7 One Piece characters most likely to wield the remaining Supreme Grade Blades

There are only twelve Supreme Grade Blades in One Piece, and five of these highest-level swords are already owned by some One Piece characters. While Mihawk's Yoru and Whitebeard's Murakumogiri are confirmed Supreme Grade weapons, the other seven are entirely unknown.

The produce those blades, it requires the wielder of the sword to possess several outstanding qualities in terms of ability, strength, and to some degree, suitability. As One Piece approaches its conclusion, some characters have the highest possibility of obtaining these ultimate weapons.

This could be achieved through their exceptional swordsmanship, hidden past, or simply because they're just made for one of those legendary weapons.

Zoro, Shanks, and 5 other One Piece characters most likely to wield the remaining Supreme Grade Blades

1) Roronoa Zoro

One of the One Piece characters, Roronoa Zoro (Image via Toei Animation)

Zoro, the swordsman for the Straw Hat Pirates, is a top contender to have a Supreme Grade Blade. His progress from Shusui to Enma is evidence of his ongoing development in seeking out more superior weapons that will allow him to achieve his goal of one day being the world's strongest swordsman.

While mastery over Haki forms has shown Zoro's willingness to master these advanced forms of the sword, including full blade coating with Conqueror's Haki, Zoro has the ability and the desire to possess such legendary swords.

Not only does this mean Zoro is likely going to wield a Supreme Grade Blade, but it also suggests that Zoro might wield it as his last weapon before he faces Mihawk.

2) Shanks

One of the One Piece characters, Shanks (Image via Toei Animation)

Shanks, also known as the Red-Haired Emperor, seems likely to have a Supreme Grade Blade. His renowned duels with Mihawk and knowledge of swordsmanship speak for themselves. But on top of that, Shanks wields Gryphon, a blade not definitively stated to be a Supreme Grade, but shows signs of supreme weapon attributes.

As a Yonko with immense Conqueror's Haki, capable of splitting the heavens, he possesses the power to wield such legendary swords. His mysterious past and elite status further support the idea that Shanks already owns or will wield a Supreme Grade Blade.

3) Silvers Rayleigh

One of the One Piece Characters, Silvers Rayleigh (Image via Toei Animation)

The former Roger Pirates' first mate possesses the experience and skill to handle Supreme Grade weapons. This One Piece character showed exceptional swordsmanship against Admiral Kizaru, holding ground even at his age.

Rayleigh's decades spent on the Pirate King's ship and knowledge of the Grand Line's secrets lead us to believe he would have also encountered or inherited one of these legendary blades. Rayleigh's mastery of all types of Haki and notoriety as the "Dark King" also associates weapons worthy of his legendary status in the pirate world.

4) Saint Garling Figarland

One of the One Piece characters, Garling Figarland (Image via Toei Animation)

As a member of the Five Elders and a Celestial Dragon, Saint Garling represents the World Government's hidden power. This One Piece character's recent revelation as a formidable swordsman suggests he possesses weapons befitting his station.

The World Government's vast resources and ancient history make it logical that they would control several Supreme Grade Blades. Saint Garling's seemingly unexplainable past, combat potential, and position of power in the world's aristocracy imply that he also wields one of the legendary weapons, fitting his authority and power.

5) Brook

One of the One Piece characters, Brook (Image via Toei Animation)

Brook the Soul King has decades of practice and expertise in swordsmanship and Devil Fruit powers, which he uses to provide soul energy to his weapon and use the sword as a Supreme Grade Blade wielder.

His refined swordsmanship allows him to sever physical and spiritual barriers, so he can tap into the latent properties of legendary weapons. Understandably, a level of "harmony" is where Brook does things others cannot. Just the principle of Brook's experience, mystery, and artistic capability, making him a perfect potential choice.

6) Kikunojo

One of the One Piece characters, Kikunojo (Image via Toei Animation)

The former Kozuki retainer's skillful swordsmanship and sad backstory make her an intriguing option. We have seen this One Piece character show phenomenal ability in action with her exceptional work during the Wano arc, holding her own against imposing foes, unlike her meek demeanor.

Kikunojo represents a tangible aspect of Wano's samurai roots, heeding to her loyalty to the Kozuki family. Her sophisticated style of fighting and her impressive internal motivation to never stumble against the odds represent almost all of the traits of being a legendary sword wielder.

7) S-Hawk

One of the One Piece characters, S-Hawk (Image via Toei Animation)

The Seraphim being artificial does not limit any of his potential as a Supreme Grade blade user. S-Hawk is a character who possesses Mihawk's DNA and combat instincts, which, in theory, provide him with the same innate swordsmanship as the world's greatest swordsman.

Even more, S-Hawk has artificial enhancements and has been seen using a range of Mihawk's techniques, so he may be able to wield Supreme Grade weapons in the same way as his genetic source. Seeing as how S-Hawk exists as a weapon for the government, it would make tactical sense for the World Government to supply him with the best blades available, maximizing effectiveness.

Conclusion

These seven One Piece characters were chosen as most likely to wield the remaining Supreme Grade Blades based on their skillsets, significance, and the circumstances surrounding them. From Zoro's destined voyage to greatness to S-Hawk's artificial identity, there are qualities in each that suggest they will ultimately align with the legendary swords.

As One Piece approaches its conclusion, the unveiling of the remaining Supreme Grade Blades and their wielders will surely play significant roles in their character developments and the upcoming battles.

