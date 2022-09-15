'Your Lie in April' creator Naoshi Arakawa announces a new manga series in works

Naoshi Arakawa, one of the most renowned manga artists known for Your Lie in April, recently became the talk of the town after teasing his new manga series on his Twitter account on Tuesday, September 13. Arakawa also revealed the title of the anime to be Atwight Game, which has not been romanized yet, and even otakus are troubled with deciphering its accurate meaning.

He further revealed that his new manga series is going to be previewed this year in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine’s 43rd issue on September 21. Wanting to keep the details of his new work discreet, he didn’t reveal much about the plot and the setting. However, by sharing a sketch of his new manga series' protagonist, Arakawa took the internet by storm.

Your Lie in April’s author Naoshi Arakawa’s new manga series Atwight Game might be the next big thing

How Naoshi Arakawa's Your Lie in April became successful:

Naoshi Arakawa rose to success with his musical masterpiece, Your Lie in April, which he submitted as a one-shot in the Monthly Shōnen Magazine Grand Challenge competition. Later, Arakawa worked as an assistant to gain experience and made his serial debut by illustrating Miyuki Tsujimura’s A School Frozen in Time, which ran from December 2007 to April 2009 in Monthly Shōnen Magazine

Arakawa’s second series started as a one-shot prototype and ran from June 2009 to August 2010 with 2 tankobon volumes. However, as he was more drawn towards music, he wanted to create an anime that was more music-focused, but his pitch ended up getting rejected by Kodansha’s editor because of the theme conflicting with Tomoko Ninomiya’s Nodame Cantabil.

Arakawa didn’t lose hope and decided to go with his original one-shot Your Lie in April. To make the anime more unique, he took advice from several composers and musicians to come up with the best plot. After the manga series got adapted into 22 anime episodes, Arakawa was feeling uneasy with the ending, but the director Kyōhei Ishiguro assured him by saying he liked the ending.

At the 37th Kodansha Manga Awards, Your Lie in April won the award for best Shonen Manga. The anime also got nominated for the 5th Manga Taishō, while remaining one of the most critically acclaimed anime of all time.

Here’s a short and brief synopsis of Your Lie in April by Crunchyroll:

Kousei Arima was a genius pianist until his mother's sudden death took away his ability to play. Each day was dull for Kousei. But, then he meets a violinist named Kaori Miyazono who has an eccentric playing style. His monotonous life was about to change forever.

Has Naoshi Arakawa revealed information regarding Atwight Game?

Fans who have loved Your Lie in April over and over have a lot of expectations from Naoshi Arakawa’s Atwight Game. As of now, nothing has been revealed about the new manga series; however, after it gets previewed in Kodansha’s 43rd issue on September 21, 20, the author will eventually unveil additional details. So, till then, all Naoshi Arakawa fanatics can do is, only wait.

