Gachiakuta episode 1: Exact release date and time, where to watch, and more

According to the anime's official platforms, Gachiakuta episode 1 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, July 6, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on CBC, TBS, and their affiliated networks in Japan. The anime will also be available on Crunchyroll, Ani-One Asia, and other services, with subtitles in multiple languages.

Based on the dark fantasy manga by author Kei Urana and graffiti designer Ando Hideyoshi, the title has become one of the highly anticipated titles from the Summer 2025 anime lineup. Naturally, anime enthusiasts are excited to see Rudo and his friends move in vivid animation.

Gachiakuta episode 1 exact release date and time for every region

Rudo, as seen in the anime (Image via Bones Films)

As per the anime's official website, Gachiakuta episode 1 will be released on Sunday, July 6, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. However, the same episode will be streamed 30 minutes later in some global regions.

Gachiakuta episode 1 release date and time, based on the anime's Japanese broadcast times, are given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Sunday, July 6, 2025 7:30 AM Central Standard Time Sunday, July 6, 2025 9:30 AM Eastern Standard Time Sunday, July 6, 2025 10:30 AM Brazil Standard Time Sunday, July 6, 2025 11:30 AM British Summer Time Sunday, July 6, 2025 3:30 PM Central European Time Sunday, July 6, 2025 4:30 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, July 6, 2025 8 PM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, July 6, 2025 10:30 PM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, July 7, 2025 12 AM

Where to watch Gachiakuta episode 1?

Riyo, as seen in the anime (Image via Bones Films)

Interested viewers in Japan can enjoy the television broadcast of the premiere episode on CBC, TBS, and 26 affiliated channels. The episode will also be distributed on AT-X, BS Nippon Television, and digital streaming sites like d Anime Store, Lemino, and others. Netflix Japan is another option to watch the first episode.

On the other hand, anime lovers from North America, Central America, South America, Oceania, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, CIS (excluding Russia and Belarus), India, and Southeast Asia can watch Gachiakuta episode 1 on Crunchyroll in multiple subs and Indian regional dubs (Hindi, Tamil & Telugu).

Furthermore, Ani-One Asia will stream the first episode in selected territories, including Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Laos, Indonesia, Malaysia, Macau, Myanmar, Mongolia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, Vietnam, and Timor-Leste. However, fans would require an Ultra membership to watch the series on Ani-One Asia. Besides this, Bilibili Global is another option to watch the first episode.

The plot of the Gachiakuta anime

Rudo, as seen falling into the Abyss (Image via Bones Films)

Based on the original narrative of Kei Urana's manga, the series centers on Rudo, an orphaned boy living with his foster father, Regto, in the slums of a floating time called the Sphere. It's a place where the rich constantly oppress the poor with a power game.

One day, Rudo gets framed for a crime he didn't commit and is thrown into a deep abyss called the Ground. While falling into the depths of the abyss, Rudo curses the ones who framed him and promises to seek revenge. Interestingly, the boy survives the fall and encounters strange creatures called the Trash Beasts.

Furthermore, he meets Enjin, an inhabitant of the Ground, who invites him to join the Cleaners, an organization responsible for exterminating the Trash Beast. As such, the series showcases Rudo's vengeful journey, as he wants to punish the ones who wronged him.

What to expect in Gachiakuta episode 1? (speculative)

Enjin, as seen in the anime (Image via Bones Films)

Gachiakuta episode 1 will likely introduce the main characters and focus on Rudo's tragedy. As evident from the trailers, Rudo gets thrown into an abyss. As such, the first episode will show the deed for which Rudo gets convicted.

Additionally, the episode will introduce Enjin, one of the major characters of the series. As a result, the first episode will show plenty of action scenes, where Enjin showcases the might of his Vital Instrument.

