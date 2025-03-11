Megumi doesn't hate himself, and his most misinterpreted scene in Jujutsu Kaisen shows why

Jujutsu Kaisen's Megumi Fushiguro could be the series' most misunderstood character. Expertly and intricately designed, the dark-haired sorcerer faced a torrid fate, right from having a troubled beginning to forcefully becoming the Demon King's Vessel and having his will to live broken. Like Yuji Itadori, he too underwent character development, but in a totally different way.

Again, given his indifferent (sort of) demeanor, there was always an air of misinterpretation hanging around him. Moreover, his scene involving summoning Mahoraga during the Shibuya Incident counts as this. But when looked at closely, Megumi didn't really hate himself; rather, it was what he witnessed from his early years that played a part in shaping his outlook.

Disclaimer: This article contains the author's opinion.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Heavily misread scene shows that Megumi doesn't hate himself

Megumi summoning Mahoraga in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

To begin with, at times Megumi did seem like he resented himself. He didn't have ties to the Zenin Clan, would put his life on the line in a fight (which Gojo reprimanded him for), and felt that he was seldom in the right (as seen when he spoke to Kamo first in the series). Many seemed to misunderstand this as a kind of self-hatred within the boy, with the Mahoraga summoning scene adding on.

But this isn't the case—when looked at from a step back, Megumi has likely been referring to how he refuses to equate being a sorcerer with being a hero. Even during the series' early phases, he teased this topic when he spoke of saving the people he wanted to save and not because he deemed it the "right" thing to do. In essence, he wanted life to continue.

Here, a parallel can be drawn to a young Suguru Geto, who relied on his ideals to push and motivate him to deal with the dark reality of being a Jujutsu sorcerer. When these ideals were shattered, he couldn't take it any further and spiraled. But on the other hand, from the very beginning, Gojo viewed being a sorcerer as a job and nothing further, something he happened to be great at.

Megumi Fushiguro in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

But then again, Gojo saves people depending on the situation (like Shibuya) and for his own reasons, a major one being his desire and goal to prepare the next generation of sorcerers. When looking at it broadly, neither Gojo nor Megumi were "bad" people per se or even had self-hatred. Instead, they simply do not consider themselves the typical forces of good or heroic as sorcerers.

Again, Megumi growing up under Gojo, coupled with his inherent view of being disenchanted with the world, likely contributed to his unique outlook—what sorcerers do is mostly pointless beyond personal benefit. In other words, Curses continue to form and exist, and there was no hope of changing that otherwise. Thus, when he failed to save Tsumiki (his personal philosophy's paradigm), he probably reverted back to this thought process.

Lastly, Megumi's actions have been a result of his life circumstances. Unlike Yuji, who was oblivious to the Jujutsu world until he was old enough, Megumi grew up knowing that Curses exist regardless and their accompanying darkness. More than self-hatred, apathy would be a better term. Tsumiki was important to him, and when he lost her too, he realized that he couldn't change fate, simply accepting different outcomes after; that is, until the final Shinjuku Showdown.

Final Thoughts

Megumi Fushiguro in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Megumi Fushiguro stands as one of Jujutsu Kaisen's most complex and often misread characters. Though his actions and demeanor may suggest a lack of self-love, a closer analysis shows that his worldview was influenced by his upbringing and disillusionment with the nature of Jujutsu society. Unlike Yuji, who sought to save everyone, Megumi operated on his own principles, opting to choose who to save rather than being pushed by a sense of heroism.

His summoning of Mahoraga in Shibuya and his willingness to sacrifice himself in battle aren't out of self-loathing but rather a resignation to the inevitability of fate. His outlook lines up more with apathy than hatred—an acknowledgment that Curses and tragedy are constant forces beyond his control. Losing Tsumiki only solidified this belief, edging him further into detachment. Ultimately, Megumi's journey is one of grappling with the inescapable darkness of the Jujutsu world.

