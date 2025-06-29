Did Kagurabachi lose its charm due to Hokazono changing the art style? Explored

Kagurabachi is about 84 chapters in (at the time of writing this article) and the story has reached yet another boiling point. Battling against Seiichi Samura, Chihiro sensed his blade, Enten's True Realm. A Samura vs Chihiro bout was much-awaited considering the trajectory of the story and Takeru Hokazono has not disappointed.

However, there seems to be a buzz in and around the animanga community regarding the change in art style for Kagurabachi. When compared to the initial chapters, the characters, the swordplay and the techniques do have noticeable differences. This has led to concerns whether changes like this have affected the manga's charm. To put it plainly, that isn't the case.

Kagurabachi's art style changes raise concerns over its appeal

Put simply, Takeru Hokazono changing Kagurabachi's art style has not adversely affected the charm of the manga. In fact, if anything, it has been successful in drawing more attention from new readers and further captivating existing ones. There are few or rather close to barely any modern manga with a concept as unique as what Hokazono has presented.

Introducing sorcerer into swordplay was a quirky idea to materialize and the results speak for themselves. Beginning with its first serialization in September 2023, the manga is now nearing its 84 chapter mark, only spelling success and a steadily growing fanbase. Chihiro Rokuhira has seemingly stolen the hearts of many and continues to do so as more chapters release.

Kagurabachi's action-packed storyline is coupled with distinct and refined art. Hokazono has struck a beautiful balance between traditional Japanese aesthetics and a more modern, cinematic visual flair. The contrast between light and dark give off a dramatic, noir-like atmosphere. These colors transcent just visuals, i.e., they reiterate what fuels Chihiro - revenge and inner turmoil.

Hokazono changing his art style with time showcases a linework that grows shaper, cleaner and more expressive. Every fight, every slash and every technique used feels purposeful, which is supplemented by specially rendered elemental effects (Enchanted Blades and their distinct abilities). These additions afford a sort of supernatural realism to the existing gritty tones.

Even character designs seem to be well-planned and have evolved with the story. They are made to bring out the personality and purpose of the character, making them feel a lot more real and relatable. So far, Hokazono has expertly avoided one of the aspects that endanger modern manga when it comes to characters - exaggerated designs.

Kagurabachi stands out given the way presents a theme of controlled chaos. Readability is prioritized as panels are kept fluid and clear, packed with spirited movement. The mangaka balances a number of intense battles whilst keeping the artistic clarity undisturbed. In essence, there is a calm and firm rhythm. All in all, the series allows modernity to influcence a traditional art style.

Final Thoughts

Takeru Hokazono's manga is an instance of a series being more than just a viral debut. It looks to have massive potential in the manga landscape - testament to this are the rumors of it likely receiving an anime adaptation in the future. The most recent Chihiro vs Samura depicts the story and the art style's progress.

Although Hokazono's change in art style has ignited discussions focusing on its charm, it is ultimately a natural evolution that intensifies the manga’s visual and emotional weight. Its refined linework, well-thought out pacing and magical elements bring a unique touch that is rare in the Shonen category.

In essence, Hokazono has wedded traditional Japanese aesthetics with modern flair, birthing something nostalgic yet fresh. With expert precision, the mangaka has presented character designs, clear action sequences and an unbroken flow to panels. Ultimately, Kagurabachi's evolving art style elevates it and sets it on the path to becoming a must-read series.

