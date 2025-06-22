Kagurabachi chapter 83: Chihiro understands Enten's True Realm

Kagurabachi chapter 83 was released on Monday, June 23, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump issue 30. The chapter witnessed Chihiro Rokuhira comprehend the True Realm of his Enchanted Blade, Enten. The male protagonist wanted to find an alternative way to prevent the Malediction without sacrificing.

The previous chapter explored Yoji Uruha's survival story and confirmed that Samura was behind it. The blind swordsman had imbued Uruha's wounds with Suzaku's flames of mercy to destroy only his heroic side. In other words, Samura only wanted to sever Uruha's Life Contract with the Kumeyuri blade. Moreover, the chapter saw the beginning of Chihiro's battle against Seiichi Samura.

Kagurabachi chapter 83: A flashback reveals how Chihiro learned about the Malediction

Kagurabachi chapter 83, Enten, commenced with a flashback scene featuring Shiba and Chihiro. The former described the vivid horrors of the Seitei War to the boy, including the Sword Saint claiming 200,00 innocent lives with his Enchanted Blade, Shinuchi. Aside from the Malediction's narrative, Shiba remarked that Kunishige kept it a secret from Chihiro because it was too heavy a burden to bear for a child like him.

According to Shiba in Kagurabachi chapter 83, the country would have been destroyed if it hadn't been for Kunishige's Enchanted Blades. However, the regret of ever forging those blades ate Kunishige from within, as he couldn't digest the Sword Saint's actions. At that moment, Chihiro wondered why his father forged the seventh Enchanted Blade, Enten, if he truly was guilty.

Rather than answering it right away, the narrative for Kagurabachi chapter 83 shifted the focus to Chihiro's fight against Samura. After locking blades with Tobimune, Chihiro realized that his arms would have blown off if he hadn't tried to hold his ground. Meanwhile, the chapter exhibited the actual strength of Seiichi Samura's Crow ability.

Chihiro and Samura's battle begins (Image via Shueisha)

A legend had been passed from the Seitei War's time, connected to Samura's wrath and his crow feathers. At that moment, in Kagurabachi chapter 83, Samura asked Chihiro what he wanted to show him. Chihiro replied that he could arrange another way to stop the Malediction that didn't require him (Samura) to sacrifice his life.

Chihiro said he wanted to break the Shinuchi. According to Kagurabachi chapter 83, the Eternal Contracts were constructed with the Shinuchi blade acting as the core. Therefore, the Contracts would be void if the blade could somehow break. As a result, no one would have to die, even if the Sword Saint were killed.

However, Samura deemed the feat impossible, as it was tried numerous times after the Seitei War. Yet, they couldn't land a single crack to the blade. While Samura acknowledged Chihiro's feat of breaking the Cloud Gouger, he felt it was more so because of his opponent's lack of experience as a swordsman.

Samura, as seen in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

Samura thought swordsmanship was like physical strengthening, where a blade's strength depended on how the wielder circulated their Spirit Energy and skills into it. He felt Chihiro's skills weren't enough against the Sword Saint, a master of swordsmanship with years of training. Since such a thought wasn't feasible, Samura intended to die along with the Sword Saint.

Moments later, Chihiro sensed an attack from Samura. Chihiro recalled that Samura's Crow technique allowed him to exchange places with his crow feathers. Likewise, he felt more attuned to his lighter blade, which flowed comfortably. Additionally, Chihiro noticed that Enten's Nishiki had become better at defense.

Having bonded with his sword, Chihiro Rokuhira began to sense a shift in Samura's techniques before he activated the swap. As a result, he could pinpoint when Samura was about to switch with his feathers. Chihiro banked on his senses and anticipated Samura's next attack.

Chihiro moves against Samura (Image via Shueisha)

Yet, he was surprised to hit only his blade. He noticed that Samura had swapped places of the katana, and instead, he went behind Chihiro for a surprise attack. The blind swordsman then retrieved his blade and launched an attack at Chihiro, which the boy blocked at the right moment. The impact pushed them both, and Chihiro fell into a nearby pond.

Kagurabachi chapter 83: Chihiro understands Enten's True Realm

Chihiro and Shiba (Image via Shueisha)

Following that, Kagurabachi chapter 83 delved into another flashback, where Shiba described to Chihiro why Kunishige created those Enchanted Blades. On a surface level, those blades served only one purpose: To kill. Those were strictly weapons for war, solely dedicated to eliminating the nation's enemies. However, the seventh Enchanted Blade served a different purpose.

According to Kagurabachi chapter 83, Enten was the only Enchanted Blade that didn't fit the mold of its predecessors. It was a katana Kunishige Rokuhira made with a collaborative effort from his son, Chihiro. Meanwhile, Chihiro mentioned that he only hammered the blade and nothing else. After staying silent for a while, Shiba continued and explained that Kunishige wanted to eliminate the Enchanted Blades after the war.

Yet, it wasn't easy because those blades were imbued with Datenseki, an alien material that surpassed human capabilities. For 15 long years, Kunishige Rokuhira fought an internal war with himself. The horrific results caused by the Sword Saint and the Shinuchi Enchanted Blade's Malediction plunged him into despair. He continued to struggle before Chihiro showed him the light.

Chihiro recalls his memories with Kunishige (Image via Shueisha)

The boy ensured that Kunishige wouldn't lose sight of justice. Finally, the blacksmith forged Enten, an Enchanted Blade, which eventually went on to destroy his other creation, the Cloud Gouger. At that moment, in Kagurabachi chapter 83, Shiba reminded Chihior that while Genichi Sojo was inexperienced, he was a skilled man.

Therefore, it wasn't his fault but Chihiro's brilliance that shattered the blade. Once the Cloud Gouger sword fell from Genichi Sojo's hands, Chihiro led it to the path of justice. Shiba explained that Kunishige had connected his internal war and the past with the future to forge Enten. According to Kagurabachi chapter 83, Enten's true purpose was to break the other blades.

Chihiro understands the True Realm of his blade (Image via Shueisha)

Following that, the chapter returned to the current battle. Chihiro Rokuhira finally comprehended Enten's True Realm. Kagurabachi chapter 83 ended with a fascinating panel, with Chihiro emerging from the waters, wielding Enten. The male protagonist vowed to break Shinuchi with a clearer understanding of his own blade.

Conclusion

Kagurabachi chapter 83 finally revealed the actual purpose of Enten, and it's none other than to break the other blades. The chapter also confirmed Enten as Kunishige Rokuhira's most emotional creation, as he shared precious memories with his son in forging it.

Chihiro was convinced he could break Shinuchi just as he annihilated the Cloud Gouger. Moreover, the chapter also sets up the next part of Chihiro's battle against Samura. Whether the Enten user employs any different moveset against Samura remains to be seen in the next chapters.

