging the gap between past and present as the arc builds toward its highly anticipated finale with upcoming intense battles.

Also read

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunita N. Das Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.



Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.



When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds. Know More