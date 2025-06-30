One Piece episode 1135: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

One Piece episode 1135, set to release on Sunday, July 6, 2025, at 11:15 pm JST, will continue the emotional journey through Kuma's backstory, as fans now see the full impact of his sacrifice for Bonney. With the previous week revealing Saturn's cruel demands and Kuma's tragic agreement, the upcoming episode, To the Sea Where My Father is! The Future Bonney Chooses, looks set for emotional moments.

The episode will show Bonney's determination to find her father. Episode 1135 is expected to keep advancing the Egghead Arc's storyline while exploring the heartbreaking father-daughter separation to add weight to the climax this arc is building toward.

One Piece episode 1135 release date and time

The Japanese networks will broadcast One Piece episode 1135 on Sunday, July 6, 2025, at 11:15 pm JST. International fans will experience different release times for the episode due to regional time zones. The upcoming episode will air in Japan across these specific time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 7:15 am, Sunday, July 6, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 10:15 am, Sunday, July 6, 2025 British Summer Time 3:15 pm, Sunday, July 6, 2025 Central European Summer Time 4:15 pm, Sunday, July 6, 2025 Indian Standard Time 7:45 pm, Sunday, July 6, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 10:15 pm, Sunday, July 6, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 11:15 pm, Sunday, July 6, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 11:45 pm, Sunday, July 6, 2025

Where to watch One Piece episode 1135

Kuma as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

After the Japanese premiere of the episode, fans worldwide can watch it on Crunchyroll or Netflix. Fans can view the newest episode either through Netflix, which streams the Egghead Arc as it airs in Japan, or on Crunchyroll.

However, it's unclear if Netflix will continue streaming the series' latest episodes after the conclusion of the Egghead Arc at the time of this article's writing.

One Piece episode 1134 recap

Kizaru arrived on Saint Saturn's orders, presenting three devastating demands for Bonney's treatment: Kuma must become a Warlord, transform into a human weapon, and completely abandon his free will. Saturn declared Bonney would remain a hostage during Kuma's two-year modification process. Despite Vegapunk's protests, Kuma tearfully accepted all conditions to save his daughter.

After six months, Kuma left Bonney at Sorbet Kingdom under government surveillance, lying about his departure while promising letters. News of the new Warlord shocked the Revolutionary Army, and the episode ended with Kuma arriving in East Blue on World Government orders.

What to expect in One Piece episode 1135 (speculative)

Based on the preview, One Piece episode 1135, titled To the Sea Where My Father Is! The Future Bonney Chooses, will likely focus on Bonney's decision to become a pirate and start her search for Kuma. The episode may explore her motivations and the emotional burden of not knowing her father's true sacrifice.

We may see flashbacks contrasting her current determination with memories of Kuma. The episode could also push the timeline closer to the current Egghead Arc, possibly showing how Bonney's journey eventually led her to the present crisis involving her father and Dr. Vegapunk.

