Busamen Gachi Fighter episode 1 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Busamen Gachi Fighter episode 1 is scheduled for release on Sunday, July 6, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The first episode will be available to watch on Tokyo MX and other sister channels.

As an anime adaptation of the widely popular manga series of the same name, written by Ryou Hiromatsu and Wosamu Kouzuki, Busamen Gachi Fighter is an exciting addition to the Summer 2025 lineup under the Isekai category.

Busamen Gachi Fighter episode 1 release date and time for all regions

According to the official site and social media handle of the anime series, Busamen Gachi Fighter episode 1 will premiere on Sunday, July 6, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. For the global fans, the episode will be out on the same day for most countries with respect to their local time zones.

Here is the detailed release date and time of Busamen Gachi Fighter episode 1 for different time zones:

Time Zone Date Time Pacific Standard Time July 6, 2025 07:30 AM Eastern Standard Time July 6, 2025 10:30 AM British Summer Time July 6, 2025 03:30 PM Central European Summer Time July 6, 2025 04:30 PM Indian Standard Time July 6, 2025 08:00 PM Philippine Standard Time July 6, 2025 08:30 PM Japanese Standard Time July 6, 2025 11:30 PM Australia Central Time July 7, 2025 12:00 AM

Busamen Gachi Fighter episode 1 countdown:

Where to watch Busamen Gachi Fighter episode 1?

Busamen Gachi Fighter episode 1 will premiere directly on Tokyo MX, Sun TV, and other sister channels of the network in Japan. Fans can also watch the episode online on the d Anime Store.

Internationally, Medialink is the official streaming partner of the series. This means the episode will be available on the official YouTube channel of Ani-One Asia.

What is Busamen Gachi Fighter anime about?

Busamen Gachi Fighter (Image via White Fox)

Busamen Gachi Fighter is an Isekai anime that follows the baffling journey of Shigeru Yoshioka. Shigeru, a 34-year-old reclusive loser with no job, suddenly has everything taken from him when he is convicted of a crime he did not commit. Shigeru loses everything and harbors a deep distrust of women.

One day, he finds a way to transfer to a fantasy world. In this new world, he decides to give up all of his physical attractiveness entirely for an absurdly large amount of raw power. Upon becoming reborn in this alternate world, he gains the title of "Absolute God" as he has ludicrously high parameters, but he is cursed with physical attributes and experiences physical pain when touching women.

The series offers a mix of action, adventure, and fantasy with dark humor. It explores Shigeru's second chance at life as he becomes the strongest being in the world, but with a horrifying appearance.

What to expect from Busamen Gachi Fighter episode 1?

Busamen Gachi Fighter (Image via White Fox)

From Busamen Gachi Fighter episode 1, viewers will be introduced to the main character, Shigeru Yoshioka, and his host of misfortunes. The show will probably begin by establishing that he's a 34-year-old unemployed man, based probably on his glaringly misplaced distrust of women and the false conviction that ruined his life.

The focus of the episode will then shift to how he enters a fantasy world. Be prepared to see the enigmatic "status screen" where he makes the pivotal choice to give up his physical beauty for sheer power. The change into an "Absolute God" with supremely high stats but repulsive looks will be a focal point.

Viewers will likely witness the immediate, jarring consequences of his cursed form, including the pain he experiences when touching women. The pilot should also set the stage for his special and unique "second life" in this new world, presenting the comedic and possibly dark facets of his difficulty with living in a world where he is immensely powerful but also physically repulsive.

