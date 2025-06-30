Takopi's Original Sin episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Takopi's Original Sin episode 2 is set to air in Japan on Saturday, July 5, 2025, at 12 am JST. It will be available for streaming on popular platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and ABEMA. Shortly after its release, the episode will also be made available on Crunchyroll for worldwide viewers.

Ad

The first episode of the Takopi's Original Sin anime finally hit the screens last week. It begins with Takopi, a naive and well-meaning but clueless alien from the Happy Planet crash-landing on Earth while on his mission to spread happiness to other people. Unbeknownst to him though, his seemingly innocent and harmless goal would soon result in a series of tragedies far beyond his control.

Takopi's Original Sin episode 2 release date and time

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

According to the anime's official website, Takopi's Original Sin episode 2 is scheduled to air in Japan on Saturday, July 5, 2025, at 12 am JST. The English-subtitled version of the episode will be available for international viewers at the following times in their respective time zones:

Time Zone Release Date Release Day Release Time Pacific Time June 27, 2025 Friday 8 am Eastern Time June 27, 2025 Friday 11 am Greenwich Mean Time June 27, 2025 Friday 3 pm Central European Time June 27, 2025 Friday 4 pm Indian Standard Time June 27, 2025 Friday 8:30 pm Philippine Time June 27, 2025 Friday 11 pm Australian Central Time June 28, 2025 Saturday 1:30 am

Ad

Ad

Where to watch Takopi's Original Sin episode 2

Expand Tweet

Ad

For Japanese viewers, Takopi's Original Sin episode 2 will be available for unlimited streaming on platforms like U-NEXT, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, DMM TV, d Anime Store, Hulu, Anime Times, Unlimited Anime, and Bandai Channel.

The episode will also be available for rental distribution on platforms like Rakuten TV, TELASA, VIDEX, Niconico Channel, and Milplus.

As for viewers worldwide, Takopi's Original Sin episode 2 will be available to stream online on Ani-One Asia, Bahamut Anime Crazy, Crunchyroll, and Netflix.

Ad

Takopi's Original Sin episode 1 recap

Shizuka as seen in episode 1 (image via Studio Enishiya)

Takopi's Original Sin episode 1, titled To You in 2016, begins with Shizuka, an elementary school girl, coming across an octopus-shaped alien named Takopi, who she finds living in a pipe at a children's playground.

Ad

Upon finding out that Takopi was almost starved to death, Shizuka fed him leftovers from her lunch. Afterwards, it's revealed that Takopi is a friendly planet-hopping alien, whose driving force was to spread happiness to other people. And to thank Shizuka for feeding him, Takopi wanted to cheer her up with the help of his Happy gadgets.

However, no matter what he tried or how many gadgets he tried to offer her, Takopi couldn't comprehend the reason for Shizuka's sadness. Even after getting to know about her abusive life both at home and at school, Takopi couldn't grasp the severity of her situation or the horrors she faces on a daily basis.

Ad

Marina in episode 1 (image via Studio Enishiya)

One day, Shizuka reached a breaking point mentally, following which she used one of Takopi's gadgets to end her own life. When confronted with Shizuka's death, Takopi was at a loss. Overwhelmed by grief and guilt, Takopi used one of his gadgets to turn back time - a desperate attempt to undo Shizuka's death.

Ad

However, no matter what Takopi tried or how many times he went back in time, Shizuka's death remained a fixed point. It wasn't until Takopi actually took Shizuka's place and got beaten up by her bully, that he finally understood just how bad things were for her.

Towards the end of the episode, viewers learn that Marina - the girl who relentlessly bullied Shizuka and drove her to s*icide - was a victim of an abusive household herself. Thus, the episode came to an end, with the revelation that both Marina and Shizuka were victims of abuse, neglect, and isolation.

Ad

What to expect from Takopi's Original Sin episode 2

Following the events of episode 1, viewers can expect Takopi's Original Sin episode 2 to feature Marina taking Shizuka's bullying a bit too far - which could ultimately force Takopi to commit his first "sin" in order to protect his very first friend on Earth.

Also Read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Srinjoy Ghosh Srinjoy is an anime writer at Sportskeeda with an in-depth knowledge of his dynamic genre. Currently in his third year of college, he has over a year's experience previously writing for HowdySports, FirstSportz, and Sportsknot/Sportszion.



Srinjoy was introduced to pop culture via movies and TV series he binged on during his school days. This piqued his interest in the genre and further exposed him to the intriguing world of manga and anime. In his role at Sportskeeda, Srinjoy ensures that he triple checks all sources of information so that he doesn't publish false, irrelevant, or unethical content.



When not ideating on anime, Srinjoy likes to immerse himself in the world of books. Know More