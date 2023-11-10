Does Armin die in Attack on Titan? Fate of the character, explained

Attack on Titan has finally come to an end after a long spell of waiting. The saga ended with the death of Eren Yeager, the protagonist of the series. There were plenty of characters that had to work in tandem to bring down Eren, who was nearly indestructible at that time. While Mikasa delivered the killing blow, characters like Armin played a crucial role in strategizing.

Armin Arlert is Eren's best friend, whose end interaction with the latter was one of the saddest moments in the series. Considering that eighty percent of humanity perished in the Rumbling, fans were curious as to whether Armin was still alive.

Questions such as Does Armin die in Attack on Titan? floated on the internet before and after the anime's final release, piquing fans' interest. Fortunately, Armin doesn’t die in the anime and manga series. Let’s take a look at the concluding events of the series to understand what Armin did after the death of his dear friend Eren.

Attack on Titan: Armin’s life after the death of Eren

A still of Armin in the finale (Image via MAPPA)

In the ending stages of the story, Mikasa manages to enter the Titan’s mouth, where Eren’s body is located. The Paradise Island inhabitants and Marleyan warriors' strategy and planning worked because it allowed Mikasa to deliver the killing blow. She decapitated Eren and even kissed it, showing how she really felt about the protagonist despite the circumstances.

Due to Mikasa's action, twenty percent of humanity survived, which also includes Armin, Reiner, Pieck, Levi, and Conny, to name a few, from the core group. Following the Rumbling, the anime and manga series also provided fans with some insight into Armin’s life.

At the end of the prolonged fight between Eren's Founding Titan form and subsequently his Collosal Titan form versus Armin and his group, the latter took credit for killing Eren. Three years later, Armin is shown as an ambassador of peace, hoping to achieve friendly relations with the outside world.

At first, his comrades were uncertain about the outcome. They believed the outside world wouldn’t agree to their terms. This was a fair concern to have, especially when the rest of the world knew Armin and his comrades’ connection to Titans and the Rumbling. However, Armin was certain that they would be safe because the people would want to know why the very people who tried to kill each other wanted to show up and advocate peace.

Such a job is ideal for Armin since he is intelligent, patient, and diplomatic. His emotional intelligence also equips him to be empathetic toward others. While the Attack on Titan manga didn’t really elaborate much on that front, fans are confident that he will achieve what he had set out for. In case fans missed out on the Attack on Titan finale, this would be the perfect time to revisit the streaming details for the same.

Where to watch the Attack on Titan finale

The finale was released on November 4, 2023. Fans can watch the Attack on Titan finale on Crunchyroll. However, it is noteworthy to mention that the stream will not be available for free.

If fans wish to watch the series, they would have to subscribe to Crunchyroll’s paid services to access their catalog. Furthermore, the stream will be available in about 200 countries across most continents. The finale will also be available on Hulu, which is limited to fans residing in the US.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.