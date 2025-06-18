Gachiakuta creator speaks out after controversial Kagurabachi comparisons surface online

Gachiakuta has emerged as one of the next best series to tune in to. With chapters of the manga on air and an anime adaptation en route for a July 2025 release, the series is getting the attention it deserves. Needless to mention, creator Kei Urana also finds herself amidst this appreciation, given the effort she has put into her work.

But recently, Kei Urana shared a peice of artwork, specifically a sketch of Antares from Galaxias. Many felt that it looked quite similar to Chihiro Rokuhira from Kagurabachi and proceeded to flood the mangaka's socials with messages regarding the same. This seemed to upset Kei, who took to her own socials to respond to these claims and clear the air.

Gachiakuta: Mangaka responds after contentious comparisons to Kagurabachi

Expand Tweet

Trending

As mentioned, fans began to directly compare Kei Urana's recent sketch of Antares from Galaxias to another upcoming series. The manga in question is Kagurabachi, and the character being referenced is the protagonist Chihiro Rokuhira. Many fans felt that her illustration was closely resembling the swordsman and was likely imspired by him.

However, Kei had taken notice of this development and chose to voice out a suitable response. She took to the social platform of Instagram to post a story which, in a nutshell, requested fans to place her work beside others' when there was clearly no resemblance or inspiration. She was visibly upset, which is what prompted her to respond directly.

On X, the Gachiakuta creator replied with:

"When people say "it looks like" a work that hasn't influenced them, I can only say "I don't know."

This is evidence that Kei doesn't appreciate her work being compared to others. Whether or not she was truly inspired by Kagurabachi is a different story. What is in focus is her own series Gachiakuta, which promises to be a breathtaking anime when brought to screens globally.

Fans react to Gachiakuta author's art "referencing" Kagurabachi

Riyou (Image via Studio Bones)

Fans were quick to notice subtle similarities and did not hesitate to fill up social media with reactions to the same. Some pointed out the similarities, joking that the mangaka was referencing Hokazono's manga and the character he had created. Meanwhile, others were appreciative of the artwork Kei put forth and expressed the same, attempting to reassure the mangaka it wasn't too resolute.

"Gotta be a kagurabachi reference lol" - a user wrote.

"When a Kagurabachi reference" - a fan posted.

"As you’ve said before, I wish people let your work stand on its own. I don’t think Kagurabachi fans meant to disrespect you, but that doesn’t make what they did okay. I hope they apologize and start reading Gachiakuta. Keep being amazing and creating beautiful art" - an X user commented.

"Your art is incredible and very beautiful" - a netizen praised.

Rudo (Image via Studio Bones)

One section of fans on X were eagerly pointing out how similar the chosen pose was. The way Gachiakuta creator Kei Urana had drawn Antares from Galaxias wasn't too far off from what one of Chihiro's poses looked like when he wielded his own blade. In fact, they did look quite akin to each other, as Antares too possesses a sword and uses it as a primary weapon in the series.

All this aside, Kei Urana was upset at the comparisons. She was affected by the claims that labelled her work a copy. But that isn't true - just because something looks similar to another thing doesn't make it a copy. Different artists portray their art in unique ways, and that aesthetics may overlap at times. This merely depicts a preference for that sort of artstyle or features.

Moreover, some flooded Kei's inbox with messages regarding her "copying". This is again likely what upset the mangaka hence prompting her to speak out and clear the air.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Casey Mendez Casey has been an anime writer at Sportskeeda since almost a year. Being drawn into the world of animanga after watching the Dragon Ball series almost a decade ago, Casey's interest in the genre, along with his love of crafting plot theories influenced his writerly endeavors. Presently pursuing a Master's degree in International Business, Casey worked for Uneake and FootballExpress for 1.3 years before joining Sportskeeda.



Casey's writings reflect his commitment to producing the most reliable content, evidenced by his flair for in-depth reporting. He places a high value on meticulous research and complete factual accuracy.



Although it was legendary Akira Toriyama’s magnum opus that influenced his love of animanga, Casey soon branched out and explored other titles. The unique ways in which mangakas express ideas, as well as their far-reaching effects, have inspired Casey in his creative pursuits.



When not busy writing, Casey enjoys working out, listening to music, strumming the guitar, and playing football. Know More