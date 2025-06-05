With the alleged Kagurabachi chapter 82 spoilers surfacing online on Thursday, June 5, 2025, the series was expected to reveal how Uruha survived. Interestingly, the spoilers didn't disappoint fans, as the chapter confirmed that Samura was responsible for Uruha's fate. Moreover, the chapter shifted the focus to Chihiro vs. Samura. Officially, the chapter will be released on June 10, 2025, at 12 am JST.

In the previous chapter, the Kamunabi higher-ups couldn't anticipate the Hishaku's terrifying strategy, as multiple employees exploded Pine Tree Sorcery with their deaths. Hakuri once again witnessed a death in front of his eyes. Yet, when he was pushed into a corner, a familiar figure came to his help, and it was none other than Yoji Uruha, the swordsman who had allegedly died.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Kagurabachi chapter 82.

Kagurabachi chapter 82 spoilers show Uruha's revival and Chihiro's reply to Samura

Chihiro faces Samura (Image via Shueisha)

The alleged Kagurabachi chapter 82 spoilers began with a scene at the Kyoto Massacre Hotel, where Chihiro Rokuhira faced off against Seiichi Samura. Rou arrived at the scene and noticed the Kumeyuri blade, but not Hiruhiko. Samura noted that the Hishaku sorcerer had escaped. He further stated that the blade's sheath must have dropped two floors below them.

Meanwhile, Chihiro could hardly believe Samura's growth. He was convinced that Samura's "revival" was a deliberate effort, and not merely a coincidence. The Enten user then recalled a previous conversation he had with Samura and realized that his original plan had always been to annihilate the Malediction's threat.

In other words, he held no hatred toward the Contracted Sword Bearers. At this moment in Kagurabachi chapter 82 spoilers, Chihiro asked Samura about Uruha, as he was convinced that the swordsman was alive. Following this, the spoilers delved into a flashback, showcasing the moments of Uruha's revival.

Uruha, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

While lying on the hospital bed, Uruha remembered the horrific potential of the Shinuchi Enchanted Blade's True Realm, the Malediction. He knew that the Sword Saint would be executed if that calamity were to repeat. Yet, as a consequence, the other Contracted Sword Bearers would lose their lives too.

Yet, to preserve the life they have, a seal was placed to minimize that chance. Even with that, Uruha has always felt a sense of guilt. That's why when Samura vowed to kill the Sword Bearers, Uruha wondered whether the swordsman had truly lost his patience. However, lying in the pool of blood, Uruha realized Samura's true plans.

According to Kagurabachi chapter 82 spoilers, Seiichi Samura only wanted to kill the heroic side of the Contracted Sword Bearers. Although Samura slayed Uruha was slain in the battle of egoes, he lit Suzaku's Flames of Mercy within his wounds. As such, when Uruha had miraculously revived, the doctors were shocked.

Samura vs. Uruha in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

After awakening to life, Uruha discovered that he had truly died once, and as a result, his Life Contract was severed. The ex-Kumeyuri user wondered if that's what Samura's plan was: To carry the burden all by himself. Yet, Uruha was perplexed by Samura's growth as a swordsman.

As per Kagurabachi chapter 82 spoilers, Samura couldn't bring someone back to life 18 years ago, when he fought in the Seitei War. That's why his feat surprised Uruha. It became clear to him that Samura had cultivated more power during the years of peace, all to "free" the Sword Bearers from their curse.

However, the same didn't apply to Samura. In other words, Kagurabachi chapter 82 spoilers confirmed that Samura couldn't cut off his own Life Contract using the same method. Hence, he asked Samura before the moment of his fake death whether he truly intended to die all alone.

Yoji Uruha before meeting Chihiro (Image via Shueisha)

Meanwhile, Uruha couldn't move his body after recovering his senses. The doctors told him that his nerves from 18 years ago were trying to trace their origin. Therefore, it would take him a few days before he could move again. Uruha then asked them who would stop Samura's actions. The doctors informed him about Chihiro Rokuhira and Masumi going up against Samura.

Uruha remained silent for a while, and then urged the doctors not to tell the higher-ups about his condition. He felt it wouldn't be wise to waste a trump card, if they had one. Following that, Kagurabachi chapter 82 spoilers switched focus to the Transformation sorcery user, who couldn't believe Uruha was alive.

Uruha said he lost his honor, but in exchange, he would become the wall in "his" (referring to Samura) absence. Kagurabachi chapter 82 spoilers then shifted the focus to Chihiro Rokuhira, who asked Samura whether he was planning to die all by himself.

Shinuchi's powers, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

While imagining the grave consequences of the Malediction, including his daughter, Iori's death, Samura said he was afraid of the Malediction's power affecting the future than anything else. He believed Chihiro thought the same. That's why Samura intended to eliminate the Sword Saint.

Chihiro calmly replied that he believed the same, and yet, he wanted to find a different solution to stop the Malediction - a solution that eliminated the possibility of Samura's noble sacrifice. Chihiro implored Samura to let him fight alongside him. Yet, Samura paid no heed to his words, calling them meaningless. He shut the door on his face.

At that moment, in Kagurabachi chapter 82 spoilers, the narrator reminded the readers of the Iai White Purity Style's potential, which generated explosive propulsion through the user's Spirit Energy. To defeat Chihiro in a single strike, Samura loaded the firepower of Suzaku into the Tobimune blade and took his stance.

Chihiro's Iai White Purity Style (Image via Shueisha)

Chihiro detected Samura's intentions. Suddenly, he recalled his previous battle against the blind swordsman, which wasn't even a real fight. Hence, Chihiro believed that whatever he said wouldn't hold any weight to Samura. That's why he had to earn Samura's praise. Chihiro also realized that Samura had disabled his ability to read his movements by closing the door.

Yet, he was firmly in control of his own strength. In a flash, the Enten user demonstrated his Iai White Purity Style to take on Samura. Chihiro wanted to let the swordsman know that he was fine to fall into Hell with others. Kagurabachi chapter 82 spoilers ended with the beginning of Enten vs. Tobimune, as the two Enchanted Blades went at each other.

Conclusion

Kagurabachi chapter 82 spoilers witnessed Takeru Hokazono's skills as a writer, as he illustrated many remarkable panels, featuring Samura and Chihiro.

Additionally, the chapter confirmed the secret behind Uruha's revival and the extent of Samura's powers. The chapter also illustrated Samura in a new light, as he chose to carry the other Contracted Sword Bearers' guilt on his own shoulders.

