Nefertari D. Lili may still be alive (& One Piece's Abyss is the key)

Eiichiro Oda's One Piece continues to unravel long-standing mysteries, with Nefertari D. Lili’s disappearance emerging as a key enigma. Recent chapters hint at ancient "Abyss" technology and a "First World" predating the Void Century, fueling theories that Lili is not dead, but trapped in a dimensional prison of her own creation.

Subtle clues in Alabasta and new revelations suggest her actions may have inadvertently triggered the rise of the World Government. If true, this could reframe the series’ lore and set the stage for a major turning point, the rescue of the woman who may have unleashed the world's darkness.

The lost queen of Alabasta: Unraveling Lili’s link to the ancient evil in One Piece

The key to understanding Lili's fate lies in connecting seemingly disparate elements across the series. When Robin and Cobra visited the Royal Crypt in chapter 202, they encountered a peculiar empty tomb bearing a mural of a sealed devil—possibly representing the "Ancient Evil" from the First World.

This empty tomb suggests Lili's body was never recovered, supporting the theory that she didn't die but disappeared. Chapter 1138's "Mural of Worlds" revealed that before the Void Century, a "First World" descended into "darkness and death"—knowledge that Lili may have discovered through studying the original Poneglyphs.

What if Lili's experiments with this forbidden knowledge went catastrophically wrong? The scattered nature of the Poneglyphs across the Grand Line has never been adequately explained. If Lili's experimental technology created a dimensional tear or collapse, it could have simultaneously dispersed these stone tablets throughout the world while pulling her into the newly created Abyss.

Chapter 1140 revealed that "Abyss Marks" allow passage through this mysterious dimension. These marks bear a striking similarity to the "X" mark the Straw Hats used in Alabasta—perhaps Oda's early foreshadowing of this connection between Vivi's ancestry and dimensional travel.

The lily flower that Crocodile disintegrates in chapter 127 could be a symbolic foreshadowing of Lili's fate, especially given how similar the disintegration appears to Gunko's regeneration abilities in reverse. Imu's intense hatred toward the Nefertari family, particularly their D. lineage, takes on new meaning in this context.

Rather than simply eliminating a political opponent, Imu may be desperately preventing anyone from rediscovering the technology that could either release Lili or destabilize the dimensional barriers she damaged.

This would explain why Imu broke the Empty Throne oath, not through simple power hunger, but necessity after an ancient evil was accidentally unleashed, possibly even possessing Imu in the process.

If the Five Elders' determination to erase all knowledge of the Void Century stems from fear of what Lili unleashed, the true history isn't being hidden merely to protect the World Government's reputation—it's being suppressed to prevent another catastrophic breach. Robin's pursuit of the Poneglyphs may be unwittingly following in Lili's footsteps, potentially toward the same dangerous discovery.

Conclusion

As One Piece enters its final saga, the convergence of these plot threads suggests a dramatic possibility: Luffy and his crew might not only discover the truth of the Void Century but also find themselves rescuing Lili herself from the Abyss. The present Alabasta princess Vivi forms a complete narrative loop by using ancestral knowledge which leads to Lili's vanishing to save her forebear.

If this theory holds true then Oda will have demonstrated masterful skill in planting storytelling seeds over 25 years that will solidify One Piece's place as one of modern fiction's most complex narratives.

