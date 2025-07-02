Forget Sanji, One Piece SBS has fans comparing Gaban with Nami

For a long time now, the One Piece community has been debating about the exact roles of most Roger Pirates members, especially Scopper Gaban's. Many characters, such as Silvers Rayleigh and Crocus, have their positions clearly explained.

This was until the arrival of One Piece SNS 112, in which the creator Eiichiro Oda, for the first time, presented the answer with an enumerated list of the crew's positions. By this declaration, the character of Scopper Gaban is officially included as the navigator within the crew. This notice not only gives an outline about him but also creates a parallel with Straw Hat’s Nami.

One Piece’s Roger Pirates' crew structure unveiled

In the newest One Piece SBS, Oda gave full accounts of the Roger Pirates' whole fleet organization. Among them are the roles from tactical officer to shipwright, and Scopper Gabon is now confirmed to be the ship's navigator. This is one of the topics the public has previously suspected about Gaban's explorer-like aesthetic.

This includes his encounter with Elbaf, his and the crew's seemingly inborn sense of direction, his exploration and leadership, and his interest in the expedition. Now, he becomes a canon, and his position matches that of Nami, who serves the captain in the same way as she does.

The Nami parallel connection

Just like Nami, Gaban's remarkable navigation abilities also primarily contribute to the success of the crew's voyage along the Grand Line. Fan discussions have indicated the possibility that Gaban navigated by himself from Crocus's point to Elbaph, which demands highly developed knowledge of the sea's currents, the weather conditions, and the island's topography.

This assertion is supported by the fact that Gaban both helped and marked Laugh Tale on the navigation chart, which implies the concept of the world’s layout. By this analogy, it can be said that Gaban and Nami are both more than navigators. They are the very strategic factors of their crews' persuasion victories.

The parallel between Nami and Gaban has turned into a ground for plenty of fan theories and comparisons. They have a reputation for being level-minded and practical crew members. They play a key role during navigation, plotting courses, reading maps, and dealing with issues like fog and storms. Interestingly, the Elbaph connection further strengthens this link.

Elbaph, home to the giants and rumored to be a center of navigational excellence, plays a crucial role in One Piece’s upcoming story arcs. Gaban is seen heading toward Elbaph, which hints at Oda planting seeds for future developments. Perhaps connecting past navigation mastery with modern expertise through Nami.

Fan reactions

The fandom’s response to the confirmation has been lively and validating. Many fans who had long predicted Gaban’s role as navigator celebrated the One Piece SNS 112 as vindication. The comparison with Nami sparked new appreciation for how Oda mirrors past and present crews.

"Definitely down for this theory once Nami gets at least 10% of the character writing that Luffy's current left wing has, but wishing the best for Nami fans!," said one fan.

"Hmm and Elbaph giants are experts in navigation. This explains a lot," said another fan.

"We already know Gaban is a navigator," stated one fan.

"Nami is Gaban lol I know it," stated another fan.

While there’s excitement over the technical aspect of Gaban’s role, fans also expressed joy in finally getting clarity about a character who has largely remained enigmatic. Some speculated on what this might mean for future arcs, including possible returns of Gaban or expanded flashbacks about the Roger Pirates.

Conclusion

Nami (Image via Toei Animation)

The confirmation of Scopper Gaban as the Roger Pirates' navigator in One Piece SBS 112 brings long-awaited clarity to the series' lore. Not only does it affirm theories that have been circulating for years, but it also strengthens the thematic resonance between Gaban and Nami.

Oda’s deliberate structuring of roles between the Pirate King’s crew and the future Pirate King’s crew adds rich layers to the series. With Elbaph looming in the story’s future, fans can expect that navigation—both old and new—will be more vital than ever.

