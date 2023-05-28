10 anime characters who had terrible mothers

We frequently encounter anime characters who had terrible mothers, draped in layers of complexity that echo the real world's subtleties. From friendships and romances to familial bonds, these intricacies lend depth to the cast, making the series captivating. Today, we will delve into a particular aspect that, while prevalent, often goes unnoticed – the relationships of anime characters with bad parents, specifically, those who had terrible mothers.

This exploration will shed light on this theme, offering a fresh perspective on how the portrayal of mothers in anime influences character development. Embarking on this narrative journey, we will traverse the lives of 10 anime characters who a had terrible maternal influence, immersing ourselves in the bittersweet realm of their experiences.

Let's go through an emotional roller coaster ride, as the anime universe often mirrors our reality in its portrayal of relationships, showcasing both the beauty and the scars.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Sayu Ogiwara, Akito Sohma, Lelouch, and more anime characters who had terrible mothers

1) Shinji Ikari (Neon Genesis Evangelion)

Shinji and Yui

Neon Genesis Evangelion's protagonist, Shinji Ikari, stands as a prime example of anime characters who had terrible mothers. Shinji, a young man riddled with insecurities, finds himself thrust into the role of an Evangelion pilot, battling monstrous beings, the Angels, that threaten humanity.

His father, Gendo, a stern figure at the helm of NERV, the organization behind Evangelions, abandoned Shinji in his childhood and reconnected only to exploit him in enigmatic schemes.

Shinji's mother, Yui, a distinguished scientist associated with the Evangelion project, perished in an accident, leaving him motherless at the tender age of four. The accident, later revealed to be a premeditated experiment, resulted in Yui's soul being embedded in Shinji's Evangelion unit.

Shinji's relationship with his mother is fraught with longing and resentment. He yearns for her love while harboring anger for her perceived abandonment. This complex relationship plagues his psyche, leading to depression and loneliness, a powerful testimony to terrible mothers' influence in shaping anime characters.

2) Sayu Ogiwara (Higehiro)

Sayu and her mother

Sayu Ogiwara’s life was a living nightmare until she met Yoshida, a kind and generous man who offered her a safe haven. She had fled from her home in Hokkaido, where she had endured a horrific ordeal at the hands of her teacher. She had no choice but to sell her body to survive in Tokyo, losing her dignity and self-respect.

Her mother, Saika Ogiwara, was a wealthy and influential woman who cared only about her business and reputation, which is why she is on the list of anime characters who had terrible mothers. She never showed any love or kindness to Sayu, whom she regarded as an inconvenience and a disgrace.

Saika Ogiwara was the root of Sayu’s problems and insecurities. She made the latter feel unworthy and unwanted by constantly insulting her and denying her affection. Saika also failed to protect Sayu from her predatory teacher who abused her trust and innocence. She is one of the worst anime mothers as she sacrificed her child’s happiness for her own selfish gains.

3) Akito Sohma (Fruits Basket)

Akito and his mother

Ren Sohma, Akito's mother, emerges as a manipulative and self-absorbed figure within this intricate tapestry. She entered the esteemed Sohma family through an opportunistic union, driven solely by ambitions of power and prestige.

From the inception of their relationship, her affections never aligned with a genuine love for Akito, instead viewing him as a rival for her husband's affection. To safeguard her perceived supremacy, she forced Akito into adopting a masculine guise, seeking to shield her husband's affection from being stolen away.

She subjected Akito to relentless verbal and physical abuse in her relentless pursuit of control, exploiting any semblance of vulnerability or independence. Akito is thus among the various anime characters who had terrible mothers.

4) Marianne Vi Britannia (Code Geass)

Lelouch and his mother

Marianne's relationship with Lelouch rested upon a fragile foundation, built on artifice and deceit. Disguised as a loving and nurturing mother, she perpetually failed to grasp or respect the depths of Lelouch's emotions or his autonomous choices.

Her true intentions were laid bare when she callously unveiled her Machiavellian essence, utilizing Lelouch as a mere instrument to advance her grand designs. This flagrant betrayal of trust and loyalty shattered the fragile bond they shared, forever tarnishing their connection.

Within the intricate tapestry of anime characters who had terrible mothers, we unearth a stark reminder of the profound impact that maternal actions can wield upon a child. As we traverse the treacherous landscapes of war, deceit, and manipulation, we are compelled to confront the disquieting consequences of maternal neglect and exploitation.

5) Yuno Gasai (Future Diary)

Yuno and her mother

Within the tumultuous confines of Yuno's upbringing, Saika Gasai played a pivotal role in the genesis of her daughter's mental instability and propensity for violence. By continuously belittling and rejecting Yuno's affection, she instilled a sense of worthlessness and perceived lack of love in her impressionable mind.

Furthermore, her failure to shield Yuno from the regular abuse inflicted by her father deepened the scars borne by the young girl. Saika personified the abhorrent archetype of a parent who cruelly exploits their child for personal gratification and feeds their own ego, earning the right to be in the list of anime characters who had terrible mothers.

As viewers witness Yuno's descent into darkness, they are compelled to confront the harrowing depths to which a child's psyche can be twisted in the clutches of a parent who prioritizes their own satisfaction over their offspring's well-being.

