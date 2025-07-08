One Piece finally confirms Rocks D. Xebec's true identity (and it has to do with Blackbeard)

One Piece chapter 1154 spoilers have ignited the whole fandom with, one of the biggest reveals in recent memory. Rocks D. Xebec's identity has always been an enigma, shrouded in myth and half-truths.

Ad

For decades this has fueled a long-standing discussion on his relationship to Blackbeard, and the legacy of the Rocks Pirates. This chapter, titled “Unable to Die,” divulged the past of Elbaph, the fight of King Harald, the betrayal of Loki, and much more — but none can overshadow a reveal the fans have been waiting on, for decades-the truth about Rocks.

The spoilers confirm that Rocks D. Xebec is Blackbeard’s father, has two-tone hair, and looks remarkably similar to Blackbeard, solidifying the family connection. Theories have swirled for years, but it’s now been confirmed and official.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: The article includes One Piece chapter 1154 spoilers.

One Piece chapter 1154 spoilers confirm who is Rks D. Xebec

Expand Tweet

Ad

One Piece chapter 1154 finally lifts the veil of intrigue around Rocks D. Xebec's real identity, something that will change the way fans perceive not only Blackbeard but the whole history of the Rocks Pirates. The chapter does more than look back at Elbaph's dark history — it masterfully weaves what seemed to be distant threads into one and confirms something that hung in the air for years.

Through the detailed spoilers, readers learn that Rocks D. Xebec’s full face is shown for the first time. He is described as having two-tone hair, a detail that instantly stands out because it mirrors Blackbeard’s unique features. This subtle yet undeniable similarity sets the stage for the shocking truth: Rocks D. Xebec is none other than Blackbeard’s father.

Ad

This bit of information is not a throwaway; it is situated within a larger story that unfolds Elbaph's past and the events decades ago that Rocks helped create. The spoilers detail how Rocks encountered King Harald 56 years ago at the Reverie and how, soon after, he murdered a Marine Admiral and became a wanted man.

Expand Tweet

Ad

These events highlight the chaos and ambition that defined Rocks’s legacy—traits that now seem to live on in Blackbeard. Fans had long been puzzled by Blackbeard’s strange body and hunger for power, but learning that Rocks is his father ties it all together. It suggests Blackbeard inherited a deep drive to challenge the world’s order.

The chapter also shows Rocks’s face alongside scenes of unrest in Elbaph, hinting that some legacies don’t fade quietly. Though Rocks was thought to have died at God Valley, his legacy lives on through Blackbeard, who may carry both his father’s will and hidden knowledge.

Ad

This connection begs new questions: Did Blackbeard know the truth all along? Has he been scheming to finish what Rocks began? One Piece chapter 1154 confirms that the era of Rocks has passed, but his lineage lives. More sinister than ever before, waiting to upset the seas' balance again.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

Ad

One Piece chapter 1154 finally reveals who Rocks D. Xebec is, which has been a little mystery for fans for so many years. The chapter confirms Rocks is Blackbeard’s father, something that fans have long suspected but could never actually prove.

The chapter will reveal Rocks’s full face, which displays his two-tone hair, and the obvious resemblance to Blackbeard. This leads us to now believe that Blackbeard’s chaotic personality directly links to Rocks’s legacy as a pirate, which gives us the notion that Blackbeard's bloodline has ambitions to unbalance the world once again.

Ad

Related links:

One Piece chapter 1154 confirms the manga's July 2025 release schedule

One Piece x Dodgers collaboration has fans convinced "no one is doing it like Luffy"

Luffy will need this Straw Hat in One Piece to truly become the Pirate King (and it's not Zoro or Sanji)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mudassir Kamran Mudassir Kamran is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda and has over four years of experience covering the anime and manga industry. With a degree in Data Science, he brings analytical precision and structured research to his writing, ensuring factual accuracy and thoughtful insight in every piece.



His passion for anime was sparked by Death Note, whose psychological depth and gripping narrative inspired him to dive deeper into the medium. Over time, Mudassir developed a strong admiration for creators like Isayama sensei, Oda sensei, and Toriyama sensei—praising their visionary storytelling and global influence.



Mudassir maintains high standards in his journalism—cross-referencing Reddit discussions, official updates, and credible sources to provide clear and objective reporting. He respects reader privacy, avoids speculative claims, and strives to maintain a balanced perspective in all his coverage.



Outside the anime world, he enjoys non-fiction books, gaming, and spending time outdoors exploring new places. Know More