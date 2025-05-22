Naruto wronged Sakura by never giving her a proper backstory, and you can't change my mind

Sakura from Naruto is one of the most disliked anime characters. This is strange considering she was on the side of good throughout the series. Most anime characters who face hate are typically on the evil side, like Lahel from Tower of God and Pieck from Attack on Titan, who are disliked for obstructing the good guys. But Naruto’s fans dislike Sakura for her actions early in the series.

When Sakura was younger, she constantly disrespected Naruto, the protagonist, which frustrated fans as it seemed unnecessary. Moreover, many of her actions were viewed as abusive, both physically and verbally, as she considered him to be inferior. She also used Naruto’s feelings for her to boost her ego, which fans found intolerable.

However, Sakura abandoned these feelings as she grew older, and the meanness she once exhibited faded away. She became more mature in her actions and in her behavior towards the protagonist. Despite this growth, fans still dislike Sakura and often find excuses to criticize her character. The true source of the dislike for Sakura can be attributed to Masashi Kishimoto.

The mangaka didn't do an incredible job of developing Sakura. Like many other female characters in Naruto, she was poorly written, and despite her growth, the dislike from fans lingered. Sakura deserved a more compelling narrative to justify the equal status given to Naruto and Sasuke.

Why the lack of a proper backstory affects Sakura from Naruto

Sakura's greatest problem is her lack of agency (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sakura’s annoying behavior in the early parts of the series is not out of place, as children exhibit various behaviors, and some can be annoying. The real problem lies in the fact that a main character like Sakura has no background. This is a serious misstep, as the other side characters have their backstories explored in depth.

When viewers see Sakura make fun of the protagonist for being an orphan, many do not understand the origin of her behavior. Is Sakura being mean due to trauma? Or is her meanness a way of seeking attention? None of this is ever addressed, which leaves fans feeling unsure about how to interpret Sakura.

This confusion persists as Naruto Shippuden begins; although viewers finally see a mature Sakura, they still struggle to solidify their thoughts about her. Additionally, her apparent lack of agency is evident throughout the series.

Sakura’s thoughts revolve solely around her relationship with Sasuke and Naruto. Every decision she makes is influenced by these relationships, from choosing to join Tsunade and become her student to her failed attempt to assassinate Sasuke. Many fans say that Sakura is selfish, but she is not entirely selfish; a more accurate description would be male-centered, and that falls on Kishimoto’s shoulders.

Sakura is very male-centered (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kishimoto props the male characters to the high heavens but does not extend that grace to his female characters. Sai is a character that Kishimoto develops significantly, even though he does not contribute as much to the overall series, similar to Kimimaro, who appears in only a few episodes yet is portrayed as a heartfelt character.

Sakura is such a pillar of the entire Narutoverse that this poor writing could have far-reaching effects. This is already evident in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and Boruto Two Blue Vortex. Ikemoto continuously sidelines Sakura despite her being a main character in the earlier series and her connection to the deuteragonist in the Boruto saga; she keeps getting pushed aside, possibly due to Ikemoto not having enough material to work with.

Final thoughts

Kishimoto’s poor treatment of his female characters has persisted for years and remains a central focus of the criticism directed at the mangaka. Characters like Tenten, Temari, and Hinata are often sidelined and reintroduced mainly to elevate male characters or create tear-jerking moments.

One of the few female characters who was well-written is Tsunade, portrayed as an equal to her male counterparts. This sharply contrasts with the other members of the big three, such as Bleach and One Piece, which are filled with powerful female characters like Orihime and Boa Hancock.

