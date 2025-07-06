Sabo did justice to both his Devil Fruit and Dragon, and One Piece needs to acknowledge it

Sabo, the Flame Emperor, stands out as the personification of true revolution in the enormous tapestry of One Piece, where pirates pursue ambitions and Marines defend justice. While Ace's legacy endures in the hearts of fans and Luffy wins hearts with his contagious optimism, Sabo has subtly become the most significant character in the series' present plot.

His recent deeds have demonstrated that he is the deserving heir to Dragon's revolutionary principles, in addition to justifying his ownership of the Mera Mera no Mi. The moment has arrived for One Piece to properly acknowledge Sabo's significant contributions to the world's liberation.

The flame that ignites revolution in One Piece

Beyond simple rebellion, Sabo's declaration of war against the Celestial Dragons signifies the climactic confrontation of centuries of subjugation. Sabo has broken the myth of the World Government's invincibility by taking on its most powerful leaders head-on.

His efforts to free the slaves and save Kuma during the Reverie proved that the values of the Revolutionary Army are practical and worth sacrificing one's life for. It was a brilliant strategic move to destroy the Celestial Dragons' food supply. Their extravagant existence was upended by this seemingly straightforward deed, which made them face the fact that their authority is limited.

Beyond Mary Geoise, it was a psychological triumph that demonstrated to the world that even the "gods" could be made to suffer. Sabo's assistance to Bonney in reaching Egghead Island proves his tactical brilliance extends beyond grand gestures.

Understanding the importance of individual stories within the larger revolution, he ensured that Bonney could pursue her connection to Kuma and Vegapunk. This decision ultimately contributed to major revelations about the Void Century and the true nature of the World Government.

Perhaps most impressively, Sabo's survival against Imu and the Five Elders showcases the true power of the Mera Mera no Mi in capable hands. Sabo's fire burns with revolutionary intent, while Ace's flames were passionate but lacked strategic focus. Beyond his skill in battle, his command of the Devil Fruit has come to represent hope for the downtrodden masses around the globe.

Sabo is positioned as an important custodian of prohibited knowledge by the disclosure that he discovered Vivi's D. ancestry and the contents of Nefertari D. Lili's letter. Because of this information, he is not just a revolutionary leader but also a defender of historical truth who has the power to change how the world views its own history.

Most telling of all is Sabo's surge of global popularity following these events. The people of the One Piece world have recognized what many readers have known—that Sabo represents genuine change. His actions have inspired hope in ways that even Luffy's pirate adventures haven't quite achieved on a societal level.

Final thoughts

Sabo as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Initially, Sabo was just Ace's substitute, but now he is a much more important figure - a force for change that abides by the Devil Fruit's heritage and the aim of his adopted father.

Sabo is the most overrated character in the series as he has the ability to change the game of the world through his tactical expertise, unwavering commitment to truth, and ability to motivate. The series needs to recognize this reality that Sabo is not just a character; he is the embodiment of liberty that has become more powerful than ever.

