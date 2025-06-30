10 popular anime that fans forget are sports anime

When mentioning sports anime, popular names like Haikyuu!!, Blue Lock, Kuroko no Basket, and others often come to mind. The genre is larger than many realize, revolving around physical competition, tournaments, or skill-based performance. However, certain series may, at times, find themselves overshadowed by their other characteristics, like art styles, themes, etc.

Essentially, audiences may forget that they are sports anime too. Be it intricate strategy match-ups, uncommon competitions, or other activities like biking or dance, they still embody the essence of sport - rivalry, development, passion, and so on.

The following list briefly explores anime that fans may have forgotten are actually sports anime at heart.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and is not ranked in any particular order.

Anime that many forgot were sports anime

1) Yuri on Ice

Yuri on Ice (Image via MAPPA)

Beginning this list of sports anime is the very popular Yuri on Ice. The story follows 23-year-old Japanese figure skater Yuri Katsuki. Following consecutive career losses, he returns to Japan, distraught. However, Russian figure skating champion Victor Nikiforov stumbles upon a video of Yuri perfectly copying one of his routines and offers to coach him. A rival skater in Yuri Plisetsky (Russia) wants the same.

Thus, the two compete to become Victor's protégés. The series delves into the characters' emotional bonds and the pressures of competitive skating. While known for its romantic themes and stellar animation, this series is rooted in sports.

2) Free! Iwatobi Swim Club

Free! Iwatobi Swim Club (Image via Kyoto Animation)

Free! Iwatobi Swim Club is a tale revolving around four friends - Haruka Nanase, Makoto Tachibana, Nagisa Hazuki, and Rin Matsuoka. These young men were members of their elementary school swimming club. Needless to mention, each of them loved the sport. In their teenage years, Rin returns from his studies abroad and challenges Haruka to a race, beating him.

Thus, the other three boys go on from the Iwatobi High School Swim Club. Soon, they convince and recruit Rei Ryugazaki. From there, the story details their journey as they mend their bond with Rin, grow their club, and compete while navigating the ups and downs of life. Its heavy character focus may paint it as Slice-of-Life, but it is indeed a sports anime.

3) Run with the Wind

Run with the Wind (Image via Production I.G.)

Popular for its emotional storytelling and realistic characters, Run with the Wind is, through and through, a sports anime. It focuses on a group of universities competing in a prestigious athletics tournament. Protagonist Kakeru heads this group of youngsters, with Haiji (a senior) rallying them forth to train for and participate in the tournament.

Despite possessing no previous experience in running, these students give it their all in training. The anime treats viewers to a range of personalities and motivations, each one overcoming personal obstacles for a common goal.

4) Tsurune

Tsurune (Image via Kyoto Animation)

Tsurune will most likely feel like a slow Slice-of-Life anime given its gradual pacing, beautifully scenic animation, and gentle tone. However, what it really is is a sports anime centered on Kyudo (Japanese archery). The story follows Minato Narumiya, who gave up his love for archery following an incident in middle school, causing him to develop target panic.

But he soon rediscovers his passion for the sport thanks to a mysterious encounter with an archer in the woods. Thus, he joins the school archery club, reconnects with old friends and makes new ones, whilst polishing his skills to overcome his fear and compete in an upcoming prefectural tournament..

5) Hanebado!

Hanebado (Image via LidenFilms)

Another anime which not seem like a sports anime is Hanebado!. Rightfully so, the anime puts forth heavy themes like psychological tension, strained family ties, and identity struggles. One could easily forget that they are watching an anime centered on sports. But at its core, the anime revolves around badminton and Ayano Hanesaki, a talent who is tormented by her past and her mother's neglect.

She actively tries to avoid the sport, but is eventually pulled back in by her high school coach and Nagisa Aragaki, her rival. Along with the mentioned themes, the series delves into Ayano's quest to reignite her passion and overcome her past.

6) Stars Align

Stars Align (Image via 8bit)

With a name like Stars Align, sports anime wouldn't be the first thing that comes to mind for this anime. But that is exactly what it is, focusing on soft tennis and the efforts of a few individuals to revive a club. With the Shijo Minami Boys' Soft Tennis Club dying, president Touma Shinjo brings in new transfer student Maki Katsuragi to lend a hand in its revival.

The new addition shows his aptitude for the game, outshining his clubmates. But he simultaneously pushes them to develop their skills and confront personal issues that hold them back from their athletic pursuits. Its themes of tough childhoods, gender identity, and strained familial relationships make it easily mistaken.

7) Boukyaku Battery

Boukyaku Battery (Image via MAPPA)

Boukyaku Battery leans towards character relationships and takes on a sort of literary approach to baseball. This makes it simpler to mistake for not being a sports anime. But as mentioned, it is ultimately an anime that focuses on baseball. The story follows Haruka Kiyomine and Kei Kaname, an intimidating pitcher-catcher duo.

They dominated during their years in middle school but experienced a fall from grace. Kei suffers from amnesia and loses his baseball skills. The duo's new high school has no baseball team, which prompts them to start one. Thus, Kei and Haruka journey to reignite their passion, rebuild what they lost, and make a new team to return to glory.

8) Megalo Box

Megalo Box (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Megalo Box is something unique when it comes to the sports genre. A sports anime at heart, it presents a post-apocalyptic world vibe. The story follows "Junk Dog", an underground boxer driven by the desire to find genuine competition. Adopting the alias of "Joe", he attempts to enter the prestigious Megalonia tournament.

Backed by his coach Nanbu, Junk Dog makes his way up the rankings with an aim to challenge the champion, Yuri. Given its cyberpunk-esque visuals and mature themes, it is a sports anime following a classic rise-through-boxing narrative.

9) Blue Period

Blue Period (Image via Seven Arcs)

Blue Period may seem unconventional to include on this list of sports anime, but it carries all of the genre' tropes and themes. The anime takes audiences on a ride featuring the story of Yatora Yaguchi. This high schooler has within himself a passion for art, being inspired by a painting in his school's art room. With time, he decides to take up art seriously.

He forms one goal: to get admitted into the highly competitive Tokyo University of the Arts. Blue Period details Yatora's path as he tussles with the complexities of art, cutthroat competition, and figuring out his own emotions and identity. Here, instead of bats or rackets, it is brushes.

10) Kakegurui

Kakegurui (Image via MAPPA)

Lastly, and an intriguing pick for a sports anime, is Kakegurui. It presents one major element that dictates the story: competitive gambling. The story focuses on Jabami Yumeko, who enrolls at the elite Hyakkaou Private Academy. This new transfer student will perfectly fit in as he is a compulsive gambler with a thirst for the thrill of high-stakes games.

The Academy itself runs on competitive gambling, those adept ruling the hierarchy, while the losers serve as playthings in their hands. Not traditionally a sports anime, it is definitely structured like one - fierce matches, rules, and high stakes.

