City The Animation episode 1 release date and time, where to watch, and more

City The Animation episode 1 is scheduled to be released on July 6, 2025, at 24:00 JST (effectively July 7, 2025, at 12 am JST). Fans in Japan can watch the broadcast on Tokyo MX and other local television networks. International audiences can stream the latest episodes of the series on Amazon Prime Video. This platform will provide fans with the English-subtitled version of the episode.

This is an anime adaptation of a manga titled CITY, written and illustrated by Arawi Keiichi. Kyoto Animation, a renowned animation studio in this industry, will be responsible for the animation production.

The anime adaptation was announced in September last year, and since then, the animanga community has been patiently waiting for its release. Here’s everything you need to know about City The Animation episode 1 ahead of its release.

City The Animation episode 1 release date and time

As mentioned earlier, City The Animation episode 1 will release on July 6, 2025, at 24:00 JST (effectively on July 7 at 12 am JST). Due to the differences in time zones, most regions worldwide will be able to view the episodes on July 6, 2025.

The exact release times for City The Animation episode 1, along with the corresponding time zones, are listed below. Please note that the release times listed below are per Amazon Prime Video’s release schedule.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 8:30 am Sunday July 6, 2025 Central Standard Time 10:30 am Sunday July 6, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 11:30 am Sunday July 6, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 3:30 pm Sunday July 6, 2025 Central European Summer Time 5:30 pm Sunday July 6, 2025 Indian Standard Time 9 pm Sunday July 6, 2025 Philippine Time 11:30 pm Sunday July 6, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 1 am Monday July 7, 2025

Where to watch City the Animation episode 1?

Fans residing in Japan can watch the broadcast of City The Animation episode 1 on Tokyo MX. ABC Television will broadcast the episode on the same day at 12:40 am JST, while Aichi Television will broadcast the episode at 1:20 am JST.

Fans can also watch the episode on BS11 on July 7 at 11 pm JST. International audiences can stream the episode on Amazon Prime Video. This platform has exclusive streaming rights.

City The Animation main cast and staff

Screengrab of the anime project featuring a side character (Image via Kyoto Animation)

The main staff responsible for the animation production has some of the most talented artists in this industry. They have worked on numerous titles like Clannad and Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid. The main cast for the anime adaptation is as follows:

Director - Taichi Ishidate

Music - Piranhas

Original creator - Keiichi Arawi

Character Design - Tamami Tokuyama

Art Director - Shiori Yamazaki

Chief Animation Director - Tamami Tokuyama

3D Director - Tatsunori Kase

Sound Director - Yōta Tsuruoka

Director of Photography - Hiroki Ueda

Color design - Kana Miyata

The main cast has voice actors from popular anime titles like Attack on Titan and Violet Evergarden, to name a few. Here are some of the important characters and their respective voice actors of the upcoming project.

Yamato Kurogane - Atsushi Kousaka

Matsuri Makabe - Ayaka Nanase

Eri Amakazari - Azusa Tadokoro

Kamome Adatara - Coco Hayashi

Umi Adatara - Haruna Fukushima

Hotaka - Jin Domon

Nobuteru Tekaridake - Jun Fukuyama

Obaba - Kazutomi Yamamoto

Tatsuta Adatara - KENN

City The Animation plot in brief

The plot revolves around Midori Nagumo, who isn’t financially well off. Her rent and other debts pile up, and her best friend no longer loans her cash. While petty thievery only lasts a certain while, she needed a long-term solution that would help her clear the debt. Perhaps a job could fix the situation. However, getting a job would mean that she could no longer have fun in the city like she usually does.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2025 progresses.

