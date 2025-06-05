One Piece anime reveals official episode titles for June and July 2025

The One Piece anime is currently delving into the past of Bartholomew Kuma and Jewelry Bonney, which is an emotional backstory that has moved fans since its first unveiling in the manga. Last week’s episode explored the tender relationship between Kuma and Ginny, showcasing their life in Sorbet Kingdom before they joined the Freedom Fighters, an organization that would soon evolve into the Revolutionary Army.

Ad

Kuma and Ginny’s fleeting happiness is shattered when an unknown attacker kidnaps Ginny, an incident taking place 14 years before the present narration. This week’s episode promises to reveal Ginny’s fate and the beginning of Kuma and Bonney’s father-daughter relationship. The One Piece anime's upcoming schedule discloses the titles of episodes airing throughout June and July 2025, which will continue to unfold the tale of Kuma and Bonney’s past.

Ad

Trending

One Piece reveals the titles for episodes 1133- 1135, continuing Kuma and Bonney’s flashback

Expand Tweet

Ad

The titles for the next four episodes of the One Piece anime – set to air between June and the beginning of July 2025 – are now available, courtesy of the reliable leaker @pewpiece, who revealed them with a post on his personal X account.

Episode 1133 : Saving One’s Daughter, The Noble Pacifist Kuma

: Saving One’s Daughter, The Noble Pacifist Kuma Special recap episode : Dr Chopper’s Adventure Checkup – The Life Crossroads Of Close Friends

: Dr Chopper’s Adventure Checkup – The Life Crossroads Of Close Friends Episode 1134 : A Cruel Fate, The Decision of Kuma The Father

: A Cruel Fate, The Decision of Kuma The Father Episode 1135: To The Sea Where My Father Is! The Future Chosen By Bonney

Ad

Episode 1133 is set to air next weekend, on Sunday, June 15. Following this, the original storytelling will be temporarily paused for a recap episode, set to air on Sunday, June 22. The adaptation of the manga will resume with episode 1134, which will be broadcast on Sunday, June 29. Finally, episode 1135 is set to air on Sunday, July 6.

Based on these episode titles, it’s safe to say that, at least for the time being, Toei Animation plans to closely follow the manga’s original content, without adding any filler episodes, much less a filler arc. The only deviation is the anime break scheduled for June 22, which will see the usual weekly episode replaced by a special recap episode hosted by Tony Tony Chopper.

Ad

Bonney in Kuma's arms (Image via Toei Animation)

This decision aligns with the need to maintain the current 1:1 manga chapter-to-anime episode ratio. It would otherwise become hard to keep up this proportion, with Eiichiro Oda’s many breaks narrowing the gap between the manga and the anime. Granted, the announcement may leave fans disappointed, as a similar recap episode aired just a few weeks ago, making this news an unpleasant pill to swallow.

Ad

In any case, without delving into details to avoid manga spoilers, it’s certain that the upcoming episodes will continue to move the hearts of fans. Episode 1133 is expected to explore Kuma and Bonney’s bond, while episode 1134 will focus on the circumstances that led Kuma to become a mindless cyborg in the World Government’s service. In episode 1135, fans will learn how Bonney decided to set sail as a pirate.

Ad

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marimo John Frajs Marimo John Frajs, a.k.a. "Mario," has been an anime writer at Sportskeeda for about 2 years. He is passionate about writing and has been fascinated by the animanga world since a very long time, and pursued this role as it seamlessly combines both of his interest areas. He is currently pursuing a degree in Law Studies and also has previous copywriting experience.



When reporting on any series, he strives to stick to facts and maintains objectivity, and believes in drawing conclusions only based on hardcore facts. He also only writes about topics he is knowledgeable about to ensure he produces insightful content.



Mario admires Cristiano Ronaldo and appreciates his commitment and dedication to his career. When not immersed in the animanga world, he loves staying active outdoors and working out in his free time. Know More