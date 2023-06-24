Vinland Saga is curing the world, one TikTok at a time

Following the conclusion of the second season of the anime series Vinland Saga earlier this week, fans are already asking what the anime’s next project will be and when it’ll be released. While fans will likely be kept waiting for the anime’s continuation for quite some time, there’s still plenty of discussion happening about how good the past season was.

Despite it being just days after its finale, fans are already calling Vinland Saga season 2 one of the greatest anime seasons of all time. They are also claiming that it was certainly the best of Winter and Spring 2023. While taste is obviously subjective, the animation and narrative quality of the series cannot be understated and is truly a remarkable outing in all aspects.

There’s also the fact that Vinland Saga’s second season has made a discernable and apparent impact on contemporary anime culture thanks to an infamous Thorfinn quote. With the second season now having finally concluded, the full extent of this impact has become abundantly clear as well as its themes and messages having had a legitimate impact on the lives of many.

Thorfinn’s infamous quote from Vinland Saga season 2 has had a real, tangible cultural impact

Johnny @JohnnySpittin Me after watching Vinland saga(I have no enemies) Me after watching Vinland saga(I have no enemies) https://t.co/5FqtvqPIw9

As Vinland Saga season 2 went on, many viewers began sharing how the series’ themes, morals, and messages had legitimately impacted their state of mind. These fans asserted that the series has inspired them to be better people in their daily lives, even going as far as calling Thorfinn the catalyst for such change.

Many shared this sentiment in the context of Thorfinn’s infamous “I have no enemies” line, even before the second season had adapted him saying it. This speaks to the popularity of the series’ themes and messages, and how applicable they can be to the real world. Likewise, some are even going as far as to say that the series is helping cure the world with its messages.

Omnion Prime 🕶💌🐙 | オムニ @OmnionPrime



Reject toxic masculinity and war.

Embrace peace and love.



Thorfinn has taught me so much on working towards becoming a better person.



Thank you Vinland Saga So many great anime this year but none of them can come close to Vinland Saga.Reject toxic masculinity and war.Embrace peace and love.Thorfinn has taught me so much on working towards becoming a better person.Thank you Vinland Saga So many great anime this year but none of them can come close to Vinland Saga.Reject toxic masculinity and war.Embrace peace and love.Thorfinn has taught me so much on working towards becoming a better person.Thank you Vinland Saga ❤ https://t.co/VGQLTODebA

Such a sentiment also comes with a hint of irony when considering how many fans of the first season decided not to watch the second due to a lack of violence within. As mentioned earlier, taste of the fans is always subjective. However, the lesson that Vinland Saga’s second season has to teach is one whose importance is only further emphasized by so many people dropping the series for this reason.

This is further supported by the fact that so many who stuck with the season to its final moments have shared how much it inspired them to change their lives and become better people. While it’s foolish to assume that this message will reach everyone, clearly enough people have been touched in this way by the series that they believe it is truly changing the world for the better.

Yasso 👾 @Yassonim



One of the greatest weekly shows I've had the pleasure of following from the start. Thorffin's journey as he finds himself resonates with me so much, it genuinely motivates me to be a better person.



Massive thanks to the staff that worked on it 102. Vinland Saga Season 2One of the greatest weekly shows I've had the pleasure of following from the start. Thorffin's journey as he finds himself resonates with me so much, it genuinely motivates me to be a better person.Massive thanks to the staff that worked on it 102. Vinland Saga Season 2One of the greatest weekly shows I've had the pleasure of following from the start. Thorffin's journey as he finds himself resonates with me so much, it genuinely motivates me to be a better person. Massive thanks to the staff that worked on it❤️ https://t.co/qJ5sCtKrLs

Danny zaragoza @FuturesProducer Me because I have no enemies Me because I have no enemies https://t.co/NPSGLhm2Hp

Unsurprisingly, social media is the biggest evidence of Vinland Saga’s impact. TikToks, tweets, and more are all celebrating the series’ messages and themes to spread these lessons to others in the world, whether directly or by convincing them to pick up the series. This, in turn, helps to further “cure” and change the world for the better, even more so as these new fans spread their love for the series’ message in the same way.

It’s an intriguing and exciting self-sustaining cycle that seems to make the real-life world a better place overall. While Thorfinn’s goal of creating a new land without war may be unrealistic in contemporary real life, he and the series are helping people to change for the better with such a new world in mind.

Be sure to keep up with all Vinland Saga anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes