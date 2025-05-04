Boruto captures the true experience of anime nepo babies

The Boruto saga is not just a successful spinoff/sequel to Naruto, it also works as a standalone story. One of the reasons the story works so well is that its themes are separate from those of Naruto. Despite many characters being carried from Naruto to the Boruto saga, they are not overpowering. Instead, they take background roles and allow the younger generation to survive.

Where the Boruto saga differs from Naruto the most is in its main characters. Unlike Naruto, who came into the world alone and with no name, Boruto is born to not just the world’s savior but also the leader of Konoha. So he has big boots to fill and a lot of expectations are placed on him. This is coupled with the fact that he doesn’t get any attention from his father, which leads to one of anime’s best characterizations of a nepo baby.

When the story began, many fans found it hard to stomach the young Uzumaki’s character because they found it hard to cope with a main character with nepo baby traits. He is everything Naruto wasn’t, he is talented, well-respected, and connected. Despite this, he acts bratty, insolent, and entitled, and this infuriates fans. However, Ikemoto’s portrayal of Boruto is accurate as a nepo baby. Here is how the Boruto saga captures what it means to be a nepo baby.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views and may contain spoilers.

Is Boruto the first anime nepo baby?

Boruto is anime's most enigmatic nepo baby (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While nepo baby is a new term that came with the proliferation of TikTok, the more accurate term is “Industry baby.” Many characters in popular fiction are nepo babies; the likes of Draco Malfoy from Harry Potter and Sharpay Evans from High School Musical are the most prominent examples.

In anime, there are a plethora of nepo babies, but none of them have been put at the forefront the way Boruto has been. He is a forerunner in the way nepo babies are portrayed, but he is not the first nepo baby in anime. Before the young Uzumaki, there were Marucho Marukurua from Bakugan Battle Brawlers, Konohamaru from Naruto, and Light Yagami from Death Note. These characters owe who they are to their powerful backgrounds and are not afraid to use them when they can.

What makes Boruto different from other anime nepo babies

Boruto resents his father for the heavy expectations placed on him (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Most anime subtly put the actions of the nepo babies in the background; in Bakugan Battle Brawlers, the main characters are at the mercy of Marucho on countless occasions. Even when the nepo babies are featured as main characters, like Light Yagami in Death Note, his actions are not attributed to his background; the spotlight is shown on his traits and not his background. This is despite Light’s background as the police chief’s son, aiding his success as Kira.

The young Uzumaki is a nepo baby whose background is displayed first. From the beginning of the series, there is an emphasis on his background. Everyone knows he is the Hokage’s son, and there is an expectation of how he should act. This is loudly echoed by his friends and quietly said by his teachers. Due to this, he slowly resents his father, a trait common with nepo babies as they become disgruntled with the expectations placed on them.

The young Uzumaki is also infuriated at how distant Naruto is from him. He doesn’t want Naruto with the reputation, he just wants his father to be with him. Eventually, he goes to his father’s rival and friend, Sasuke, for advice on how to beat his father. He takes this action for two reasons: to get his father’s attention and to defeat his father. Sasuke lets him know that his father is human, just like him, something that disgruntled children tend to forget.

Final thoughts

The young Uzumaki loses his nepo baby status once Eida uses her Omnipotence. He and Kawaki switch roles, and for the first time, he becomes what Naruto was—alone. His entire hero journey then shifts from just protecting the village to becoming his own person.

