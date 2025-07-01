  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Busamen Gachi Fighter episode 1 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Busamen Gachi Fighter episode 1 release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Mudassir Kamran
Modified Jul 01, 2025 19:30 GMT
Busamen Gachi Fighter episode 1
Busamen Gachi Fighter episode 1 release date (Image via White Fox)

Busamen Gachi Fighter episode 1 is scheduled for release on Sunday, July 6, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The first episode will be available to watch on Tokyo MX and other sister channels.

Ad

As an anime adaptation of the widely popular manga series of the same name, written by Ryou Hiromatsu and Wosamu Kouzuki, Busamen Gachi Fighter is an exciting addition to the Summer 2025 lineup under the Isekai category.

Busamen Gachi Fighter episode 1 release date and time for all regions

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

According to the official site and social media handle of the anime series, Busamen Gachi Fighter episode 1 will premiere on Sunday, July 6, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. For the global fans, the episode will be out on the same day for most countries with respect to their local time zones.

Here is the detailed release date and time of Busamen Gachi Fighter episode 1 for different time zones:

Time Zone

Date

Time

Pacific Standard Time

July 6, 2025

07:30 AM

Eastern Standard Time

July 6, 2025

10:30 AM

British Summer Time

July 6, 2025

03:30 PM

Central European Summer Time

July 6, 2025

04:30 PM

Indian Standard Time

July 6, 2025

08:00 PM

Philippine Standard Time

July 6, 2025

08:30 PM

Japanese Standard Time

July 6, 2025

11:30 PM

Australia Central Time

July 7, 2025

12:00 AM

Ad

Busamen Gachi Fighter episode 1 countdown:

Ad

Where to watch Busamen Gachi Fighter episode 1?

youtube-cover
Ad

Busamen Gachi Fighter episode 1 will premiere directly on Tokyo MX, Sun TV, and other sister channels of the network in Japan. Fans can also watch the episode online on the d Anime Store.

Internationally, Medialink is the official streaming partner of the series. This means the episode will be available on the official YouTube channel of Ani-One Asia.

What is Busamen Gachi Fighter anime about?

Busamen Gachi Fighter (Image via White Fox)
Busamen Gachi Fighter (Image via White Fox)

Busamen Gachi Fighter is an Isekai anime that follows the baffling journey of Shigeru Yoshioka. Shigeru, a 34-year-old reclusive loser with no job, suddenly has everything taken from him when he is convicted of a crime he did not commit. Shigeru loses everything and harbors a deep distrust of women.

Ad

One day, he finds a way to transfer to a fantasy world. In this new world, he decides to give up all of his physical attractiveness entirely for an absurdly large amount of raw power. Upon becoming reborn in this alternate world, he gains the title of "Absolute God" as he has ludicrously high parameters, but he is cursed with physical attributes and experiences physical pain when touching women.

The series offers a mix of action, adventure, and fantasy with dark humor. It explores Shigeru's second chance at life as he becomes the strongest being in the world, but with a horrifying appearance.

Ad

What to expect from Busamen Gachi Fighter episode 1?

Busamen Gachi Fighter (Image via White Fox)
Busamen Gachi Fighter (Image via White Fox)

From Busamen Gachi Fighter episode 1, viewers will be introduced to the main character, Shigeru Yoshioka, and his host of misfortunes. The show will probably begin by establishing that he's a 34-year-old unemployed man, based probably on his glaringly misplaced distrust of women and the false conviction that ruined his life.

Ad

The focus of the episode will then shift to how he enters a fantasy world. Be prepared to see the enigmatic "status screen" where he makes the pivotal choice to give up his physical beauty for sheer power. The change into an "Absolute God" with supremely high stats but repulsive looks will be a focal point.

Viewers will likely witness the immediate, jarring consequences of his cursed form, including the pain he experiences when touching women. The pilot should also set the stage for his special and unique "second life" in this new world, presenting the comedic and possibly dark facets of his difficulty with living in a world where he is immensely powerful but also physically repulsive.

Ad

Related links:

About the author
Mudassir Kamran

Mudassir Kamran

Twitter icon

Mudassir Kamran is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda and has over four years of experience covering the anime and manga industry. With a degree in Data Science, he brings analytical precision and structured research to his writing, ensuring factual accuracy and thoughtful insight in every piece.

His passion for anime was sparked by Death Note, whose psychological depth and gripping narrative inspired him to dive deeper into the medium. Over time, Mudassir developed a strong admiration for creators like Isayama sensei, Oda sensei, and Toriyama sensei—praising their visionary storytelling and global influence.

Mudassir maintains high standards in his journalism—cross-referencing Reddit discussions, official updates, and credible sources to provide clear and objective reporting. He respects reader privacy, avoids speculative claims, and strives to maintain a balanced perspective in all his coverage.

Outside the anime world, he enjoys non-fiction books, gaming, and spending time outdoors exploring new places.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shubham Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications