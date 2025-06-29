This Attack on Titan character was one step closer to replacing Eren

Attack on Titan is considered a modern-day masterpiece, and one of the reasons for its popularity is the storyline. It involves a large cast of characters who play important roles in the plot progression at various points. However, the protagonist of the series is the most influential character. Eren Yeager was someone who orchestrated a near-apocalyptic event by manipulating various people.

Ad

However, there exists an unassuming character who could have changed the entire plot of the Attack on Titan series. Eren would no longer have been the main character of the story, and the mysterious character in question would have been in the driver’s seat. Let’s take a closer look at this character and understand how they could have single-handedly influenced the entire plot of the animanga series.

Attack on Titan character could have replaced Eren in a way nobody saw coming

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The character in question is a Pure Titan, referred to by fans as the Santa Titan. He has the appearance of an older man and has gray hair. One might wonder how someone as inconsequential as a Pure Titan could have influenced the entire story of Attack on Titan. There was a point in the story when Eren was nearly killed by a Pure Titan. This was shown during the earlier parts of the anime series.

Ad

Eren and Armin were relatively inexperienced at that point. Therefore, it took everything they had to stay alive. That’s when one of Armin’s worst nightmares came true. He was on the verge of being killed by a Titan. But Eren saved him in the nick of time. While Armin escaped, Eren was in a precarious spot. It was quite a tricky spot to be in. Armin thought he had lost his friend because the Santa Titan bit Eren’s arm off.

Ad

This was the biggest mistake that this Titan had committed. What Attack on Titan fans know is that ingestion of the spinal fluid allows a person to inherit the target’s Titan abilities. Eren, at the time, had the Attack Titan abilities. If the Pure Titan in question had chewed Eren completely, he would have inherited Eren’s Attack Titan abilities.

Expand Tweet

Ad

We also know that the Pure Titan would have also inherited the memories that the previous users had. Furthermore, he would have had access to time-related abilities as indicated by the Attack on Titan series. This gives rise to an interesting question: What would the Pure Titan have done if he had access to all the memories? This is where Marley and Eldia’s political landscape comes into play.

The Pure Titan in question was an Eldian, a set of people who were oppressed by Marleyans for generations. Paradis is an island that was filled with Pure Titans. These Pure Titans transformations were enforced by Marleyans onto the Eldians. They treated Paradis as a dumping ground, throwing Eldian criminals there and turning them into Pure Titans.

Ad

Therefore, there is a very high chance that the entire plot of Attack on Titan anime would have changed had he received Eren’s powers. If this were the case, he could have exposed Marleyan secrets, causing an all-out war once again.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Eren’s powers could have been stripped in the early stages of the anime and manga series. If this were the case, the entire plot would have been altered rather drastically. The Pure Titan from the earlier stages of Attack on Titan would have used the abilities to expose the secrets, since he was an Eldian who was turned into a Pure Titan against his will.

Ad

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2025 progresses.

Also Read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohan Jagannath Rohan is an anime writer for Sportskeeda. With close to 3 years of experience in the industry, his interest in gaming and anime, combined with a Content Writing course paved the way for him to become a pop culture writer. Today, his 2000+ articles have garnered close to 24 million reads.



He is a big anime fan, and being able to express his views to the world about the genre is something he cherishes a lot. His work as an anime journalist allows him to seek out alternative opinions, which helps him understand the field better. He believes in conducting thorough research before creating content to ensure accuracy.



Rohan admires G.O.A.T. Lionel Messi and likes listening to The Midnight, who he feels are an incredibly dedicated band who take a great deal of pride in their music. Their music also helped him through tough times.



In his free time, he loves exploring perfumes, Climbing, Snooker, Mixology, playing Badminton and Table Tennis. Being a Visual Communication major, he's interested in sketching and graphic designing. Know More