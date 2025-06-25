Kagurabachi chapter 84 release date and time, what to expect, and more

Kagurabachi chapter 84 is set to be released on Monday, June 30, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump's 31st issue, as per the Shueisha-affiliated MANGA Plus site. However, many readers can peruse the chapter on Sunday, June 29, 2025, because of the time zone differences.

Ad

The previous chapter delved into a flashback and revealed how Chihiro Rokuhira learned about the Sword Saint's sins from Shiba. On the other hand, the chapter focused on Chihiro's battle against Samura, where he intercepted the blind swordsman's Crow ability. Chihiro also told Samura that he intended to destroy the Shinuchi blade to avoid any unnecessary sacrifices.

However, Samura thought it was impossible. Meanwhile, Chihiro sensed a stronger connection to his blade. A flashback scene also revealed the actual purpose of the Enten blade. With a clearer understanding, Chihiro sensed Enten's True Realm.

Ad

Trending

Kagurabachi chapter 84 release date and time

Chihiro Rokuhira, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

According to the MANGA Plus site, Kagurabachi chapter 84 will be released on June 30, 2025, in Weekly Shonen Jump issue #31. However, due to the varying time zones, many interested manga readers outside Japan can access the chapter on June 29, 2025.

Ad

Below are the release dates and timings for Kagurabachi chapter 84, as per their corresponding time zones:

Time Zone Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday, June 29, 2025 8 AM Eastern Daylight Time Sunday, June 29, 2025 11 AM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, June 29, 2025 3 PM Central European Time Sunday, June 29, 2025 4 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, June 29, 2025 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, June 29, 2025 11 PM Japanese Standard Time Monday, June 30, 2025 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, June 30, 2025

12:30 AM

Ad

Ad

Where to read Kagurabachi chapter 84?

Samura, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Manga lovers can enjoy reading Takeru Hokazono's Kagurabachi chapter 84 on several Shueisha-affiliated platforms, such as the MANGA Plus website, the MANGA Plus app, the VIZ Media site, and the Shonen Jump+ app.

Ad

However, only the first and the latest three chapters can be read on these services, except on the Shonen Jump+ application, where a monetary subscription is needed to read chapters. Likewise, interested readers must get a subscription to MANGA Plus to read beyond the six free chapters.

Kagurabachi chapter 83 recap

Chihiro takes on Samura (Image via Shueisha)

The chapter kicked off with a flashback scene, revealing the moments from when Shiba told Chihiro the truth about the Seitei War. Chihiro was visibly down after hearing about the Sword Saint claiming 200,000 lives on the island. Shiba mentioned that the country would have been wiped out if it weren't for the Enchanted Blades.

Ad

However, Rokuhira was still racked with guilt for ever forging those blades. Chihiro then wondered why his father forged the Enten. At that moment, the narrative switched to Chihiro's battle against Samura. The former sensed Samura's Crow ability, which allowed the blind swordsman to switch places with the crow feathers fluttering in the air.

During their battle, Samura asked Chihiro what he wanted to show him. The Enten user replied that he could find another way to prevent the Malediction from recurring that wouldn't require a sacrifice. Apparently, Chihiro wanted to break the Shinuchi blade.

Ad

Chihiro and Shiba (Image via Shueisha)

Since the Shinuchi's Life Contract acted as the core for other Enchanted Blades, breaking the core would nullify the actual contract. However, Samura deemed it impossible, as it was tried many times following the war. Yet, they couldn't land a crack on the blade.

Ad

Furthermore, Samura reminded Chihiro that while he broke the Cloud Gouger blade, its wielder was weak. Compared to Sojo, the Sword Saint was on another level. Therefore, such an idea wouldn't work. At that moment, Chihiro sensed an attack from Samura. He realized that his bond with Enten had become stronger than before.

With a clearer perception of his surroundings, Chihiro intercepted Samura's Crow ability. However, Samura used a facade and got behind Chihiro for a surprise attack. Yet, the Enten user was ready for such a move, so he countered with his own blade. As their blades clashed, the impact pushed them back. As such, Chihiro fell into a nearby pond.

Ad

Chihiro Rokuhira, as seen in the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

The chapter then delved into another flashback, revealing Shiba's answer to Chihiro's question. According to Shiba, the seventh Enchanted Blade served a different purpose than the other blades, which were chiefly created to kill. Enten was the only katana that didn't fit into its predecessors' mold.

Ad

It was created in collaboration with Chihiro Rokuhira, the guiding light of Kunishige Rokuhira's life. Kunishige connected his inner guilt, the past, with the future to forge the blade with his son. Eventually, Chihiro realized the true calling of Enten, it was to break the other blades.

The chapter ended with Chihiro Rokuhira vowing to break the Shinuchi as he emerged from the pond, with a clearer understanding of Enten's True Realm.

Ad

What to expect in Kagurabachi chapter 84? (speculative)

Chihiro Rokuhira comprehends Enten's True Realm in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 84 will likely showcase Chihiro Rokuhira's new powers following his enlightenment. Chihiro has finally realized the true purpose of Enten and has seemingly acquired a new way to handle the blade. In the final panel, Chihiro held Kuro, which then transformed into Enten.

Ad

In other words, it seems Chihiro can now use his blade akin to Tobimune's crow ability. With his new powers, the Enten user might want to change Samura's perception and show him that he doesn't necessarily have to sacrifice his life to prevent the Malediction from happening again in Kagurabachi chapter 84.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More