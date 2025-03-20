Dr. Stone season 4 episode 12: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 12 is set to release on Thursday, March 27, 2025 at 10PM JST according to the series’ official website. As Senku and Xeno both put each other into checkmate, the finale to the final season’s first part will likely see tense negotiations devolve into total chaos.

Ad

Although formal leaks for the television anime series of the Winter 2025 season are unlikely, Dr. Stone season 4 episode 12 at least has officially confirmed its release information.

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 12 release date and time

Tsukasa and Gen will likely try to force Xeno to call off his assault in Dr. Stone season 4 episode 12 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 12 will air on Japanese television networks at 10PM JST on Thursday, March 27, 2025. Virtually every other time zone and region on the planet will see this translate to a release sometime on March 27 locally as well. However, there are some that may see the installment air very early the next day instead. Exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

Ad

Trending

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 12 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 6:00AM, Thursday, March 27, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 9:00AM, Thursday, March 27, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 1:00PM, Thursday, March 27, 2025 Central European Time 2:00PM, Thursday, March 27, 2025 Indian Standard Time 6:30PM, Thursday, March 27, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 9:00PM, Thursday, March 27, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 10:00PM, Thursday, March 27, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 11:30PM, Thursday, March 27, 2025

Ad

Ad

Where to watch Dr. Stone season 4 episode 12

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 12 should see Ryusui and Senku try to negotiate with Stanley (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The upcoming Winter 2025 anime series has already confirmed that it will be streamed internationally via Crunchyroll’s platform. This was confirmed via Crunchyroll’s release of its full lineup and schedule for its Winter 2025 anime season offerings. Crunchyroll has also confirmed that the series will stream with English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Castilian Spanish, Russian, and Arabic dubs.

Ad

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 11 recap

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 11 began with Senku and Ryusui’s dogfight against Stanley beginning. They seemed to have made an automatic machine gun, but it was revealed to be a fake, with the pair relying on Yo’s six-shooter instead. The two planes used various maneuvers and tactics to try and get around each other, with advantage constantly switching. While most of Senku’s allies focused on the dogfight, Matsukaze kept watch for a ground invasion.

Ad

However, Xeno subverted these expectations by instead sending a submarine out to attack the Perseus. It first rammed into it with an explosive while surfacing before opening its hatch, prompting those inside to begin boarding Senku’s ship. Gen was shocked to see Xeno execute this move as focus shifted back to the dogfight. Ryusui climbed high in the sky above Stanley, confusing and angering him while Senku prepared bottles of acetylene gas.

Ad

He then began dropping them on Stanley, with one eventually exploding right in front of his plane and causing it to stall out. Meanwhile, Moz and Matsukaze successfully fended off some of the attackers as Senku accidentally broke a bottle and caused their plane to crash. However, it was revealed Stanley was actually at the Perseus. The episode ended with Tsukasa taking Xeno hostage just as this happened, with each army now in checkmate likewise.

Ad

What to expect from Dr. Stone season 4 episode 12 (speculative)

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 12 should begin with a focus on Tsukasa and Xeno as the latter tries to negotiate with the former by appealing to his ideals of power. Tsukasa will likely prove unshakeable thanks to his relationship with Senku, as Gen reveals his true colors and takes control of the current situation.

This should lead to Gen having a conversation with Stanley, mediating so he can’t directly speak to Xeno outside of brief confirmation that the latter is alive. However, Xeno is likely to somehow escape captivity and get a message out to Stanley to go with whatever their trump card is. The episode should end with the reveal of what this trump card is as Xeno all but uses it, saving that for the first episode of the final season’s second part.

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback