Takopi’s Original Sin episode 1: A tragic bond forms as Takopi’s joy meets a bullied girl’s silent despair

Takopi’s Original Sin episode 1 paints a heart-wrenching portrait of trauma and misunderstanding as it introduces viewers to a world where innocence collides with cruelty. Descending from Happy, a planet where everything is joyful, and reframed through the perspective of Takopi, a friendly alien who came to Earth on a mission to spread joy, is the most incredible approach to the show.

Ad

Behind the burden of pain often hidden in the bright faces or silence of people, the storyline talks about the very human realities. Takopi’s Original Sin episode 1 explores the story of a bullied girl called Shizuka.

Takopi’s arrival and Shizuka’s isolation in Takopi’s Original Sin episode 1

Shizuka and Chappy as seen in Takopi’s Original Sin episode 1 (Image via ENISHIYA)

Takopi’s Original Sin episode 1 starts with Shizuka as she walks back from school. Her fate changes when she meets Takopi, a naive but friendly alien who lives in a pipe at the children's playground. He is a planet-hopper whose mission is to make people happy, but it feels like human feelings confuse him.

Ad

Trending

Shizuka provides meals for him and takes him on a tour of her world that is overshadowed by emotional neglect, solitude, and physical abuse. Takopi’s perspective offers a striking contrast when Shizuka reveals she has no father, and her mother is an escort.

He interprets these facts through an innocent and literal alien lens, believing mothers can create children alone, and misunderstanding her sadness. His continued efforts to cheer her up with gadgets from his planet only scratch the surface of her deep emotional wounds.

Ad

Tragedy and time reversal

Shizuka as seen in Takopi’s Original Sin episode 1 (Image via ENISHIYA)

Takopi’s gift of a “friendship band” gadget leads to catastrophe. Misinterpreting Shizuka’s battered appearance as a form of blushing, he fails to grasp the depth of her despair.

Ad

When she uses the gadget to end her life, Takopi is confronted for the first time with s*icide—a concept absent from his planet. His grief and guilt trigger the use of a time-reversal photo gadget, initiating his desperate attempt to undo Shizuka’s death and understand her suffering.

A naïve hero in a cruel world

Takopi disguised as Shizuka in Takopi’s Original Sin episode 1 (Image via ENISHIYA)

To avert further tragedies, Takopi disguises himself and goes to Shizuka's school to understand her life better. He is unable to read her class attitude properly and thinks that she’s sad due to bad grades. He absurdly concludes that just improving her scores could resolve her whole life’s issue.

Ad

Meanwhile, Shizuka is being bullied by Marina, which not only afflicts her emotionally but also affects her health—this is unnoticeable to Takopi. Eventually, when Marina lures Shizuka to the back of the school, Takopi takes her place, believing this will lead to reconciliation.

Instead, he is physically assaulted and stabbed in the eye, finally realizing Marina’s actions are driven by hatred, not misunderstanding. This moment marks Takopi’s awakening to Earth’s darker emotions.

Ad

Uncovering the cycle of abuse

Shizuka and Takopi as seen in Takopi’s Original Sin episode 1 (Image via ENISHIYA)

As time resets again, Takopi begins noticing things he missed before. The next time Marina lures Shizuka, even though Takopi wants to replace Shizuka, he's traumatized from his previous experience and is unable to move. So he does the best he can and disguises himself as Shizuka to bring the teacher for help.

Ad

A new character, Naoki, offers a possible intervention route, suggesting escalation to other teachers and the student council. But Shizuka’s calm dismissal shows her deep-rooted resignation to suffering. Takopi, still burdened with guilt, learns that his presence has brought some hope to Shizuka’s bleak world—something even her dog Chappy couldn’t offer alone.

Parallel pain and hidden agendas

Marina as seen in Takopi’s Original Sin episode 1 (Image via ENISHIYA)

Takopi’s Original Sin episode 1 closes with a revelation that Marina, too, lives in an abusive household. Her violence stems from deep psychological wounds, and her father's suspected affair with Shizuka’s mother adds another layer of twisted connection.

Ad

These complex inter-family dynamics paint both girls as tragic products of dysfunctional homes, caught in a spiral of hurt and miscommunication.

Final thoughts

Marina as seen in Takopi’s Original Sin episode 1 (Image via ENISHIYA)

Takopi's Original Sin is a touching story of the collision between purity and the unknown. What begins as a lighthearted initiative to bring cheer transforms into a haunting narrative of dealing with trauma, having a free choice, and carrying the burden of being misjudged.

Ad

Backed by science fiction artifacts, the episode handles real-world issues like bullying, s*icide, and parental neglect, which is a dark but sweet foundation; that is, it is suitable for a story of emotional recognition and regeneration.

Also read

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunita N. Das Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.



Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.



When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds. Know More