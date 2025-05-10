Megumi ended up becoming the worse Sakura in Jujutsu Kaisen (and there's no way to salvage his character arc)

Even after ending in September 2024, Jujutsu Kaisen continues to be debated within the animanga fandom. Gege Akutami's magnum opus presented countless intriguing points that to this day fascinate and compel lovers of the story to contemplate. Now given the series' claim to fame, it would naturally be compared to other gaints of the generation and in this, it is the Naruto franchise.

To be a little more specific, deuteragonist Megumi Fushiguro is being put against Sakura Haruno. It is their ultimate fates that are being compared and judging by a majority response, Megumi may ended up as worse off than Sakura. What's more, there was little chance for him to salvage his character arc, even though it held immense potential.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Jujutsu Kaisen's Megumi may have become the worse Sakura and in an unfixable manner

Megumi Fushiguro in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen's Megumi Fushiguro had immense potential, both as a sorcerer and a character. As a sorcerer, he possessed one of the series' strongest Cursed Techniques - Ten Shadows. The summoned Shikigami possesses unique abilities which helped give him versatility in battle in tandem with his keen combat sense. As noted by Gojo himself, Megumi had the potential to surpass even him.

He was brilliant from a strategic and battle sense, calmly handling tense situations and unafraid to endanger himself to protect. As a character, Megumi’s depth was rooted his complex moral compass and the burden of his lineage. Raised with a fractured sense of identity, he found himself tussling with questions of justice and purpose

Now the comparison to Naruto's Sakura Haruno comes to when paralleling their character arcs. Megumi's last major battle was during the Culling Games, when he fought Reggie Star. The battle itself was intense and fast-paced, with the reincarnated sorcerer pushing Megumi to the brink. However, his battle strategy and keen intellect brought him victory. But this is where the discussion arises.

Sakura Haruno in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

That was Megumi's final bout before he was invaded by Sukuna and spent the rest of the series trapped in his own body. It wasn't until the very ending chapters that he was glimpsed and fought back. Defeating someone like Reggie Star wasn't any less impressive, given the skill he displayed at Jujutsu and his reincarnated sorcerer status. However, he wasn't important to the main plot.

In comparison, Sakura (with Granny Chiyo's help) defeated Sasori, an Akatsuki member. At that point in the story, the Akatsuki needed to be stopped since they were hunting Jinchuriki and Naruto Uzumaki was on the list. She defeated the former Sand Shinobi, reducing the threat to one less antagonist that needed to be eventually dealt with.

Again, towards the end, she also contributed in the fight vs Kaguya Otsutsuki, landing a few solid hits and was a great healer. All in all, she was given her moments to shine after being called out for her underwhelming role previously. But Megumi was never a chance in this regard. It was only at the end of the Shinjuku Showdown Arc that he resurfaced and fought back from within to reclaim himself.

But beyond this, he didn't get a shot at redemption like Sakura. The pink-haired girl's training with Tsunade Senju paid off in the great battle while Megumi's last power up was his Domain around chapter 58-59. So between the two, Megumi did up as the worse Sakura.

Final Thoughts

Megumi Fushiguro in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Though he showcased early brilliance and teased great potential, Megumi Fushiguro’s arc in Jujutsu Kaisen felt underwhelming. This is quite visible when compared to someone like Naruto's Sakura Haruno. While she faced early criticism for her character arc, it eventually picked up and granted her redemption through key moments, like taking on Sasori and contributing during the war.

Contrastingly, Megumi’s arc experienced a flatline following his bout with Reggie Star during the Culling Games. Sukuna taking over him sideline him from the main narrative. Though he was responsible for the final push in Sukuna's ultimate defeat, he wasn't afforded a proper comeback to realize his teased potential. Gojo recognized what he could do, but his growth and personal journey were cut short.

So in this regard, Sakura's early criticisms are unluckily reflects in Megumi, but the difference in the lack of an redemption arc for him.

