Takopi's Original Sin episode 1 review: A cheerful alien meets a broken world in an emotionally devastating premiere

Takopi's Original Sin episode 1, titled To You in 2016, premiered in Japan on Saturday, June 28, 2025. While it may have flown under a lot of people's radar, it fortunately didn't go completely unnoticed by the anime community.

At first glance, it seemed like this would be another story about an alien befriending and helping a child. However, the first few minutes proved that it was anything but.

What began with a bubbly, octopus-shaped alien descending onto Earth to spread happiness quickly spiraled into an emotionally devastating depiction of childhood trauma, neglect, bullying, and the kind of sorrow no elementary schooler should have to endure.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Takopi's Original Sin episode 1. Reader's discretion is advised.

Takopi's Original Sin episode 1 review: A deceptively sweet start to 2025's darkest anime

A chance encounter ends in tragedy

Takopi's Original Sin episode 1 opens on a pretty normal note - Takopi, a pink, octopus-shaped alien from the Happy Planet, lands on Earth to spread happiness. One day, Shizuka, a quiet and withdrawn young girl, found him starved and half-dead inside a pipe at a children's playground.

However, there was something off about Shizuka. Despite her young age, she carried a heaviness and a look of resignation in her eyes that ordinary elementary schoolers typically shouldn't have.

She was the very first person Takopi interacted with since his arrival on Earth, and almost immediately, it was obvious that she wasn't doing well. As the episode progressed, viewers learned that Shizuka was being relentlessly bullied by her classmates at school, while also being emotionally neglected at home.

Despite everything she was going through, Shizuka never complained or raised her voice even once. She didn't scream for help, nor did she stand up to her bullies. She had given in to all of life's tortures, and could only count on Chappy, her dog, for the tiniest bit of happiness.

Being an alien, Takopi was completely oblivious to Shizuka's suffering - at least at first. He eventually understood that she was unhappy, and thus wanted to fix it with his Happy gadgets. It's his job to make people happy after all - or so he believed.

However, what Takopi didn't realize at the time, was that his willingness to help Shizuka would eventually result in her death. Halfway through the episode, Shizuka reached a breaking point, following which she ended her life by using one of the Happy gadgets Takopi had given her.

A sharp contrast in tones

If there's one thing Studio Enishiya nailed with Takopi's Original Sin episode 1, it's the tonal contrast. The vibrant colors, clean lines, and Takopi's goofy design made it seem like the narrative was akin to that of a children's show. However, the reality of the show couldn't be any further from it.

If anything, this show is like watching Doraemon if Nobita was silently enduring real-life abuse and neglect, and Doraemon was completely oblivious to the concept of sadness.

Where Takopi's Original Sin episode 1 shined: Production, animation quality, and voice acting

From a technical standpoint, Takopi's Original Sin episode 1 was beautifully animated. Studio Enishiya certainly did justice to the manga's deceptively adorable character designs, especially Takopi's vibrant, rounded form.

However, there were subtle animation choices throughout the episode - like the empty, dead look in Shizuka's eyes, or the hollow way she walked - that portrayed just how much she had given up on life. Additionally, the absence of background scores throughout the episode allowed the uncomfortable silences to hit as hard as intended.

The voice acting was top-notch as well. In contrast to Shizuka's soft and tired voice, Takopi's voice was high-pitched and playful - making his confusion and heartbreak at Shizuka's death all the more painful.

A haunting depiction of real-world problems

On the surface, the premise of the show is fairly simple - an alien from outer space tries to help a sad girl. However, the story's much deeper than that. It's a harsh critique of how often society fails to protect its most vulnerable.

It also shows just how far emotional neglect, abuse, bullying, and isolation can push a person - a child, no less - that they start feeling that death is the only way out.

At the end of the episode, viewers learned that Marina, the girl who relentlessly bullied Shizuka, is herself a victim of an abusive household. Both girls were products of child abuse and neglect, which resulted in their respective tragic trajectories in life.

Final Thoughts

Takopi's Original Sin episode 1 is a masterclass in narrative deception. It certainly wasn't easy to get through - nor was it meant to be. That said, if there's anything that can be assumed at this point, it's that this anime is shaping up to be the darkest and most emotionally devastating show of the year.

