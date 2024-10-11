5 anime characters who got perfect redemption arcs (& 5 who didn't deserve one at all)

Anime characters receiving redemption arcs have always been a bit of a controversial topic. It begins with the point that every good story gives fans a character to root for and against. Even in this, the story becomes great when it makes fans care for the one they are to root against. This happens by letting their deeds play out before giving them a redemption arc.

As such, some received a fitting reclamation of their character, while others did receive one, but weren't fully deserving of it. It is not only their actions and their consequences to the story, but also their characters as a whole that decides their placing on this list.

Anime Characters with the perfect redemption arc

1) Katsuki Bakugo (My Hero Academia)

Katsuki Bakugo (Image via Bones)

Among anime characters who got a redemption arc, Katsuki Bakugo's character from My Hero Academia was done well. Kohei Horikoshi took his time in developing the blonde and what finally emerged was glorious. He began the series with bullying Izuku Midoriya and stepped it up a notch when the pair made it to U.A High.

However, as the story progressed, Bakugo began to change little by little, slowly softening. He started to open up to his classmates and soon to Izuku as well. During the Dark Hero Arc, desperate to bring his mate back, he apologizes and breaks down to him, revealing that he never viewed Izuku as inferior but the opposite.

2) Thorfinn (Vinland Saga)

Thorfinn (Image via WIT Studio)

Few anime characters that can stand up to the development of Viland Saga's Thorfinn. His story is akin to a rollercoaster ride, one cannot know what to expect until the very end. Similarly, Thorfinn starts as an adorable, innocent lad, in awe of his warrior father, Thors.

However, witnessing Askeladd murder him in cold blood turns Thorfinn into something else—a killer hell bent on revenge. He faces several intense trials but keeps soldiering forward until he realizes the futility of the path he is treading on. To right his wrongs, he turns over a new leaf, becoming a pacifist and attempting to lend a hand wherever possible.

3) Crona (Soul Eater)

Crona (Image via Bones)

Crona is the result of Medusa Gorgon experimenting on her child to create a powerful Kishin. He is quite an adept sword meister in the Soul Eater, but his mother Medusa made him one with Ragnarok, the legendary weapon. Hence, the pair were unleashed on the world to cause destruction and collect souls.

However, an encounter with Maka Albarn completely his changed life. He was shown the love and care he did not grow up with. Crona's change from a troubled and tortured killer to a friend is a heartwarming journey and certainly a pleasant one, although it does not begin in the best way.

4) Vegeta (Dragon Ball)

Vegeta (Image via Toei Animation)

Vegeta is one of the most iconic anime characters to ever switch sides from evil to good. While it is not especially complicated or morally complex, it depicts great writing and top-notch character growth. His journey from fighting for invader to protector of Earth is one to witness.

Starting out, Vegeta first arrives on Earth as part of Frieza's army, ready to take over in Frieza's name. However, an encounter with Son Goku and being exposed to the truth of his home world made him turn on Frieza. He remained on Earth, aiming only to surpass and one day beat Goku, leading him to undergo massive development, finding a family, and turning into something entirely else.

5) Itachi Uchiha (Naruto)

Itachi Uchiha (Image via Pierrot)

Itachi Uchiha's redemption is likely the most complex among anime characters. His story is another example of amazing writing and character building, where the creator makes a character despicable before making him someone loved by nearly everyone. Although some fans do debate Itachi's redemption, it cannot be denied that it will forever it quite impactful.

Initially, Itachi was portrayed as a traitor and cold-blooded killer who wiped out his clan, save for his little brother, and tortured him repeatedly. As the story progressed, countless explanations and flashbacks revealed that Itachi was simply a young man faced with an impossible choice. Moreover, he was given one of the saddest sacrifice scenes, probably in all of anime.

Anime Characters undeserving of a redemption arc

1) Endeavor (My Hero Academia)

Endeavor (Image via Bones)

Moving over to the other end of this list, Endeavor from My Hero Academia kicks off the roster of characters undeserving of a redemption arc. Endeavor's case is highly debatable and will always be. Some will feel that he did a good job in redeeming himself, while others will strongly disagree.

In this case, Endeavor finds himself at the end of this list. While he has accomplished his fair share, it has been at a great cost. Obsessed with surpassing All Might, he didn't hesitate to brutally attempt to shape Shoto into the perfect Hero, neglect his other children, and psychologically torture his wife. This left terrible scars on the family and though the series tried to redeem him, it likely left a sour sensation.

2) Orochimaru (Naruto)

Orochimaru (Image via Pierrot)

Orochimaru can rightly be named among the most twisted anime characters to be written. Seeking only power and the knowledge of all Jutsu, he wasn't afraid to go to extremes acquire lengths to materialize his goal. Labeled a prodigy, he chose to walk down the wrong path with his odd experimentation.

Moreover, the attack on his own village, which led to the death of Third Hokage Hiruze Sarutobi, took matters too far. Despite later taking a step back and being put on close watch, Orochimaru's actions do not deserve redemption and much less a chance to be redeemed.

3) Annie Leonhart (Attack on Titan)

Annie Leonhart (Image via WIT Studio)

Similar to Endeavor, Annie Leonhart from Attack on Titan is another one of those anime characters who is a little complicated. Initially, she seemed to garner more dislike than like from fans, given her straight-faced and near-emotionless demeanor. But the revelation of her being the Female Titan blew fans away.

Soon, the reason for her misdeeds was revealed. She had to become a devil and sacrifice her humanity to survive. She didn't receive a redemption arc as this trend was not part of the story and probably doesn't need one. Further, her character is an example of good and bad being a matter of perspective.

4) Laxus (Fairy Tail)

Laxus Dreyar (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Laxus Dreyar's actions in the series place him among the anime characters who did not deserve to be redeemed. Upon his return, he learned of the Phantom Lords' invasion. Thus, he took the whole city hostage, turned countless characters to stone, caused havoc in the Fairy Tail Guild, and even chuckled at the potential death of his grandfather.

Yet, after all this, he was merely banished and after a while off-screen, he returned once more. For whatever he did, redemption is tough considering he nearly killed his grandfather with his magic and even had the audacity to laugh it off.

5) Akito Sohma (Fruits Basket)

Akito Sohma (Image via Studio Deen)

Finally, Akito Sohma from Fruits Basket concludes this list of anime characters who do not deserve a redemption arc. She did come to regret her actions towards the latter half of the series but even so, whatever she did cannot be justified or explained in any way.

When she threw a tantrum or hurt someone, she displayed no remorse. Moreover, she felt that her status was justification enough for her actions. Her misdeeds scarred her family members significantly, especially Isuzu, who couldn't forgive her considering that she was most affected.

