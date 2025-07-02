Blue Lock chapter 310: Release date and time, countdown, and more

Blue Lock chapter 310 will be released on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at 12 am JST. Given the manga's weekly release schedule, the next chapter is expected to be released next week. Blue Lock manga is available to read on Kodansha's manga reader platform, K Manga.

Ad

The previous chapter showed Yoichi Isagi and others returning to Blue Lock. Ego Jinpachi praised them for their efforts during the two-week break and started Blue Lock's final training camp. Meanwhile, Seishiro Nagi was debating his decision to reject Buratsuta's offer when Igarashi confronted him.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 310 release date and time

Blue Lock Japan players as seen in Blue Lock (Image via Kodansha)

According to Kodansha, Blue Lock chapter 310 will be released on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, in most countries around the world. However, in Japan, it will be released on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at 12 am JST.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Given the manga's weekly schedule, Blue Lock chapter 310 will be released at the following times internationally:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8:00 am Tuesday July 8 Eastern Daylight Time 11:00 am Tuesday July 8

British Summer Time 4:00 pm Tuesday July 8 Central European Summer Time 5:00 pm Tuesday July 8 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Tuesday July 8 Philippine Standard Time 11:00 pm Tuesday July 8 Japanese Standard Time 12:00 am Wednesday July 9 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday July 9

Ad

Where to read Blue Lock chapter 310?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Blue Lock chapter 310 will be available to read on Kodansha's K Manga. Although the manga service was previously limited to 15 select countries worldwide, K Manga has now expanded to 48 countries, including European nations like France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, and Spain.

While K Manga has made most manga chapters free to read, the three latest chapters are hidden behind a paywall. Therefore, fans will need to purchase points to read them. Meanwhile, the platform's website may not yet be operational everywhere.

Ad

Blue Lock chapter 309 recap

Seishiro Nagi as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

In Blue Lock chapter 309, titled Reunion, Yoichi Isagi and others reunite at Blue Lock. Ego Jinpachi praises his players for completing their 14-day solo training and says he wants them to let go of useless thoughts. With the U-20 World Cup only 30 days away, he plans to use the final training camp to turn the team into a brand-new egoist team.

Ad

Elsewhere, Seishiro Nagi grapples with his decision to reject Buratsuta's offer. Though he wants to play soccer, he does not want to turn into a villain. As he reflects on what truly motivates him—Blue Lock or soccer—Igarashi Gurimu confronts him, saying he was looking for him.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 310?

Igarashi Gurimu as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 310 will likely focus on Seishiro Nagi and Igarashi Gurimu's exchange. Igarashi was missing from the manga since the end of the Neo Egoist League. However, he has now made a sudden appearance right before the start of the U-20 World Cup. Moreover, he was looking for Nagi. Is that a hint at Igarashi partaking in the Buratsuta 3 selection test? The manga will likely reveal the same in the next chapter.

Ad

The next chapter could also focus on Nagi, as his exchange with Igarashi might help him deduce what fired him up, soccer or Blue Lock.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More