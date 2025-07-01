Kagurabachi chapter 85 release date and time, what to expect, and more

Kagurabachi chapter 85 is scheduled to be released on Monday, July 7, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump's 32nd issue, as per Shueisha's MANGA Plus service. Yet, due to the time zone differences, many fans can access the chapter earlier on Sunday, July 6, 2025.

Previously in Kagurabachi, Chihiro Rokuhira exercised the powers of his Enten Enchanted Blade against Seiichi Samura, as he wanted to show him that he could break the Shinuchi. However, Samura didn't take Chihiro seriously since the boy couldn't even put a dent in his blade. Yet, Chihiro showcased his ingenuity to finally chip Samura's Tobimune.

Kagurabachi chapter 85 release date and time

Chihiro vs. Samura in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to the MANGA Plus website, Kagurabachi chapter 85 will be released on Monday, July 7, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump issue #32. However, due to the varying time zones, many manga readers can read the chapter worldwide on July 6, 2025.

Kagurabachi chapter 85 release date and time, as per the corresponding time zones, are given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday, July 6, 2025 8 am Eastern Daylight Time Sunday, July 6, 2025 11 am Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, July 6, 2025 3 pm Central European Time Sunday, July 6, 2025 4 pm Indian Standard Time Sunday, July 6, 2025 8:30 pm Philippine Standard Time Sunday, July 6, 2025 11 pm Japanese Standard Time Monday, July 7, 2025 12 am Australian Central Standard Time Monday, July 7, 2025

12:30 am

Where to read Kagurabachi chapter 85?

Ikura and Iori (Image via Shueisha)

Manga enthusiasts and fans of Takeru Hokazono can read Kagurabachi chapter 85 on multiple Shueisha-affiliated services, including the MANGA Plus website, the Shonen Jump+ app, the MANGA Plus app, and the official VIZ Media website.

However, readers can only access the first three and the latest three chapters on these services, except on the Shonen Jump+, where they must get a subscription to access all chapters. Furthermore, interested readers require a monetary subscription to MANGA Plus to peruse beyond the six free chapters.

Kagurabachi chapter 84 recap

Chihiro resumes the assault against Samura (Image via Shueisha)

The previous chapter kicked off with Samura refusing to believe that Chihiro could break the Shinuchi. He called it a pure fantasy, considering he couldn't even nick his Tobimune blade. Yet, it was the only beginning for Chihiro, who wanted to become a master blacksmith like his father

On the other hand, Samura didn't want to let Chihiro carry the burdens of the past. However, Chihiro reminded him that he was the son of Chihiro Rokuhira. As such, he was bound to carry the responsibilities. Following that, the chapter showcased Chihiro's battle against Samiura.

The blind swordsman realized that Chihiro's strength had also increased, along with his agility. However, Chihiro still struggled to land a nick on the Tobimune, despite his boosted power. He looked at his hands, which were drenched in blood. Samura told him to give it up and once again called his intentions fantasies.

Samura fights back against the Masumi members (Image via Shueisha)

Meanwhile, Chihiro surmised that he couldn't change Samura's perception of him unless he could leave a dent on the Tobimune blade. At that moment, Rou and the other Masumi members appeared on the battlefield. They emerged from the space where they were hiding their presence.

The Masumi were Samura's natural enemies, who relied on his senses. As Rou and others held off Samura, Chihiro Rokuhira performed Suzaku, which he had absorbed using his Aka ability. Samura thought that Chihiro was going to heal his injured hands.

However, the Enten user did something he couldn't anticipate. Chihiro Rokuhira used the Suzaku flames to increase the firepower of his Iai White Purity Style. The moment Samura realized his intentions, Chihiro swooped behind him and performed a devastating attack. The chapter ended with Chihiro leaving Samura's Tobimune blade with a prominent scar.

What to expect in Kagurabachi chapter 85? (speculative)

Chihiro puts a dent in the Tobimune blade (Image via Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 85 will likely show Samura's reactions, as Chihiro Rokuhira has nicked his katana.

Although it hasn't been broken completely, it might still be enough to change Samura's perceptions of Chihiro. On the other hand, the blind swordsman may still heal the blade with Suzaku flames and go for a counterattack.

