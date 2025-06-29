Anne Shirley episode 14 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Anne Shirley episode 14 is set to release on Saturday, July 05, 2025, at 6:25 pm JST, according to the series' official website. With the Spring 2025 anime releases now in full swing, many fans have been drawn to The Answer Studio's rendition of Lucy Maud Montgomery's novels.

Ad

The upcoming episode will feature Anne and Diana visit and meet Paul Irving's grandmother. She will be a new face in the series and looks set to impart important lessons to Anne Shirley. Additionally, the episode may also shift some more focus to the series' romantic element, through Anne and Gilbert.

Anne Shirley episode 14: Release date and time

Paul and Anne (Image via The Answer Studio)

Anne Shirley episode 14 is set to release in Japan at 6:25 pm JST on July 05, 2025. Most overseas fans will see the episode premiere in the early hours of Saturday. The rest will have to wait until that evening, like in Japan. The exact time of release will vary depending on the region and time zone.

Ad

Trending

Anne Shirley episode 14 will air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 02:25 am Saturday July 05, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 06:25 am Saturday July 05, 2025 British Summer Time 10:25 am Saturday July 05, 2025 Central European Summer Time 11:25 am Saturday July 05, 2025 Indian Standard Time 02:55 pm Saturday July 05, 2025 Philippine Time 05:25 pm Saturday July 05, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 06:25 pm Saturday July 05, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 07:25 pm Saturday July 05, 2025

Ad

Where to watch Anne Shirley episode 14?

Anne, Davy and Dora (Image via The Answer Studio)

Anne Shirley episode 14 will first air on NHK Educational TV for viewers located in Japan. The official website lists this release as "planned," which suggests that the episode may also be featured on more local channels for audiences to enjoy closer to the actual release date.

Ad

While Crunchyroll will stream Anne Shirley episode 14 depending on region and time zone, Medialink has licensed the series for streaming in Southeast Asia on Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel.

Anne Shirley episode 13 brief recap

Anne and Gilbert (Image via The Answer Studio)

The episode began with a Anne receiving a letter - it was one of her classmate at Queen's, Priscilla. The girl would be visiting Avonlea with her distant relative and author, Mrs. Morgan, whom work Anne loved. The redhead thus decided to host them for dinner, setting a menu and cleaning the house right away.

Ad

The next day, preparations were in full swing, the food was made ready and finally the guests arrived. Miss Stacy attended too and the girls were delighted to see their former tutor. Thus began the wait for Mrs. Morgan's arrival. During this time, Davy "accidentally" ruined the pie and broke a beautiful piece of crockery.

A knock on the door signalled the much-awaited arrival, but it was simply Rachel with a letter in hand. In brief, Mrs. Morgan had hurt her ankle and couldn't make the trip to Green Gables. So, dinner followed anyway with the existing guests. The next day, as promised, Anne took Davy and Dora rowing in their boat.

Ad

Anne Shirley (Image via The Answer Studio)

The same afternoon, when Anne was visiting Matthew's grave, she met Paul, who was also visiting his grandfather and mother's grave. What followed a heart-to-heart between Anne and Paul, the latter telling Anne about his mother. The next day, Priscilla unexpectely showed up with Mrs. Morgan and Mrs. Pendexter.

Ad

Anne and Diana were able to quickly whip up tea and desserts and it was a hearty bite with the visiting ladies. At the end of it, the pair of girls were delighted with the way things went. They were obviously taken by Mrs. Morgan but were simultaneously intriguied and enjoyed Mrs. Pendexter's company too.

What to expect from Anne Shirley episode 14? (speculative)

Paul Irving and his grandmother (Image via The Answer Studio)

Anne Shirley episode 14 looks set to introduce a new face into the series. Previews showcase a white-haired woman coming out to greet Anne and Diana as they visit Paul's (speculative) mansion. As Anne does with many in the story, she forms a bond with the woman, likely gaining more insight on life and sharing experiences with her. The episode might also bring in the romance element, considering how it was hinted at episode 13 between Anne and Gilbert.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Casey Mendez Casey has been an anime writer at Sportskeeda since almost a year. Being drawn into the world of animanga after watching the Dragon Ball series almost a decade ago, Casey's interest in the genre, along with his love of crafting plot theories influenced his writerly endeavors. Presently pursuing a Master's degree in International Business, Casey worked for Uneake and FootballExpress for 1.3 years before joining Sportskeeda.



Casey's writings reflect his commitment to producing the most reliable content, evidenced by his flair for in-depth reporting. He places a high value on meticulous research and complete factual accuracy.



Although it was legendary Akira Toriyama’s magnum opus that influenced his love of animanga, Casey soon branched out and explored other titles. The unique ways in which mangakas express ideas, as well as their far-reaching effects, have inspired Casey in his creative pursuits.



When not busy writing, Casey enjoys working out, listening to music, strumming the guitar, and playing football. Know More