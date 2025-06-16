Me and the Alien MuMu anime reveals July 2025 release date and opening theme for 2nd cour with new PV and visual

On Monday, June 16, 2025, the official website and X account for Me and the Alien MuMu anime unveiled a promotional video and key visual for part 2. According to the brief video, the anime's second cour will start on July 2, 2025. The video also announced the new opening theme for the second cour.

Me and the Alien MuMu anime is based on the eponymous manga series by creator Hiroki Miyashita. The series was initially launched as a one-shot in Shonen Gahosha's Young King Ours magazine before it was regularly serialized in the same publication.

Me and the Alien MuMu anime 2nd cour set to begin on July 2, 2025

Trending

According to a new promotional video and visuals from the official staff, the 2nd cour of the Me and the Alien MuMu anime will air on Tokyo MX and other networks starting July 2, 2025, with episode 13.

The anime premiered on local Japanese networks and Amazon Prime Video on April 9, 2025. So far, the series has released 10 episodes, with the 11th episode slated to be released on June 19, 2025.

The promotional video features a comical exchange between Dry and Carnival in live-action footage. Additionally, the short clip features the opening theme song of the Me and the Alien MuMu anime's 2nd cour, MOVE MOVE by Ako, alongside glimpses of beloved characters like Sakurako, MuMu, and others.

A new key visual has also been unveiled. The illustration features MuMu, the cat-like alien, the radical serval cat Dry, and the tiger admiral Carnival. Undoubtedly, this visual builds anticipation for the release of the 2nd part.

Expand Tweet

Me and the Alien MuMu anime stars Momo Harumi as Sakurako, Etsuko Kozakura as MuMu, Yasuyuki Kase as Decimaru, Yuriko Hibi as Miwa, Gakuto Kajiwara as Akhiro, Hidenobu Kiuchi as Wataru, Karin Takahashi as Siberia, Katsuyuki Konishi as Junichiro, Yukiyo Fujii as Sonoko Kagetsu, and others.

Tomoya Takahashi directs this fantasy anime at OLM Studio, with Keiichiro Ochi handling the series scripts. Kenji Ota serves as the character designer, while Kuricorder Quartet is responsible for composing the series' music.

A key visual for the anime (Image via Studio OLM)

Additional staff members include Hozumi Goda as the sound director, Yumi Jinguji as the editor, Tatsumi Yukiwaki as the photography director, Scott MacDonald as the art director, and Ryota Katsuta and Maki Yamamoto as the color key artists.

Me and the Alien MuMu anime centers on MuMu, a cat-like alien who comes to Earth from a distant galaxy named Mu Mu. He aims to learn about home appliance technology on Earth to recover the lost technology in his own land. During his mission, MuMu encounters Sakurako, a university student. The series explores the unique bond between MuMu and Sakurako as well as their chaotic life.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More