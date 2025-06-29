To Be Hero X episode 13: Loli's fight against prejudice begins

To Be Hero X episode 13, titled Tough Girl, was released on Sunday, June 29, 2025. The episode started the Loli Arc, focusing on Loli, a pink-haired girl who suffered from societal prejudice for being "cute." Unlike the other heroes portrayed in the series thus far, Loli didn't have a sad backstory involving her parents.

Rather, her angst stemmed from the perception her close ones had of her. She resented being treated as a "cute" person, as it went against her dream of becoming a hero. Eventually, she realized that she needed to do something to hide her appearance. As such, the young girl decided to make a battlesuit.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from To Be Hero X episode 13.

To Be Hero X episode 13: Loli traverses a thorny path of prejudice

Loli works out at the gym (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

To Be Hero X episode 13 begins with a young girl diligently working out at a gym. She is seen wearing a cap, which hides her pink hair. After clearing a few sets, the girl receives a bottle of water from her trainer. While collecting it, the girl loses her cap, which reveals her long, pink hair.

Others at the gym, marveling at her diligence, suddenly think she is too cute for the gym. Their perception instantly plummets the girl's Trust Value and affects her well-toned figure. Following the opening scene, To Be Hero X episode 13 delves into a flashback and focuses on Loli, who wants to become a hero after listening to Liu Yuwen's speech.

However, her mother doesn't take her desire seriously. Rather, she gushes over her daughter's cuteness. Loli's mother asks her to say it on the camera and records a video of her saying she wants to become a hero. Undoubtedly, her mother's reaction irks Loli, who doesn't like how nobody takes her seriously just because she is cute.

Loli and her mother (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

11 years later, Loli becomes 16 and is still the subject of her mother's adoration. She still thinks her daughter is cute and wants her to pose in front of the camera. However, Loli resents being treated as such. She heads to a room and searches for a new hairstyle to reduce her "cuteness."

At this moment, the narrative for To Be Hero X episode 13 shows the events from when Loli was 13 years old. At 13, Loli used to think she was the defender of justice, Hero Loli. She even made a gauntlet, allowing her to shoot a harmless attack.

When her friend, Da Xiong, was bullied by Tiger (a fellow student), Loli stepped up and engaged her gauntlet at the boy. However, she didn't expect that Tiger actually harbored feelings for her, and his bullying of Da Xiong was a way to get closer to her. Loli was further disgusted by her cuteness and desperately wanted to change others' perceptions.

Loli and Da Xiong (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Loli feared that she might become weaker and weaker if everyone kept looking at her as some "cute" and "helpless" girl because of her appearance. At present, Loli wonders if she should cut her hair. However, she quickly discards such thoughts, as she doesn't want to change how she looks because of others.

She realizes she must find another way to be pretty and strong. At this moment, breaking news on television reveals that FOMO has officially ended its partnership with Hero DJ Shindig. According to To Be Hero X episode 13, DJ Shindig reached the top in the ranking tournaments fifteen years ago. However, his performance has stagnated since then.

Seeing DJ Shindig's unique appearance, Loli realized what she had to do to achieve her dream: Design a battlesuit. It would not only hide her appearance but also endow her with strength. In other words, a battlesuit will make her dream of becoming a hero a reality.

Wang, as seen in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

To Be Hero X episode 13 shows Loli heading to a lab downstairs and working with various lab instruments. After designing a battlesuit, she heads outside to become the Hero Loli and shatter the stereotypes. Elsewhere, a young girl is being chased by someone. She senses the person behind her and quickly hides in an alley, where she meets Loli.

Terrified, the young girl tells Loli that she is being chased by a "creep." Despite being nervous, Loli assures the girl that she will help her as a hero. Following this, To Be Hero X episode 13 showcases a battle between the unknown stalker and Loli. The former demonstrates formidable strength against the new hero, who doesn't anticipate his feint attacks.

Loli's battlesuit in To Be Hero X episode 13 (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Eventually, the unknown assailant breaks Loli's mask and notices her actual self. The moment he looks at Loli's face, he blushes and leaves instantly. The other girl approaches Loli and takes a look at her battlesuit. She thinks the transducer has been damaged. The girl further states she didn't expect to see such a cute girl under the battlesuit.

This remark pains Loli, so she leaves. After returning home in To Be Hero X episode 13, Loli realizes that her father has found out about her inventions at the lab. Loli's father tells her not to indulge in such fantasies. Rather, she should do that at their Glimmer Lab if she truly wants to invent stuff.

To Be Hero X episode 13: Loli makes a new friend during her quest to become a hero

The Glimmer Lab in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Loli's eyes widen with delight, and she looks forward to making a powered suit at the lab. Interestingly, Loli's childhood friend, Da Xiong, also works as an engineer at Glimmer Lab, which has been operational since Year 16. According to To Be Hero X episode 13, the Glimmer Lab has been conducting scientific research and development in various fields with great results.

While giving Loli a lab tour, Da Xiong explains that the Glimmer Lab is divided into different areas according to the confidentiality levels. Moreover, each project has a designated person in charge. Da Xiong works at the Experimental Warehouse, the perfect place for free study.

He even shows Loli a battlesuit he has created. However, the mecha suit's appearance puts off Loli, who makes a weird face. At this moment, Loli hears a familiar voice and discovers the same girl from the other night whom she met in the alley. Apparently, a girl named Wang Nuonuo works at the Glimmer Lab as an engineer.

Wang meets Loli at the lab (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

She was initially recruited as a receptionist because the HR team felt she was too pretty to be working as an engineer. However, Loli's father unearthed her talent and guided her transfer. That's why she is in debt to Loli's father, whom she calls a good man. While conversing with Nuonuo, Loli finds out that she doesn't have a father.

When Loli apologizes to her, Wang Nuonuo says there's no need. Wang and Loli become good friends at the Glimmer Lab, and they head out for a drink together. At this moment, Wang notices the same assailant from the other day peeking from the opposite section of the street. Loli draws a puke face on the glass board and makes fun of the man.

Dj Shindig in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

In To Be Hero X episode 13, Loli and Wang discuss the prejudices they have faced throughout their lives. Wang understands Loli's condition because she has shared the same experience. Afterward, Loli returns to the lab carrying a drunk Wang. The latter tells Loli she must become a hero, no matter what.

Following that, Wang receives a call from someone. The scene cuts to the lab's receptionists noticing the presence of a familiar hero, DJ Shindig, at the front gate. To Be Hero X episode 13 ends with DJ Shindig ready to begin a "party" at the Glimmer Laboratory.

Conclusion

One of the major highlights of To Be Hero X episode 13 was the concept of prejudice that robbed someone of their free will. Prejudice was poisonous in a society where perception was everything.

Although Loli desired to become a hero, she had no other choice but to create a false identity. A battlesuit could essentially fulfill her dream. However, she had to sacrifice her own sense of self for that. From a narrative point of view, To Be Hero X episode 13 painted a grim picture of society and the Trust Value system.

