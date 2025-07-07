10 most important One Piece SBS 112 information Oda has revealed

One Piece SBS 112 includes a large number of questions with answers provided by Eiichiro Oda to his readers. The latest One Piece SBS features some interesting revelations and character references.

Continuing the series’ tradition, this newest SBS volume includes character development, background info, and worldbuilding elements that enhance our understanding of the One Piece world. One Piece SBS 112 provides intriguing insights into the minds behind the most adored manga series in the world, from fabled pirate crews to strange biological hybrids.

The Rodger Pirates' roles, Gill Bastar, and 8 other information Oda has revealed in One Piece SBS 112

1) The official roles in the Roger Pirates are revealed

The Roger Pirates as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

The official Roger Pirates crew structure is one of the most important disclosures in One Piece SBS 112. Fans now have long-awaited clarity regarding the Pirate King's inner circle as Oda has finally revealed the precise responsibilities played by important members of Gol D. Roger's crew. The key positions revealed include:

Gol D. Roger - Captain

Silvers Rayleigh - Vice-Captain

Scopper Gabin - Navigator

Moon Isaac Jr. - Tactics Staff Officer

Crocus - Ship Doctor

Donquino - Helmsman

Mille Pain - Torturer

Rowing - Scholar

Erio - Informant

Spencer - Intelligence Officer

Petermoo - Gunner

Jackson Banner - Musician

Blumarine - Shipwright

Fans may better grasp how the Roger Pirates function as a cohesive team, with each member playing crucial roles that contribute to their legendary status, thanks to this information from One Piece SBS 112. The revelation of these roles also sheds light on how contemporary pirate crews—especially the Straw Hat Pirates—reflect the organizational design of their forebears.

2) Gill Bastar's connection to the Rocks Pirates

Gill Bastar as a Rocks Pirates member and as a zombie (Image via Shueisha)

Oda's long-term storytelling is demonstrated when One Piece SBS 112 reveals that Gill Bastar, the main character in his one-shot WANTED!, was formerly a member of the Rocks Pirates. It is also an easter egg that Gill's body was retrieved by Gecko Moria for Thriller Bark and was presented in Chapter 450.

This surprising connection is an example of how Oda is able to weave early works into the One Piece general plot and add more depth to the world by showing that even his early characters have their part in One Piece.

3) The Elbaph-Strong World animal connection

Some of the animals seen in the movie Strong World (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece SBS 112 confirms that the animals in Strong World are evolved versions of Elbaph's native species, addressing fan speculation and highlighting Oda’s detailed worldbuilding. This revelation offers insight into the biological evolution within the One Piece world, shaped by environmental factors.

Oda humorously counters claims of reused designs, emphasizing his intentional creative choices. The link between Elbaph and Strong World deepens the series' interconnected lore, showcasing how even creature design contributes to the richness of the One Piece universe.

4) Meet Vegapunk's cousin: Vegapants from Pants Hazard

Vegapunk from anime and Vegapant from (Images via Toei Animation and Shueisha)

One Piece SBS 112 features Vegapunk's wacky cousin, Vegapants, of Pants Hazard Island, to the south of Bulgemore. The island's people, who wear women's undergarments on their heads, are hard-working and serious, and this doesn’t depend on their peculiar customs.

This kind of discovery, which is weird and also pretty detailed at the same time, is a narcissistic example of Oda's ability to mix the serious with the silly and, therefore, broaden the cultural cloth of One Piece World while it also reflects on the series' unique way of humor and worldbuilding.

5) The truth about Scopper Gabin's name

Scopper Gaban (Image via Toei Animation)

The Roger Pirates member is spelled "Scopper Gabin," not "Gyaban," as One Piece SBS 112 confirmed, putting an end to years of fan conjecture. In keeping with his tendency to draw from real-life people, Oda explains that the name was inspired by French actor Jean Gabin.

In addition to giving the readers the correct spelling for future use, this small explanation also showcases Oda's attention to detail and his respect towards his sources. This represents the care that is put into worldbuilding even for the smallest of One Piece characters.

6) Understanding the Dosundada Tribe

The first mention of the Dosundada in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

The Dosundada tribe, who are rare human-dwarf hybrids, are revealed on One Piece SBS 112 to have heavier footsteps than pure dwarves, which are known as "tontatta." Further, it also introduces the "zushindodo race," which are giant-dwarf hybrids, showing the diverse racial groups that inhabit the One Piece universe.

These revelations highlight Oda's creatively absurd exploration of interspecies relations as he adds more hybrid creatures into the series' lore. This further enriches worldbuilding with additional layers and beauty.

7) Loki's advanced voice recognition technology

Loki as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to One Piece SBS 112, Loki can control it hands-free because he employs a voice recognition system called Den Den Mushi, which is comparable to real-world technology like Siri. This displays the One Piece world's sophisticated voice-activated technology.

By fusing fantasy with relatable technological ideas, Oda's analogy to contemporary voice assistants offers a well-founded explanation of how such gadgets operate. It demonstrates his ability to make the series' fanciful components seem plausible and carefully woven into the logic of the world.

8) The truth about Gunko's outfit

Gunko from the manga and Nami from the Egghead Arc (Images via Shueisha and Toei Animation)

One Piece SBS 112 clarifies that Gunko's outfit isn’t a revealing underwear but a specially designed jacket with extended hems, similar to a swimsuit—like the Egghead outfits. Oda explains this design choice to address fan concerns, showing his attention to character presentation and reader perception.

The discovery also shows his consideration for functionality within the style and further exemplifies how decisions in One Piece are made with care for the story's universe and audience expectations.

9) New Giant Warrior Pirates details

New Giant Warrior Pirates as seen in One Piece SBS 112 (Image via Shueisha)

One Piece SBS 112 provides comprehensive information about the New Giant Warrior Pirates, including details about their crew structure and individual members. The detailed breakdown reveals:

Hajrudin - Captain (2200cm tall, 81 years old, loves meatballs)

Stansen - Shipwright (1950cm tall, 81 years old, loves battlefield rations)

Gerd - Ship Doctor (1700cm tall, 75 years old, loves hamburgers and macarons)

Goldberg - Cook (2100cm tall, 63 years old, loves roast lamb)

Road - Navigator (2600cm tall, 63 years old, loves berry pie)

Fans can better grasp the makeup and skills of this significant crew by using this information from One Piece SBS 112, especially in light of their relationship to the larger story of the giants of Elbaph.

The intricate division of crew responsibilities is similar to that of other notable pirate crews in the series, and fans value the character depth provided by the inclusion of personal information such as ages and favorite cuisines.

10) Elbaph's Viking inspiration

The New Giant Warrior Pirates in their current appearance (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece SBS 112 confirms that Oda based Elbaph on medieval Scandinavia, drawing from Viking Age culture and Norse mythology. This explains the conduct of the giants as well as the architecture and culture of the island.

The disclosure deepens fans' understanding of Elbaph's cultural heritage and heightens their admiration for Oda's worldbuilding. Oda adds historical nuance and mythological inspiration to the arc by fusing Norse ideas with his trademark inventiveness to create a scenario that seems both genuine and distinctively One Piece.

Conclusion

In the entertaining Q&A segment of One Piece SBS 112, the beloved author Eiichiro Oda remains an excellent source for detailed insights into the One Piece universe. The depth of thought and attention to detail in every aspect of the show, including the character backstories and the specifics of the worldbuilding, show through these revelations.

The information revealed in One Piece SBS 112 helps viewers understand the story even better, while it also shows Oda's extraordinary talent for combining seemingly unrelated plots into an exceptional narrative.

