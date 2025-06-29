Kagurabachi chapter 84: Chihiro's Enten scars Tobimune, as the Battle of Enchanted Blades takes a drastic turn

Kagurabachi chapter 84 was released on Monday, June 30, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump issue 31. The chapter witnessed Chihiro Rokuhira's genius presence of mind, as he utilized Samura's powers against himself. Using the move, Chihiro was able to show Samura his intense resolve.

The previous chapter delved into a flashback and revealed how Chihiro Rokuhira learned about the Seitei War's truth from Shiba. Chihiro also discovered the true purpose of the Enten Enchanted Blade.

The katana served as the means to destroy the other Enchanted Blades, including the Shinuchi. Having realized the blade's potential, Chihiro vowed to break the Shinuchi. In turn, he also wanted to change Samura's perception of him.

Kagurabachi chapter 84: Chihiro fights against Samura's doubts

Picking up the events from the previous chapter, Kagurabachi chapter 84 commenced with Seiichi Samura asking Chihiro whether he truly wanted to shatter the Shinuchi blade. He calls it a pure fantasy, since Chihiro hasn't even nicked his Tobimune blade yet. However, Chihiro calls it only the beginning, as he wants to become a blacksmith like his father.

Samura, who understood Chihiro's resolve, wasn't ready to acknowledge him as the bearer of the immense responsibility. He felt that he should carry the burden as one of the phantoms from the past. However, Chihiro wasn't going to have it. Kagurabachi chapter 84 saw Chihiro remind Samura that he was the son of Kunishige Rokuhira.

In other words, the boy meant that he had as much responsibility as others. After his assertion, Chihiro Rokuhira lunged forward at Samura. The blind swordsman noticed that Chihiro Rokuhira was faster than before. However, he still blocked his attack and countered with his blade. While clashing swords with Samura, Chihiro Rokuhira sensed an extreme level of ferocity from his opponent.

Chihiro vs. Samura in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

He thought the blind swordsman truly wanted to take Enten from him. On the other hand, Samura noticed a spike in Chihiro's brute force, not just in agility. The blind swordsman felt the same resonance as his Crow ability. He realized that Chihiro absorbed Tobimune's Crow without breaking the flow.

Meanwhile, Kagurabachi chapter 84 confirmed that Chihiro developed a deeper connection with Enten. He also realized that he couldn't change Samura's mind unless he could leave a scratch on his blade. He wanted to show Samura a path where he lived using the strength of his Enten blade. However, Samura didn't wish to acknowledge the boy's words, but rather attacked him.

Chihiro sensed immense pressure from the blind swordsman's Tobimune. Every clash put pressure on his hands. Eventually, Chihiro noticed that his hands were bleeding. The boy also realized that he failed to leave a single dent on Tobimune, despite striking it repeatedly. Samura reminded him that his aims were truly a dream.

Kagurabachi chapter 84: A fairytale clash scars Samura's fantasies

Chihiro's hands, as seen in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

Following that, the narrative for Kagurabachi chapter 84 delved into a flashback and revealed a conversation between Rou and Chihiro. The former asked the boy about Samura's Crow feathers and how they worked to detect enemies. Chihiro recalled that Tobimune's Crow ability worked similarly to Enten's goldfish.

They could read the shape of anything they touched in minute detail, with regard to the surrounding environment. Rou then wondered whether they could evade him, as long as the feathers didn't detect them. According to Kagurabachi chapter 84, Masumi's stealth techniques enabled them to conceal their presence and blend with the environment.

They knew that Samura would have trouble against them without his eyes. Using their ability, Rou and other members of Masumi emerged from the space and launched a surprise attack on Seiichi Samura. Rou thought that only the Masumi had the strength to intercede in the battle of Enchanted Blades.

Iori and Ikura in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

Meanwhile, Iori and her friend, Ikura, had also arrived at the scene. At that moment, in Kagurabachi chapter 84, Chihiro Rokuhira demonstrated Suzaku, which he absorbed using Enten's Aka ability. Samura was almost sure that Chihiro wanted to heal his hands.

However, the Tobimune user noted that recovery using Suzaku would take some time for Chihiro to master. He also suspected that the Masumi members had come to stall for Chihiro. Rou wondered why Samura was so anxious to face the future. He mentioned that he could easily defeat them if he had healed his eyes.

Enten cracks the Tobimune blade (Image via Shueisha)

Yet, Samura said that he had already seen his future. Just as he said that, Kagurabachi chapter 84 saw the blind swordsman perform a powerful Iai White Purity Style attack. The technique created a heat shockwave, which pushed back the Masumi members. At that moment, Samura discovered that Chihiro wasn't healing his hands.

Rather, he put all the absorbed Suzaku flames into Enten's sheath. As Samura realized the truth, Chihiro dashed behind Samura and unleashed a powered-up Iai White Purity Style technique. The Enten user asserted that he didn't care if his body ended up with several scars, as long as he could fulfill his vision. Kagurabachi chapter 84 ended with Chihiro chipping the Tobimune blade.

Conclusion

Kagurabachi chapter 84 was a poetry in motion, as it showcased Chihiro Rokuhira's response to Samura's doubts. In the chapter, Chihiro demonstrated the absorbed Suzaku, not to heal his hands, but to increase the Iai White Purity Style's firepower. Chihiro's actions proved that he didn't care about his well-being, as long as it meant he could fulfill his goals.

