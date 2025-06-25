Takopi's Original Sin episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The wait is over as the highly anticipated anime adaptation of Takopi's Original Sin episode 1 is finally arriving this Saturday. It will bring to life one of the most complex emotional stories in manga. Initially reported in December 2024, this 6-episode original net animation (ONA) promises a heart-touching story about friendship, childhood trauma, and redemption told through the innocent eyes of a visiting alien.
Enishiya produced the show, with TBS handling the planning and production. It will be available on popular streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Abema. Viewers can also engage in the global streaming service offered by Crunchyroll, from June 28, at 12 pm JST.
Takopi's Original Sin episode 1: release date and time
Takopi's Original Sin episode 1 is set to premiere on June 28, 2025, which is a Saturday at 12 am Japanese Standard Time, across various streaming platforms. Medialink has acquired the licensing rights for the series in the Asia-Pacific region, which in turn, makes its availability possible in more countries.
For the viewers in the different time zones, the release schedule is listed below:
Where to watch Takopi's Original Sin episode 1
The anime series will be available on several major streaming platforms, thereby providing much ease for anime lovers in every corner of the world. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Abema will stream the series, while Crunchyroll holds the rights to air it in other countries.
This multi-platform strategy not only enables customers to watch the show on the streaming service but also removes the regional limitations.
Plot summary
The plot of the series revolves around Nnu-Anu-Kf, a good-hearted alien from the Happy Planet, who looks like an octopus and comes to Earth on a mission to spread happiness. After a plane crash and a run-in with the police, he meets Shizuka, a girl of only 9 years who is being bullied by her classmate Marina all the time.
Shizuka finds solace in her dog Chappy and decides to call the alien Takopi because he looks like an octopus. In an effort to make things right, Takopi uses the Happy Gadgets of his planet to help Shizuka's situation. However, when Marina plays a trick by having Chappy picked up by animal control, things go so wrong that Takopi cannot grasp them.
By mistake, Shizuka, through one of Takopi's gadgets, has a detrimental effect on the alien. Having to deal with that, Takopi discovers that being human is more than just emotions; it also comes with consequences sometimes. After he realises the error he has made, Takopi travels back in time to change the timeline and genuinely help Shizuka.
What to expect from Takopi's Original Sin episode 1 (Speculative)
Takopi's Original Sin episode 1 will probably focus on the main character's relationships and bring in Takopi, Shizuka, and Marina together with their respective family backgrounds and personal situations.
As an alien who does not know anything about human emotions and social complexities, Takopi's first absorption will be that of his unattained, pure innocence of the harsh realities of Earth. The episode may show Shizuka's everyday fight with bullying and the friendship with Chappy being established, which will be the basis for the emotional conflict driving the series.
