One Piece anime set to end Kuma's backstory in episode 1136

One Piece anime is about to face a turning point with episode 1136, which is titled Kuma's Life. The upcoming episode, set to be aired on Sunday, July 13, 2025, will finish one of the most melancholic flashbacks in the series' history.

The upcoming preview shows the tragic finale of the pacifist's traumatic backstory, along with the event that forged his former self into the cyborg of today. The emotional impact that has made Kuma's flashback one of the most anticipated arcs in recent One Piece anime history is expected to be delivered in this final chapter.

Kuma’s flashback reaches its emotional climax in the One Piece anime

Chapter 1102, which concludes the flashback, will be adapted in episode 1136, bringing viewers full circle in terms of comprehending Kuma's reasons and sacrifices.

The episode will highlight Kuma's last human moments before he fully turns into a cyborg, demonstrating the extent of his parental love and commitment to keeping Bonney safe. Beginning in May 2025, the flashback storyline has allowed viewers to follow Kuma's life from his time as a slave to his time serving in the Revolutionary Army.

Kuma leaves Bonney with King Bulldog and faces the Navy alone, meeting Dragon, highlighting his connections to key figures in the One Piece world. The series meticulously detailed his relationship with Saint Jaygarcia Saturn and the impossible choices he faced as a father.

Kuma's sacrifice sets the stage for Egghead Island's climax

After Kuma's history is resolved, the battle at Egghead will resume in episode 1137, where we will ultimately find out what will happen to Bonney after Saturn gets to Egghead. The audience will witness how Kuma's history shaped the current battle during this important flashback in the Egghead Island saga.

This last episode is significant, as it will lead to the peak of the series' plot. Toei Animation continues with the high-speed emotional ambiance by strictly following the manga content without any filler.

Gestures of recognition from fans have come in the direction of the character development of Kuma, who is now recognized as a tragic hero whose good deeds have made a huge difference. His story has served as a strong reinforcement of the family and sacrifice themes, which drive the central arc of One Piece.

Setting up the next stage of the Egghead Island arc, the upcoming episode is expected to deliver the long-awaited emotional payoff. This episode finishes off a flashback and wraps up a character study that has totally transformed how viewers perceive one of the series' most enigmatic characters.

