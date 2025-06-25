Erwin's true goal in Attack on Titan was not the betterment of Paradis Islanders, it was for knowledge

Attack on Titan is about everything but titans. It is a story about freedom, free will, and human nature. While there are many jaw-dropping and aura-filled moments, the real beauty of Attack on Titan lies in its characters— they are the ones that embody its themes more than anything.

Characters like Eren symbolize Attack on Titan’s themes of freedom, with their constant drive to emancipate their loved ones. Floch shows that the road to tyranny is paved with good intentions. Grisha’s character poses an important question: Is there any free will? No character in Attack on Titan symbolizes a thirst for knowledge like Erwin.

Erwin was a fan’s favorite. He was praised for his unwavering determination, foresight, and kindness— his latter trait is one that is overhyped. Erwin only cares about himself, not about Paradis Island. His main driving factor for everything he does in Attack on Titan is to satisfy his curiosity.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s views and may contain spoilers.

How Erwin’s true goal in Attack on Titan was knowledge

Erwin's plan were not always well received by his comrades (Image via Wit Studio)

Seeking knowledge is human nature. It is why humanity has advanced in science, arts, and philosophy— many things that make life worth living are as a result of human beings' inherent curiosity.

In Attack on Titan, a lot of actions that occur in the series are due to characters' lunging for knowledge. Eren desires to see the world beyond the walls, and it is due to Armin sparking the fire of exploration in him.

Erwin was also like Eren, but his desire for knowledge was more personal. Erwin’s father had a constant desire to see the world, and he was killed for that thirst. This spurred Erwin to join the Survey Corps, whose sole duty is out-of-wall exploration and battles.

Erwin still gives commands to his unit despite losing his arm (Image via Wit Studio)

Prior to Eren joining the Survey Corps, Erwin knew his unit's actions were futile endeavors. Yet he constantly sent his men out on doomed missions. All this was to fulfill the dreams of a dead man— his father. When Eren came, it was a match made in heaven. Eren was proof that they were answers.

This is why his plans became a lot riskier with the emergence of Eren. He risks the lives of his comrades to prove a point. This becomes increasingly clear when he leads the Survey Corps against Zeke.

The better plan would have been to swarm the beast titan on all sides before Levi’s eventual attack. Instead, he arranges everyone in a way that makes them easy pickings. In that moment, he only sees his goal and no one else.

Final thoughts

While Erwin is responsible for unearthing many secrets in Attack on Titan, he is equally responsible for throwing away so many lives. This is in contrast with other characters in AOT who considered the lives of others in every decision they made. Levi, Floch, and Hange knew every life was precious, and they tried their best to avoid casualties.