6) Ragyo Kiryuin (Kill la Kill)

Ryuko and Satsuki

Step into the stylish and action-packed world of Kill la Kill, an anime series that enthralls audiences with its tale of revenge and rebellion. At the center of this narrative is Ragyo Kiryuin, the formidable antagonist whose role as the head of REVOCS Corporation brings to light a chilling secret.

Ragyo Kiryuin possesses a callous disregard for human life and dignity. Fuelled by her obsession with the alien fibers known as Life Fibers, she conducts horrifying experiments, transforming both herself and others into monstrous hybrids or mindless puppets.

Her cruelty extends to her own daughters, as she abandons Ryuko, who possesses an innate resistance to Life Fibers, and later attempts to eliminate her. The depths of Ragyo's malevolence become further evident through her molestation and torture of her other daughter, Satsuki, who courageously rebels against her tyranny.

Ryuko and Satsuki can thus be considered anime characters who had terrible mothers as well.

7) Medusa Gorgon (Soul Eater)

Crona and her mother

Medusa Gorgon, a powerful witch in Soul Eater, stoops to abhorrent depths and uses her own child, Crona, as a guinea pig for her twisted experiments. By infusing Crona with black blood containing the soul of Ragnarok, a demon sword, she instigates instability and violence. She stands as a prime example of anime characters who are bad mothers.

Physical and mental abuse become the norm, as Medusa isolates Crona from others, fostering fear and self-doubt. She coerces her child into committing heinous acts, including the betrayal of friends and the slaughter of innocents.

Within the realm of Soul Eater, Medusa Gorgon embodies the chilling presence of a heartless and manipulative maternal figure. Her calculated actions and disregard for Crona's welfare leave an indelible mark on their relationship, showcasing the profound consequences of a mother's exploitative tendencies.

8) Saki Arima (Your Lie in April)

Kousei and his mother

Saki Arima, the mother of Kousei in Your Lie in April, possessed an unwavering dedication to her son's musical prowess. As a renowned pianist, she relentlessly pushed Kousei to play flawlessly, following every note of the score. However, she still makes it to the list of anime characters who are terrible mothers.

Her pursuit of perfection took a dark turn, as she resorted to physical abuse whenever Kousei made mistakes or defied her instructions. This strict upbringing left Kousei bereft of freedom and happiness beyond music, with no friends or hobbies allowed. Saki instilled in him the belief that his performance was the key to her happiness and health.

Saki Arima's treatment scarred Kousei deeply, leading to the loss of his ability to hear his own piano playing after her untimely death. His guilt complex and low self-esteem stemmed from the weight of Saki's harsh words and overwhelming expectations.

Blaming himself for her demise, Kousei is included on the list of anime characters who had terrible mothers, as he believed he was undeserving of playing music or finding happiness once again.

9) Kyoko Zeppelin Soryu (Neon Genesis Evangelion)

Asuka and her mother as seen in the Neon Genesis Evangelion

Azuka is one of the main protagonists of Neon Genesis Evangelion. She's on the list of anime characters who had terrible mothers, due to his mother Kyoko Zeppelin Soryu. She's a scientist and former Evangelion pilot, who found her sanity shattered after a disastrous experiment. She became unable to recognize her own daughter, mistaking a doll for her.

Kyoko's attention and affection were redirected solely towards the inanimate object, leaving Asuka desperate for recognition and love. Tragically, she ended her own life by hanging herself, entwined with the doll, forever traumatizing her child.

Kyoko Zeppelin Soryu's suicide left an indelible mark on Asuka's life, instilling deep-seated feelings of inferiority and an overwhelming fear of abandonment, adding Asuka to the list of characters who had terrible mothers.

She developed an obsessive drive to prove herself as an Evangelion pilot, seeking validation from others to fill the void left by her mother's absence.

10) Isabella (The Promised Neverland)

Emma, Ray and Norman and their mother

In The Promised Neverland, Isabella proves to be a cruel and unyielding figure, sacrificing her own orphaned children for her survival. Concealing the horrifying truth that they are raised as food for demons, she deceives the children, feigning love and care until they reach a certain age.

Within the haunting realm of The Promised Neverland, Isabella epitomizes the devastating power of deception and sacrifice. Her ruthless manipulation and betrayal leave an indelible mark on the lives of the children she was entrusted to care for and adds her to the list of characters who had terrible mothers.

Final thoughts

The concept of characters who had terrible mothers is common, but it's a testament to the stories' authenticity. It explores themes of neglect, abuse, and sometimes even hatred, mirroring real-world dynamics.

However, amidst these tumultuous portrayals, we also find series like Clannad, which features a heartwarming mother-child relationship, reminding us that not all mothers are painted in shades of grey.

The portrayal of terrible mothers in anime is a captivating area of study, offering insightful narratives that shape the characters journeys. It provides an intriguing contrast to the concept of those with good mothers vs those who had a terrible maternal influence. Yet, it is essential to remember that these narratives are designed to evoke emotion and provoke thought.

While there are numerous anime characters who had terrible mothers, it's equally crucial to celebrate the series that present nurturing, loving mothers who enhance the plot and contribute to their children's growth.

